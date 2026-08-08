MLB Wild Card standings by strength of schedule: Who has the hardest road to October?

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, yet we still know very little about the MLB standings. Sure, we know that the Los Angeles Dodgers are almost certainly going to win another division title even with their recent struggles, and we know that the Tampa Bay Rays will likely make the playoffs in the American League, but ultimately, 24 of the 30 teams are within less than 6.0 games of a playoff spot.

That puts way more than half the league within striking distance of the postseason. With such close Wild Card races in both leagues, the difference down the stretch could very well be the remaining strength of schedule. Teams with challenging schedules might end up finding their way out of the playoffs. Let's dive into the standings and which teams might face the toughest battles in the final two months.

AL Wild Card standings

New York Yankees left fielder Heliot Ramos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record GB Tampa Bay Rays (ALE) 56-38 - Chicago White Sox (ALC) 59-56 - Houston Astros (ALW) 60-57 - New York Yankees (WC1) 65-51 +7.0 Boston Red Sox (WC2) 64-51 +6.5 Texas Rangers (WC3) 58-58 - Minnesota Twins 58-59 0.5 Cleveland Guardians 58-59 0.5 Baltimore Orioles 56-60 2.0 Detroit Tigers 56-60 2.0 Seattle Mariners 56-61 2.5 Toronto Blue Jays 55-62 3.5 Kansas City Royals 48-69 10.5 Athletics 45-71 13.0 Los Angeles Angels 45-71 13.0

Despite there being only five teams with a winning record in the American League, it's fair to say that all but three teams — the Royals, Athletics and Angels — are in Wild Card contention. That even includes teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles, all of whom sold pieces at the deadline. Heck, even the Texas Rangers, a team that did virtually nothing, is in sole possession of the third Wild Card spot.

Some of these teams have been playing better than others. For example, the Red Sox seemingly never lose, while the Yankees are struggling to fend them off. The Guardians just got swept by the Mets at home, while the Tigers outscored the Mariners 21-4 in a key series in Seattle. It'll be interesting to see how these standings turn out, and again, the strength of schedule can prove to be a major factor.

AL Wild Card standings by strength of schedule

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Strength of Schedule (MLB Rank) Baltimore Orioles .512 (8th) Athletics .498 (14th) Toronto Blue Jays .495 (16th) New York Yankees .495 (17th) Minnesota Twins .495 (18th) Tampa Bay Rays .494 (19th) Los Angeles Angels .493 (20th) Kansas City Royals .493 (21st) Detroit Tigers .492 (22nd) Boston Red Sox .489 (25th) Chicago White Sox .486 (26th) Seattle Mariners .485 (27th) Texas Rangers .482 (28th) Houston Astros .481 (29th) Cleveland Guardians .460 (30th)

Baltimore Orioles

Toughest series: September 18-20 vs. MIL

The Baltimore Orioles have the hardest remaining schedule in the AL by far, with the only remaining strength of schedule being over .500. Not only do they host a series against the Brewers, the best team in the sport right now record-wise, but they have multiple series against the Rays and Yankees, the two-best teams in the AL, as well as a four-game series against the red-hot Red Sox. It won't be easy.

Their path should only be tougher given their trades of Adley Rutschman and Taylor Ward, however, holding onto Trevor Rogers, even with his expiring contract, gives them somewhat of a shot. If Gunnar Henderson can get going, this Orioles team is still capable of getting to the playoffs even with their tough schedule.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Myles Straw | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toughest series: August 18-20 at Rays

On one hand, the Toronto Blue Jays showed signs of a team that had given up by the trade deadline, parting with rentals Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho in deals catered to help them more in 2027 and beyond than down the stretch. On the other hand, the Jays acquired Jose Soriano and Spencer Arrighetti, two starting pitchers who can help them now and in the future. That gives them a fighting chance.

The odds are stacked against them, especially with their remaining strength of schedule being among the toughest, but this team overcame adversity to get to within two outs of a World Series title last season. If the Jays can get through a brutal stretch that has them facing the Phillies, Red Sox, Yankees and Rays in succession and remain in the hunt (easier said than done), they shouldn't be ruled out of the race.

New York Yankees

Toughest series: August 8-9 vs. Braves

The New York Yankees are currently in the midst of their toughest remaining series, with the red-hot Braves in town. The Yankees stole the opener of the series, and have Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler lined up for the other two games, giving them a chance to pick up more wins. They can use every win they can get, given their injuries and how well the Red Sox are playing.

Where the Yankees are standings-wise, they should be fine when it comes to making the playoffs, but if their goal is to push for a division title, or at least hold onto the top Wild Card spot, that'll be tough, with them having a harder remaining schedule than both the Rays and Red Sox.

NL Wild Card standings

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record GB Milwaukee Brewers (NLC) 72-44 - Atlanta Braves 70-46 - Los Angeles Dodgers 69-47 - Chicago Cubs 68-49 +6.0 Arizona Diamondbacks 62-55 - Philadelphia Phillies 62-55 - San Diego Padres 60-57 2.0 St. Louis Cardinals 58-58 3.5 Miami Marlins 58-59 4.0 Cincinnati Reds 56-59 5.0 Pittsburgh Pirates 57-61 5.5 Washington Nationals 57-61 5.5 New York Mets 51-66 11.0 San Francisco Giants 49-67 12.5 Colorado Rockies 45-71 16.5

As is the case in the AL, only three teams — the Mets, Giants and Rockies — are truly out of it in the National League. With that being said, it feels like there are more teams in the National League falling out of contention.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals are both losers of eight of their last 10. The Miami Marlins have lost four in a row and traded one of their best hitters, Liam Hicks, at the deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals have been trending downward for a while and sold at the deadline. It's possible that the third Wild Card spot could come down to the Diamondbacks, Phillies and Padres. The remaining strength of schedule could give us an idea of how the rest of the season could play out.

NL Wild Card standings by strength of schedule

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Strength of Schedule (MLB Rank) Cincinnati Reds .542 (1st) Chicago Cubs .522 (2nd) New York Mets .521 (3rd) Atlanta Braves .521 (4th) Milwaukee Brewers .520 (5th) Philadelphia Phillies .516 (6th) Miami Marlins .513 (7th) Colorado Rockies .512 (9th) San Francisco Giants .508 (10th) San Diego Padres .505 (11th) Pittsburgh Pirates .501 (12th) Arizona Diamondbacks .499 (13th) St. Louis Cardinals .496 (15th) Los Angeles Dodgers .490 (23rd) Washington Nationals .490 (24th)

Cincinnati Reds

Toughest series: September 11-13 at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds have surprisingly snuck their way back into the Wild Card race somewhat by winning five of their first six series since the All-Star break, but their road to the playoffs is brutally tough thanks to their remaining strength of schedule. From September 4 through September 17, the Reds have a four-series stretch in which they alternate between the Brewers and the Dodgers, two of the three-best teams in the sport right now.

Even if the Reds can manage to fight their way through that gauntlet, they still have two series left against the Cubs. Never say never, but man, it's going to take some perfect baseball for the Reds to not only survive against those teams, but make up ground against tons of teams in front of them in the Wild Card race.

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toughest series: September 7-9 at Brewers

It's a good thing the Chicago Cubs have built some breathing room between themselves and the field in the NL Wild Card race, because they have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the majors. A big reason for that is two remaining series against the NL Central-leading Brewers, including four games at home and three in Milwaukee in a span of two weeks.

These games against the Brewers could help the Cubs tremendously, as they trail Milwaukee by only 4.5 games in the division. A successful run against the Brewers opens the door for them to win the division. A rough showing against their rivals could make things more interesting in the Wild Card race. It'll be interesting to see how the Cubs play in those matchups, knowing they're just 2-4 against Milwaukee this season.

Philadelphia Phillies

Toughest series: September 22-24 vs. Brewers

The margin for error for the Philadelphia Phillies is incredibly slim, and them having one of the toughest remaining schedules among the NL Wild Card teams only makes their path to the playoffs that much tougher. There is a major caveat, though: their toughest series are at the very end of the season.

Their final homestand has them hosting the Brewers and Rays, two of their three toughest remaining opponents. While that sounds daunting, it's entirely possible, if not likely, that Milwaukee and Tampa Bay will have nothing to play for by that point, giving an edge to what could be a desperate Phillies team. The Phillies still needing to get through seven games against the Braves will be tough, but perhaps catching the Brewers and Rays at what could be the right time could help push Philadelphia through what figures to be a competitive race.