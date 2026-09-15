Francisco Lindor and more Mets who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention

Time has officially run out for Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets, who were eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night. What began as a season with legitimate championship expectations will end with one of the most disappointing campaigns in franchise history — and after last year’s atrocious September collapse, no less.

Changes are coming to Queens, and we imagine they’ll be significant. The Mets already fired manager Carlos Mendoza, and they’ve since parted ways with outfielder Luis Robert Jr., as well as pitchers Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta.

Juan Soto is all but assured to be on the Mets’ 2027 roster, but some of his teammates — even those under contract for several more seasons — can’t say the same. If we’re these gentlemen, we’re already seeing when we can end the lease on our apartment.

Honorable mention: Andy Green, interim manager

New York Mets manager Andy Green | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green is the only member of this list whose next stop has already been confirmed. When the Mets fired Carlos Mendoza in June, the team announced that Green would return to the front office upon the season’s end.

To his credit, Green has led the Mets to a 35-34 record even after Monday’s loss to Pete Alonso and the Orioles. He previously served as the club’s senior vice president of player development before temporarily replacing Mendoza.

The Mets are expected to hire Hall of Fame outfielder Carlos Beltrán as their next manager. Will they announce the move on Saturday afternoon when the team retires his No. 15?

Francisco Lindor, SS

For a trade to happen, Steve Cohen and David Stearns might need to eat some of Lindor’s contract; the five-time All-Star has five years, all at $34.1 million, left on his deal. Oh, and he turns 33 in November. Good luck!

We’ve said for months that keeping Lindor in New York is untenable, and he’s spent this season losing what remained of his goodwill with the fan base. Add in his previous feud with Juan Soto and accusations of immaturity, and it’s not hard to understand why we’re advocating for a trade.

Next destination: San Francisco Giants. Buster Posey strikes us as a lead baseball executive who will keep throwing money at problems. Acquiring Lindor could force Willy Adames to second base, which might wind up being a net positive. Keep an eye on this situation.

Kodai Senga, P

The good news is that Senga owns a 1.88 ERA and seven saves since moving to the bullpen last month. However, he’s still 0-9 with a 7.02 ERA and -1.4 bWAR on the year. Even if you haven't pitched since Little League, you might provide more value than the 33-year-old Japanese import.

Senga is due $15 million next year, and there’s a conditional $15 million club option for 2028. He should come relatively cheap, and a fresh start makes sense for all parties, especially if Senga believes he deserves another crack in the rotation.

Next destination: Toronto Blue Jays. We initially had the Rays in mind, but we opted for an AL East rival. Toronto has the budget to add Senga, and we expect them to be aggressive following a disappointing 2026 season.

Mark Vientos, 1B

Vientos has managed -1.3 bWAR since the start of last season, and he’s since moved from third to first. His versatility as a corner infielder and his affordability — he’s under team control through 2030 — could make him an appealing buy-low option for a rebuilding club.

Next destination: Minnesota Twins. Although the Yankees also came to mind, we’ll predict Vientos lands in the Twin Cities. Josh Bell is a pending free agent, which could open DH reps for either Vientos or first baseman Royce Lewis. He’s not the flashiest name for the Twins, but he’ll likely come relatively cheap.

Sean Manaea, SP

Sean Manaea, Wipeout 77mph Sweeper. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/l2TrX3efFa — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 1, 2026

Manaea has “salary dump” written all over him ahead of his age-35 season. He’s split this season between the rotation and the bullpen, and he’s due over $19 million next year. Whoever acquires him would be adding a rental, albeit one with experience as a reliever.

Next destination: Arizona Diamondbacks. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are pending free agents, and the latter turns 38 in October. Manaea profiles as a stopgap rotation option, but can Arizona convince the Mets to eat some of his salary?