MLB Field of Dreams game tickets come with a hefty price tag

As Major League Baseball learned with its inaugural Field of Dreams Game in 2021, if you build it, they will pay hundreds of dollars to come.

Thursday’s edition in Dyersville, Iowa, pits the Philadelphia Phillies against the Minnesota Twins. Both are in playoff contention, and the Phillies would be one of the NL’s top Wild Card seeds if the season ended today. Meanwhile, the Twins are actively fighting for both the AL Central and what would likely be the third Wild Card spot, assuming that the first two go to the Yankees and Red Sox.

The majority of us will be watching the Field of Dreams Game through Netflix, but others plan to be in attendance. The new ballpark seats up to 8,000 fans, and it’ll be a packed house on Thursday night.

How much do Field of Dreams Game tickets cost?

As of Aug. 11, the cheapest tickets for the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams Game are roughly $577 on StubHub. However, what’s left of the seats are selling fast! At the time of publication, there were fewer than 30 individual tickets left.

Anyone wanting a clear view of the action near the left field foul pole would be paying nearly $4,000. Insert quippy response about how that’s the price of a one-room apartment in a major city. I miss the days of going to a Yankees game for $75 during the Core Four years.

How to buy Field of Dreams Game tickets

Members of the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees enter the field before the game at Field of Dreams. | USA TODAY Sports

Tickets for the 2026 Field of Dreams Game are available through ticket providers. Luckily for those who don’t plan on watching through Netflix, you won’t need to pay extra fees just to secure a spot in Dyersville.

Then again, a yearly subscription to Netflix doesn’t sound so bad when you’re reminded of how expensive the tickets are.

Why Field of Dreams Game tickets are so expensive

Most big-name, one-off sporting events are naturally more expensive than a random Tuesday night game. Just ask anyone who has ever been to the Winter Classic or the occasional NBA game taking place at an alternative venue. That’s not even counting the NFL’s international games.

And no, that trend will never change; you don’t need to sit through a Rodney Dangerfield lecture to understand the fundamentals of a successful business. If the Twins and Phillies were playing at Citizens Bank Park and Target Field, tickets would be what you’d expect from an August game. In fact, StubHub has plenty of tickets for Saturday’s game in Minneapolis, where you can get seats with a clear view of the action for roughly $40.

Events like the Field of Dreams Game provide an incredible opportunity, largely because you don’t know if you’ll ever have the chance to experience it again. I still have photos from attending the final game at the old Yankee Stadium, and I’m sure that I could find a picture of me in the right field seats at Game 1 of the 2009 ALCS.

And much like that ALCS opener, rain is in the forecast for Thursday night. I also feel compelled to mention that the 2009 Yankees defeated the Twins and Phillies in the postseason. None of this was intentional, mind you.

Maybe the spirits inside the cornfields have taken over my computer. That sounds about right.