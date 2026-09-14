Why every MLB non-playoff team should still have hope

A total of 14 of the 30 MLB teams have either been eliminated from postseason contention or at least five games away from a playoff spot with 15 days remaining in the regular season. Those teams’ seasons are effectively over.

Yet that doesn't mean the group of eliminated and non-contenders do not have hope. Fans of each team have reasons to hope heading into the offseason, whatever form that might take, with Major League Baseball likely to institute a lockout of the Major League Baseball Players Association on Dec. 1 when the collective bargaining agreement expires.

Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros (12) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reason for hope: A young lineup on the rise

Coors Field is MLB’s best hitters’ ballpark. The Rockies have five hitters listed among Baseball America’s top 100 prospects: shortstop Ethan Holliday (No. 62), outfielder/second baseman Roldy Brito (No. 68), outfielder/first baseman Charlie Condon (No. 70), outfielder Cristian Arguelles (No. 86) and shortstop Tyler Bell (No. 90).

Furthermore, the Rockies have five regulars in their lineup who are 24 or younger: second baseman Adael Amador, third baseman Kyle Karros, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, center fielder Cole Carigg and right fielder Zac Veen. The makings of an eventual outstanding lineup are there, and the Rockies can always trade some of the excess hitting for pitching.

Los Angeles Angels

Reason for hope: New ownership and front office

Stan Kroenke has a deal in place to buy the Angels from Arte Moreno for an MLB-record $4 billion. Kroenke has won championships in each of the other three major North American professional team sports: NFL (Los Angeles Rams), NBA (Denver Nuggets) and NHL (Colorado Avalanche).

Interim general manager John Mozeliak acquired a premium prospect at the trade deadline, getting shortstop Arjun Nimmala (No. 30), and the Angels have a potential All-Star right-hander in Tyler Bremner (No. 67). The Angels have a long way to go. Still, at least they will eventually be run by an owner who knows how to win.

Athletics

Athletics short stop Jacob Wilson (5) Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reason for hope: A young core extended long term

The move to Las Vegas is one year closer as the Athletics will call West Sacramento, Calif., its temporary home for only one more season.

The Athletics have signed long-term contracts with shortstop Jacob Wilson, left fielder Tyler Soderstrom, center fielder Lawrence Butler, and designated hitter Brent Rooker. Catcher Shea Langeliers and first baseman Nick Kurtz are All-Star players. Like the Rockies, the Athletics have the hitting in place, but they need pitching.

San Francisco Giants

Reason for hope: Tony Vitello and Rafael Devers

One reason for hope is that manager Tony Vitello has almost a full season of MLB experience, though he has had a sometimes rocky transition from college coach to big-league skipper. Vitello has a championship pedigree, having led Tennessee to the 2024 College World Series title.

One thing Vitello has done right is get slugging first baseman Rafael Devers to rekindle his desire for baseball. And he has returned to being a power-hitting force. The Giants also have another emerging power threat in rookie designated hitter Bryce Eldridge.

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reason for hope: Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals have one of the best players in baseball in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who is second in the American League with 6.3 bWAR, trailing only New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler (6.6). Witt is just 26 and under contract through 2030.

Catcher Carter Jensen and right fielder Jac Caglianone are blossoming as potential stars. Left-hander Noah Cameron is emerging into a potential ace.

Cincinnati Reds

Reason for hope: Youth and potential

The Reds have three of the premier young talents in the game: right-handers Chase Burns and Hunter Greene and shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Now, all three need to live up to their vast potential.

It is difficult to find fault with how Burns has performed since making his MLB debut last season. De La Cruz’s skill set is wondrous but still needs refinement. Greene needs to stay healthy. First baseman Sal Stewart has driven in over 100 runs and is the National League Rookie of the Year favorite.



Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (12) Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reason for hope: A youth movement

The Twins stayed in contention longer than expected before fading in September. However, two late-season callups, shortstop Kaelen Culpepper and left fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez, appear to be key parts of the franchise’s future.

The The Twins also have other intriguing young hitters in their lineup, including rookie center fielder Walker Jenkins, third baseman Brooks Lee and right fielder Luke Keaschall. Right-hander Taj Bradley has emerged to join Joe Ryan at top of the rotation.

Detroit Tigers

Reason for hope: Surprising lineup depth

This season wasn't what the Tigers expected after back-to-back playoff runs. And the hope was that two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal would lead the Tigers to their first World Series title since 1984 rather than be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for prospects.

However, the Tigers have the likely AL Rookie of the Year in third baseman Kevin McGonigle. Left fielder Riley Greene is an emerging superstar, rookie center fielder Max Clark has star potential, and Dillon Dingler has been the best all-around catcher in the game this year.

New York Mets

New York Mets v. New York Yankees | Mary DeCicco/GettyImages

Reason for hope: Steve Cohen never rebuilds

The Mets will almost certainly finish with a losing record for a second consecutive season despite having the highest payroll in baseball. Injuries played a factor, but so did underperformance, which cost manager Carlos Mendoza his job.

Not that the Mets are ever going to rebuild under owner Steve Cohen, but rookie outfielders Carson Benge and AJ Ewing have emerged as potential stars, and rookie starting pitchers Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong also have star potential. Superstars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are bound to have better injury luck.

Washington Nationals

Reason for hope: An elite lineup that travels well

The Nationals have the third-highest scoring offense in MLB with an average of 5.11 runs a game. Just two teams, the Chicago Cubs (5.34) and Milwaukee Brewers (5.20), are better.

Designated hitter James Wood is an emerging force with his raw power and on-base skills, and CJ Abrams is one of the most talented players in the game. The Nationals have four more shortstops among the game’s top 100 prospects: Eli Willits (No. 14), Seaver King (No. 42), Devin Fitz-Gerald (No. 91) and Ronny Cruz (No. 96).

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez (44) Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reason for hope: Franchise cornerstones in place

Perhaps no team has frustrated their fans and baffled the baseball world more than the Mariners. They seemed poised for great things after coming within one win of reaching the World Series in franchise history last season.

Still, the Mariners have two franchise centerpieces with center fielder Julio Rodriguez and catcher Cal Raleigh. Just as importantly, the Mariners are deep in starting pitching and rookie Kade Anderson looks like a future Cy Young Award candidate.

Miami Marlins

Reason for hope: An elite rotation in the making

The Marlins should have the starting pitching to be dangerous next year and beyond. They are expected to pick up the $21-million club option on ace Sandy Alcantara for 2027, and Eury Perez has the talent to be a No. 1.

Furthermore, the Marlins have three top 100 starting pitching prospects: left-handers Thomas White (No. 32) and Robby Snelling (No. 41) and right-hander Karson Milbrandt (No. 64).

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reason for hope: Chaim Bloom is ahead of schedule

Second baseman JJ Wetherholt is a cornerstone player and likely to finish second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Stewart. Wetherholt has everything it takes to be a star: power, speed, defense, and charisma.

Right fielder Jordan Walker has figured things out and provides a young power bat in the middle of the lineup, and he and first baseman Alec Burleson have driven in 100 or more runs in a lineup that has no regular in his 30s. Designated hitter Ivan Herrera was an All-Star this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Reason for hope: Paul Skenes should bounce back

Paul Skenes has disappointed after winning the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and the NL Cy Young Award last year. However, the big right-hander is just 24 years old, and there is no reason he cannot regain his previous form in 2027.

Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones and rookie Bubba Chandler give the Pirates the groundwork for a strong rotation. Center fielder Oneil Cruz has finally started to figure out how to turn his massive raw tools into production.