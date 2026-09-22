Every Chicago White Sox playoff possibility still alive entering the final week

Lo and behold, the Chicago White Sox entered the MLB season’s final week with an opportunity to either win the AL Central or qualify as a playoff team. Taking three of four from the Tigers, as Will Venable’s club did this past weekend, could be the determining factor in keeping the ChiSox’s postseason hopes alive.

With only six days left, the 80-76 White Sox have only two realistic paths to making the postseason: winning the AL Central or capturing the AL’s final Wild Card seed. Chicago woke up on Tuesday trailing the Guardians by one game in the AL Central, though Cleveland holds the narrow 7-6 tiebreaker.

Alternatively, the White Sox can still earn a No. 2 seed and first-round bye by winning the Central and hoping that the West descends into chaos. Things are about to get hectic, though you won’t find us complaining!

Here’s what baseball fans must know about the White Sox’s postseason hopes entering play on Sept. 22.

American League Central champion, No. 2 seed

Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Magic number: 6

As we said, the division scenario is simple. Thankfully for all parties, the tiebreaker between the AL Central or West champions earning the No. 2 seed — and a first-round bye — isn’t overly complicated, either.

The easiest way for the White Sox to lock up that first-round bye is to win the division and finish with more wins than the Astros or Rangers. You don’t need to be a mathematics expert to understand that, which is excellent news for those among us who rely on our iPhone’s calculator.

Now, what happens if the AL Central and West champions finish with the same number of wins? Great question. Houston holds the 4-2 tiebreaker, which would give the Astros the No. 2 seed. However, Chicago took four of six from Texas, so we’d imagine the ChiSox are rooting for the Rangers.

American League Central champion, No. 3 seed

Magic number: 6

There’s not much to add here from a logistics standpoint. If the White Sox either finish with fewer wins than the AL West champion or lose the tiebreaker to Houston, then they’d host the No. 6 seed in the Wild Card Round.

Based on the current Wild Card standings, that final berth would realistically go to the Guardians; Cleveland already has three more wins than Texas, and that’s a significant amount of ground to cover within a six-day span.

American League Wild Card team, No. 6 seed

Chicago White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Magic number: 4

Technically, the White Sox are still mathematically alive for the AL’s No. 5 seed, but the Red Sox are four games up with six to play. Miracles happen, though we suggest the South Siders prioritize the No. 6 spot and a date with either the AL Central champion or West champion.

As you’ve likely figured out, the White Sox would play at either Cleveland or the AL West champion, depending on who finishes with the lowest-remaining seed. That’d then set Chicago up with a potential ALDS date with the top-seeded Rays; these two clubs have only met once in the postseason, with Tampa taking three of four in the 2008 ALDS.