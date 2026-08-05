George Lombard Jr.'s grandmother left behind a 300-page FBI file

George Lombard Jr., the New York Yankees' top prospect and author of the franchise's latest magical moment in a long line of them, famously comes born-and-bred from a baseball family.

His father, George Sr., played mostly for the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers and now coaches third base in Detroit (he was excused last night to see his son's home run in the second at-bat of his MLB debut live). His brother, Jacob, was just selected in the first round of the MLB Draft — and hit a near-identical home run against a Cardinals affiliate in his professional debut, synced up nicely with George's takedown of the big-league Cardinals.

But dig a bit deeper, and the Lombard family's history becomes just as intertwined with the American struggle as it does with America's pasttime. The shortstop's paternal grandmother was a member of the Students for a Democratic Society in the 1960s, as the group rose to power as the premier coordinating force of New Left collegiate activism. Her Civil Rights work took her from Southern jails to FBI surveillance.

How Posy Lombard ended up with a 300-page FBI file

Posy Lombard, the caucasian daughter of a Harvard dean, was arrested on multiple occasions, according to reporting by The Athletic, in the deep south during a time when long-held societal fractures created fragile circumstances. Even staunch northern activists were cautioned to avoid trouble; Posy, knowing how crucial this battle was, was not deterred (and she brought her hardened temperament north, fighting to integrate a Massachusetts playground with the KKK on the other side of the schism).

George Lombard Jr. just debuted at shortstop for the Yankees, the youngest since Jeter. His grandmother Posy was in SDS, drove to Selma in '65, then went to Natchez to canvass for the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. Jailed at Parchman & ended up w/ 300+ pages of FBI file. pic.twitter.com/okhbEXVcij — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) August 5, 2026

As a Smith College student, she traveled to Montgomery and spent a week in prison. She watched Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X fight for betterment.

Both Lombard Sr. and his brother have reportedly seen the majority of her 300-page FBI file, which they obtained during the chaotic summer of 2020 in an effort to get in closer touch with their mother's spirit (she passed away in a car accident at the age of 41). At the time of The Athletic's writing in January 2021, there were still more comprehensive files that had yet to be released.

A legacy the Yankees' newest rookie now carries

While the majority of coverage of Lombard's family will likely involve the fortuitousness of a pair of baseball brothers, whose family celebrated concurrent debuts, this remarkable slice of family lore deserves the spotlight, too.

Posy Lombard, who died a single mother of three children, came face to face with a wide range of America's unfathomables at a time not nearly as distant as we like to pretend it was.