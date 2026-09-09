Supercomputer projects final MLB standings and Wild Card favorites hanging by a thread

September is in full swing, meaning all eyes are on magic numbers and the upcoming MLB playoffs. With most of the regular season complete, it comes as no surprise that most of the teams that will make and miss the playoffs are already known — but there are a couple of exceptions. The final Wild Card spots are up for grabs in both leagues, and the AL West still feels like anybody's race. Plus, seeding can be vital too, and that isn't close to being finalized.
With a lot still to be determined, we can turn to FanSided's supercomputer through Opta Analyst and look at what the final standings projections are entering play on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Supercomputer predicts the final American League standings
The supercomputer believes that the Rays, Yankees and Red Sox, three AL East teams, will finish with the three best records in the American League, and it makes sense given what the standings have looked like for a vast majority of the second half. The Rays are 2.5-win favorites over the Yankees to win the AL East, but with Aaron Judge back and Tampa dealing with pitching injuries, it'll be interesting to see who will win that division and (likely) the No. 1 seed in the AL.
The closest race to watch down the stretch in the AL, per the supercomputer, is the hunt for the third and final Wild Card spot. The Guardians are favored and have a 1.0-game lead as of this writing, but the Blue Jays have won three straight series and they won the season series against Cleveland — giving them the tiebreaker if the teams end the season with even records. This is still anyone's race.
AL East
Seed
Team
Predicted wins
Predicted losses
Playoff %
1
Tampa Bay Rays
95.1
66.9
100
2
New York Yankees
92.6
69.4
100
3
Boston Red Sox
88.5
73.5
99.6
4
Toronto Blue Jays
81.2
80.8
37.4
5
Baltimore Orioles
77.4
84.6
2.4
AL Central
Seed
Team
Predicted wins
Predicted losses
Playoff %
1
Chicago White Sox
84.5
77.5
91.8
2
Cleveland Guardians
82.2
79.8
49.6
3
Minnesota Twins
77.2
84.8
2.8
4
Detroit Tigers
74.6
87.4
0
5
Kansas City Royals
71.2
90.8
0
AL West
Seed
Team
Predicted wins
Predicted losses
Playoff %
1
Houston Astros
82.1
79.9
79.7
2
Texas Rangers
80.4
81.6
35.7
3
Seattle Mariners
75.3
86.7
1.1
4
Athletics
65.2
96.8
0
5
Los Angeles Angels
63.5
98.5
0
AL Playoff Picture
- No. 1 (BYE): Tampa Bay Rays
- No. 2 (BYE): Chicago White Sox
- (3) Houston Astros vs. (6) Cleveland Guardians
- (4) New York Yankees vs. (5) Boston Red Sox
The AL East winner is likely locked into the No. 1 seed in the American League, and while the White Sox have had their share of ups and downs of late, the AL West being as bad as it is gives Chicago the inside track at claiming the second and final first-round bye. If the season ends as the supercomputer predicts, we'd get a must-watch postseason rematch featuring the Yankees and Red Sox, and a snooze-fest featuring the Astros and Guardians in the Wild Card Round. If the bracket holds, it'll be tough to envision a non-AL East team representing the AL in the World Series.
Supercomputer predicts final National League standings
Five of the six playoff spots are all but locked in when looking at the National League standings, and after the Braves were able to split their four-game series in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, it feels like the NL East is on the verge of being clinched, too. With that being said, the race for the final Wild Card spot should be exhilarating to follow.
The Diamondbacks have a 0.5-game lead over the Padres for that final spot as of this writing, but not only are they set to play each other in the final series of the regular season, but their season series is currently tied. This makes it close to certain that the final Wild Card spot won't be decided until the bitter end, which is the way it should be. The supercomputer seems to think it'll be a photo finish, too.
NL East
Seed
Team
Predicted wins
Predicted losses
Playoff %
1
Atlanta Braves
94.2
67.8
100
2
Philadelphia Phillies
89.6
72.4
95.9
3
Miami Marlins
79.4
82.6
0.2
4
New York Mets
75
87
0
5
Washington Nationals
74.7
87.3
0
NL Central
Seed
Team
Predicted wins
Predicted losses
Playoff %
1
Milwaukee Brewers
99.1
62.9
100
2
Chicago Cubs
89.8
72.2
98.9
3
Pittsburgh Pirates
80.7
81.3
0.7
4
St. Louis Cardinals
79.8
82.2
0.2
5
Cincinnati Reds
75.8
86.3
0
NL West
Seed
Team
Predicted wins
Predicted losses
Playoff %
1
Los Angeles Dodgers
97.9
64.1
100
2
Arizona Diamondbacks
86.1
75.9
56
3
San Diego Padres
85.7
76.3
48.1
4
San Francisco Giants
68.3
93.7
0
5
Colorado Rockies
63
99
0
NL Playoff Picture
- No. 1 (BYE): Milwaukee Brewers
- No. 2 (BYE): Los Angeles Dodgers
- (3) Atlanta Braves vs. (6) Arizona Diamondbacks
- (4) Chicago Cubs vs. (5) Philadelphia Phillies
The supercomputer has the Diamondbacks beating the Padres out for the final Wild Card spot by a fraction of a win, earning the right to play a three-game series in Atlanta with hopes of then playing the two-time defending champion Dodgers in the NLDS. Another close race worth monitoring is the one for the top Wild Card spot. The Cubs and Phillies are all but locked into a matchup against each other, but home-field advantage could come in handy and is not close to being decided. The supercomputer has the Cubs winning that top spot by the narrowest of margins, but that figures to change daily until one team runs away with it (if that ever happens).