Field of Dreams ballpark dimensions could give these Phillies, Twins hitters an edge

Before we get into the quirks of the MLB's Field of Dreams setup, and how it might impact the upcoming game between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies, I have an embarrassing confession to make: I've never seen the movie.

I know, just an appalling turn of events for a professional baseball writer person, but the late 1980s/early 1990s are a weird time for my pop culture education. I obviously was not alive (I was born in 2003) and my parents were in this weird late teens/early 20s phase of their life where they weren’t super locked into Kevin Costner baseball films. I promise I’ll watch it soon, but for whatever reason, it became a blind spot.

But will the actual field have any blind spots (high five for the segue) for Kyle Schwarber or Kody Clemens? Well, there are definitely factors to consider, but the difference might be less than you’re expecting given the teams are playing in the middle of a random cornfield in Iowa.

Could the Field of Dreams provide some unforeseen advantages?

Yoan Moncada of the Chicago White Sox tries an ear of corn as players tour the Field of Dreams site before tonight's game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox outside of Dyersville, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First and foremost: This is not the field from the movie. It is a specially constructed Major League ballpark next to that field — one with Major League dimensions of 335 feet to left and right and 400 to dead center. If the Twins and Phillies were playing at the actual field from the movie, we’d have an absolute party to talk about.

For one, the movie field has hilarious outfield wall distances: 281 to left, 314 to center and 262 to right. It would not be a stretch to suggest that a game played on that field would have a chance to break every offensive record in baseball history; there would be very few singles and certainly no doubles or triples. If the ball hit the grass, you could probably get to first and no further. If the ball got in the air … well, let’s just make sure we have enough baseballs. Because we’re going to lose quite a few in the corn.

The MLB Field of Dreams is not all that different from other Major Leauge parks

Bleachers for the MLB stadium at The Field of Dreams are seen behind one of the youth baseball fields under construction Aug. 7, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thankfully (or tragically, depending on your point of view) the Twins and Phillies are playing on the 335-400-335 field, which should do a better job of keeping baseballs in front of us. The MLB Field of Dreams has seen two total baseball games played, and you bet that Statcast has calculated park factors for them. However, to say this isn’t quite a large enough sample size would be like saying the sun is bright. For example, the home run park factor (100 is average) went from 271 in 2021 to 0 in 2022. I wouldn’t put too much stock in either of those figures.

Of course, those distances aren’t likely to make a titanic difference for anyone since they are relatively average, but we also have to factor in the center outfield wall for hitter vision. Consulting previous games, though, it looks pretty standard. The outfield fences aren’t super tall, especially compared to the Twins home of Target Field, which has a very high right field. Advantage goes to lefty pull-air hitters — looking at you, Kyle Schwarber.

Otherwise, we can really only speculate about who may or may not struggle in a foreign corn-filled environment. With weirdness in the outfield and a smaller-than-normal crowd, I’m thinking plate discipline could get a boost with a quiet Iowa environment. I’m really grasping at straws here, but I like Trevor Larnach’s propensity for quality at-bats, as well as Trea Turner’s base-running abilities to shake up a weird environment.

I ask you, dear reader, how you would respond to playing on a Major League-sized cornfield in Iowa? How would you react? Would the insatiable desire to pick an ear of corn and shuck it, boil it and eat it distract you from your right field duties? Maybe Austin Martin will find out. Whatever you think, let me know!