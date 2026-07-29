Firing Don Mattingly is the only path forward for the Phillies

The team's interim manager has drawn sharp criticism for both his handling of the pitching staff and a public clash with one of the franchise's star players.

Hardly any team in the league is as World Series-or-bust as the Philadelphia Phillies in 2026, with an aging and top-heavy roster and a near-barren farm system that doesn't promise better things to come. With the Los Angeles Dodgers looming and the Atlanta Braves threatening to run away with the NL East, Philly can't afford to give away even a single game. And that means they can no longer afford to keep Don Mattingly as interim manager.

I'm not sure what other conclusion the team can draw from Wednesday's come-from-ahead loss to the Miami Marlins, which dropped them to a woeful 3-9 since the All-Star break. For the first time in ages, Philly's offense actually stepped up, putting six runs on the board across the first five innings. With Jesus Luzardo in cruise control, it seemed like a much-needed win was in the bag ... until Mattingly decided to step in.

Despite having given up three runs in the fifth, Mattingly not only let Luzardo start the bottom of the seventh but gave him a bafflingly long leash, only pulling him once he'd already given up two hits and a walk. And then he turned to Seth Johnson, hardly the team's best high-leverage option, who promptly coughed up the lead.

If that disasterclass were simply a one-off, fair enough; it's never a good idea to overreact to one game out of 162. But this sort of on-field mismanagement has become par for the course — and when you combine it with his off-field comments, there's no excuse for Philly to keep him around.

Don Mattingly's response to Bryce Harper's comments was disqualifying

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins | Sam Navarro/GettyImages

Mattingly had already put himself on thin ice less than 24 hours prior, when he put the face of the franchise on blast for no particular reason. After Tuesday's 1-0 loss in Miami — the sixth time in 11 games since the break they'd scored one or fewer runs — Bryce Harper had the gall to suggest that maybe his flagging team needed a little bit of help ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

"I think we need some help," Harper said, MLB.com. "But you know, I think we've proved pretty much all year we've done a pretty good job. But anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps."

Harper himself is hardly blameless here; part of why Philly's offense has struggled so mightily of late is because its first baseman is hitting below the Mendoza Line. But this was hardly shirking responsibility, or throwing teammates under the bus. This was just the leader of a clubhouse trying to send a (polite) message to his front office — you know, the sort of thing veteran players do all the time, every year.

Mattingly, for some reason, wasn't having it. Rather than simply delivering some platitudes and moving on, he decided to pour gasoline on the story. He also got weirdly personal.

"I sense Bryce thinking about it," Mattingly said. "I don't really sense anybody else thinking about it, honestly ... Guys want to be GMs, what you need without a real understanding of where the organization is, exactly what where this thing goes. Not only this year, but moving forward. Players like being GMs and making calls and spending other people's money. I think you're always trying to get better ... But when you say something about our team, then you're saying something about one of our players that you don't like."

It came off as defensive, petty and, above all else, in denial about a team that very clearly needs reinforcements to both its lineup and pitching staff if it wants to get over the hump in October. It needlessly antagonized a star player without helping much of anything. But then again, this is exactly why Mattingly's two previous managerial stints ended in disarray.

All of Don Mattingly's flaws have been on display amid Phillies swoon

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins | Sam Navarro/GettyImages

Mattingly spent the first couple of months of his Phillies tenure soaking up credit that wasn't necessarily his. Sure, he was the manager, the one making strategic decisions and setting the tone in the clubhouse. But the reason why Philly turned things around under his watch didn't really have anything to do with him specifically; he's not the one who got Zack Wheeler back healthy and rolling, who gave Luzardo better batted-ball luck, who got the team's star hitters on track.

Now that the halo effect has begun to wear off, the Phillies are speedrunning through the full Don Mattingly experience. His old-school act plays well when your team is winning games. But he's never really known how to handle a pitching staff — just look at Wednesday's debacle — and he's always had a knack for finding confrontation where it wasn't necessary. (That latter attribute made him beloved as a player, but standing up to George Steinbrenner is far different than picking a fight with players in a moment of crisis.)

The Phillies are far from doomed. A rotation of Wheeler, Luzardo and Cristopher Sanchez, plus an offense featuring Harper and Kyle Schwarber, can get hot and win a short series or three. And while there isn't much prospect capital to work with, Dombrowski can cobble together enough to make one big swing and damn the torpedoes. Get into the dance, and anything can happen.

What's the argument for keeping Mattingly at this point, though? He's clearly not helping you win games on the field, and he's actively making things worse off of it.