MLB magic numbers and playoff picture with the season coming to a close

The MLB postseason is a mere weeks away, which means it is magic number season. Sure, while teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays have already clinched their spot in the playoffs, the same cannot be said for regular contenders like the Braves and Dodgers, or any of the MLB Wild Card teams. Also, there's something to be said for clinching your division! Anyway, it ought to be a busy couple of the weeks.

While not every team can clinch a postseason spot in style like the Tampa Bay Rays, as 40-home run slugger Junior Caminero hit a walk-off blast to cement their playoff fate. Yet, every postseason clincher results in a subsequent celebration. It's the culmination of every season's primary goal. All the magic number does is tell fans how close their favorite team is to achieving that goal.

The easiest way to keep tabs on how close teams are to clinching is by looking at magic numbers. The formula to calculate a magic number is as follows, per MLB.com:

Games remaining +1 - (Losses by second place team - losses by first place team)

American League standings and playoff picture

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Sept. 14, 2026, the Rays are the only AL team to clinch a playoff berth, but that could all change soon thanks to the Red Sox and Yankees, both of whom are closing in on a spot of their own. The White Sox and Guardians are battling for the AL Central, and start the week in a three-game set of their own. Meanwhile, the AL West remains a dumpster fire, right up there with the third AL Wild Card spot.

The jokes write themselves about the state of the American League this season, which of course means an AL team will win the World Series. I don't make the rules.

Team Record Games Back Tampa Bay Rays 90-59 -- Chicago White Sox 76-73 14.0 Houston Astros 75-75 15.5 New York Yankees 86-63 (WC) 4.0 Boston Red Sox 82-68 (WC) 8.5 Cleveland Guardians 76-74 (WC) 14.5 Toronto Blue Jays 75-75 (OUT) 15.5

If the regular season ended today, here's a look at what the AL Wild Card round matchups would look like.

Bye : (1) Tampa Bay Rays

: (1) Tampa Bay Rays Bye : (2) Chicago White Sox

: (2) Chicago White Sox (3) Houston Astros vs. (6) Cleveland Guardians

(4) New York Yankees vs. (5) Boston Red Sox

National League standings and playoff picture

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers and Dodgers have separated themselves from the rest of the National League, and that includes the Braves. Atlanta is almost a surefire bet to play in the NL Wild Card round, where they could match up against the Padres, Cubs or even Phillies. Atlanta has played the Phillies in three of the last five postseasons. Familiarity might be on their side.

The NL Wild Card race is easily the most intriguing battle remaining. The Cubs and Phillies have the same record, but Chicago owns the tiebreaker and would thus host the NL Wild Card series. The red-hot Padres have finally created some separation between themselves and the Diamondbacks, but a three-game series against Arizona to end the season looms large.

Team Record Games Back Milwaukee Brewers 93-57 -- Los Angeles Dodgers 90-59 2.5 Atlanta Braves 88-62 5.0 Chicago Cubs 83-67 10.0 Philadelphia Phillies 83-67 10.0 San Diego Padres 81-68 11.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 79-71 14.0

If the regular season ended today, here’s a look at what the NL Wild Card round matchups would look like.

Bye : (1) Milwaukee Brewers

: (1) Milwaukee Brewers Bye : (2) Los Angeles Dodgers

: (2) Los Angeles Dodgers (3) Atlanta Braves vs. (6) San Diego Padres

(4) Chicago Cubs vs. (5) Philadelphia Phillies

MLB magic numbers: Which AL teams are closest to clinching a playoff spot?

The AL East is in a league of its own within the American League, if that makes any sense. The Rays, Yankees and Red Sox are far and away the best teams record-wise in the AL, while the Blue Jays have an outside chance to become the fourth AL East team to make the postseason thanks to the third AL Wild Card spot. That's utter dominance. The AL Central and AL West could be won by teams under .500, meanwhile.

Team Record Magic number Elimination number Tampa Bay Rays 90-59 CLINCHED -- Chicago White Sox 76-73 12 -- Houston Astros 75-75 12 -- New York Yankees 86-63 2 -- Boston Red Sox 82-68 6 -- Cleveland Guardians 76-74 12 14 Toronto Blue Jays 75-75 -- 12 Texas Rangers 74-76 -- 12 Baltimore Orioles 72-78 -- 9 Minnesota Twins 70-79 -- 8 Detroit Tigers 70-79 -- 8 Seattle Mariners 70-80 -- 8 Kansas City Royals 66-84 -- 3 Athletics 61-89 -- ELIMINATED Los Angeles Angels 56-93 -- ELIMINATED

MLB magic numbers: Which NL teams are closest to clinching a playoff spot?

The Brewers are the only team that has clinched in the National League as of this writing. However, the Dodgers and Braves are closing in on the postseason, as well. The Dodgers are in Cincinnati for a series against the lowly Reds to start the week, which should aid their case. The Braves have a far tougher path, considering they need to face the Cubs, a fellow NL Playoff contender, at Wrigley.

Team Record Magic number Elimination number Milwaukee Brewers 93-57 CLINCHED -- Los Angeles Dodgers 90-59 2 -- Atlanta Braves 88-62 4 -- Chicago Cubs 83-67 9 -- Philadelphia Phillies 83-67 9 -- San Diego Padres 81-68 11 16 Arizona Diamondbacks 79-71 13 11 Pittsburgh Pirates 75-75 -- 7 Miami Marlins 74-76 -- 6 St. Louis Cardinals 74-76 -- 6 Cincinnati Reds 70-79 -- 3 Washington Nationals 70-81 -- ELIMINATED New York Mets 69-80 -- 2 San Francisco Giants 62-88 -- ELIMINATED Colorado Rockies 55-94 -- ELIMINATED