FanSided's All-MLB team through the first half of the season: Youth is served

The second half will test whether these rising stars can sustain their production and shape the playoff races ahead.

With an average age of just 26, half the roster consists of players 25 or younger making immediate impacts.

Rob Manfred can be polarizing with many of his views, but he is right about at least one thing: There really is an unprecedented amount of bright young talent sweeping through the game. Youth is indeed the theme while putting together the first-half All-MLB team.

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler is only one of 16 players on the roster in his 30s. Exactly half of that number (8) are 25 or younger. The average age is 26.

So, here is a look at the shockingly youthful All-MLB team with the second half set to start on Thursday night, when the Phillies take on the New York Mets at Citi Field.

C: Dillon Dingler, Tigers

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers | Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Dingler was not considered a top prospect despite being the Tigers’ second-round draft pick in 2020. However, he had a fine season in his first year as a regular last season and has blossomed in 2026, hitting .262/.323/.508 with 19 home runs and 60 RBI in 87 games with excellent defense behind the plate.

1B: Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Los Angeles Angels v Athletics | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Kurtz broke onto the scene last year by winning the American League Rookie of the Year honors and has put any fear of a sophomore slump to rest this season. Big Amish is batting .266/.405/.497 with 20 homers, 66 RBI and an AL-leading 76 walks in 92 games, neck and neck with Ben Rice among first basemen.

2B: Brice Turang, Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers v. Pittsburgh Pirates | Christopher Denver/GettyImages

An egregious All-Star Game snub, Turang is playing a big part in the Brewers leading the National League Central by five games as they try to win a fourth consecutive division title. He has a .266/.361/.465 slash line, 14 home runs, 60 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 10 DRS in 91 games, once again providing rare two-way production at a premium position.

SS: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Philadelphia Phillies v Kansas City Royals | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

At 38-59, the Royals are tied with the Angels for the worst record in the Majors. But as was the case last year, that isn’t Witt’s fault, as the perennial MVP candidate is hitting .286/.355/.461 over 91 games with 13 homers, 39 RBI, an AL-best 30 steals and six DRS. There's simply nothing he doesn't excel at.

3B: Kevin McGonigle, Tigers

MLB: JUL 11 Phillies at Tigers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

McGonigle burst into the MLB scene on Opening Day by going 4-for-5 with two doubles in a victory over the San Diego Padres, and he's hardly slowed down since. A supplemental first-round draft pick in 2024, McGonigle is batting .283/.392/.420 with eight homers, 34 RBI, 11 steals and six DRS through the first 93 games of his rookie season, immediately making good on his prospect hype.

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (24)

San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

After fizzling in the second half of last season following a sensational first half, it was easy to question whether Crow-Armstrong was a three-month wonder. But PCA’s scorching start this season suggests that wasn't the case, as he leads MLB with 5.8 bWAR while hitting .291/.386/.531 with 21 homers, 53 RBI, 24 stolen bases and 12 DRS in 96 games.

OF: James Wood, Nationals (23)

New York Yankees v Washington Nationals | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

Wood is rapidly ascending to superstar status with his extraordinary power and willingness to take a walk. His 97 free passes lead all of baseball, as do his 89 runs scored, while his .410 on-base percentage, .575 slugging percentage, .984 OPS and 212 total bases all pace the NL. He has also hit 28 home runs, driven in 64 and stolen 15 bases through 97 games. If you're looking for the next Aaron Judge, here you go.

OF: Andy Pages, Dodgers (25)

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

Pages made a name for himself with a series-saving catch in Game 7 of the Dodgers’ victory over the Blue Jays in last year’s World Series. He's used that moment as a springboard to an outstanding 2026 in which he is slashing .270/.336/.471 with 17 homers, 66 RBI and 17 DRS in 96 games. The elite defense in center field has never been in question; if he keeps hitting like this, he'll be an All-Star for years to come — as if Los Angeles needed any more help.

DH: Yordan Álvarez, Astros (29)

Tampa Bay Rays v Houston Astros | Tim Warner/GettyImages

Alvarez has bounced back in a big way after being limited to 48 games a year ago because of a fractured right hand and a significant left hamstring injury. He is having a monster 2026 with a .318 batting average in 96 games, while topping the big leagues in home runs (31), RBI (70), on-base percentage (.426), slugging percentage (.633), OPS (1.059) and total bases (221). Alvarez’s 71 RBI lead the AL.

Starting rotation

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies

2026 MLB All-Star Game | Al Bello/GettyImages

Sanchez was the losing pitcher in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but that doesn’t detract from an outstanding season highlighted by a 50-inning scoreless streak that set an MLB record for a left-hander. He is 11-4 with a 2.62 ERA in 20 starts while striking out 144 in 127.1 innings.

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

Misiorowski’s record is 10-4, but it’s difficult to believe he has four losses with the way he has dominated in 18 starts this season. The Miz leads the Majors with a 1.62 ERA and is also tops in WHIP (0.757) while striking out an MLB-leading 167 in just 111 innings.

Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers | Mark Cunningham/GettyImages

The biggest All-Star snub, period. Wheeler has made an impressive return in late April following thoracic outlet surgery on his right shoulder. He has a 10-1 record and a 2.13 ERA in 15 starts, along with 108 strikeouts in 93 innings.

Cam Schlittler, Yankees

New York Yankees v Washington Nationals | Jess Rapfogel/GettyImages

Schlitter had a big postseason as a rookie last October and is shining as a sophomore in 2026. He has a record of 9-5 and leads the AL with a 2.05 ERA in 20 starts, to go with 137 strikeouts in 118.2 innings.

Chase Burns, Reds

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

The Reds chose Burns second overall in the MLB Draft in 2024, and he is emerging as one of the game’s top pitchers just two years later. Over 18 starts, Burns has an 11-1 record, 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102.2 innings.

RP: Louis Varland, Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v San Francisco Giants | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Critics feared the Blue Jays were going to burn Varland out for 2026 after using him 15 times in last year’s postseason. That hardly turned out to be the case, as he has converted all 19 save opportunities while posting a 1.10 ERA in 44 games and punching out 67 in 49 innings.

RP: Mason Miller, Padres

Toronto Blue Jays v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

If the Padres decide to deal Miller, he will be perhaps the most intriguing player name on the market by the Aug. 3 trade deadline. He has a microscopic 0.91 ERA in 38 games, is 25 for 25 in save chances and has registered 72 strikeouts in just 39 2/3 innings.