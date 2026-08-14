Grading Netflix’s Phillies-Twins Field of Dreams broadcast

Netflix officially finished its first year of MLB coverage on Thursday night, airing the Philadelphia Phillies’ 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa.

As part of the most recent television contract, Netflix earned the rights to Opening Night, the Home Run Derby, and special events, including MLB at Field of Dreams. Having had some time to reflect on Thursday’s game, now feels like a perfect time to analyze and grade Netflix’s Field of Dreams performance.

For this list, I’ve identified three core elements to grade: performance, presentation, and studio/commentary. I want to stress that these are my personal grades based on my own experience.

Performance: A+

So long as there are no issues with video quality or buffering, streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, or Peacock will always get an A+. It’s that simple.

Kudos to Netflix for not having any issues with Opening Night, the Home Run Derby, or the Field of Dreams game. I can only speak for myself and my internet connection, but I never ran into quality problems during any of those events. This remains the biggest fear among sports fans when games or events are streaming-only, and Netflix succeeded where others have failed.

Presentation: B+

Netflix heard the critics on the Opening Day scorebug... and decided to just make an absolutely enormous one.



Here's how it looks as Kyle Schwarber hits a leadoff homer in the Field of Dreams Game. ⚾️📺pic.twitter.com/NH1cQe58Td https://t.co/WHdUWyF0pY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 13, 2026

You cannot have an event at the Field of Dreams without showing the cornfields, and Netflix understood the assignment. The broadcast aired the entire ceremony, including both teams walking through the corn to their respective dugouts.

As for the revised scorebug, it was fine. A common complaint on social media was that the scorebug was too big, which is far better than the alternative. If this is the scorebug that Netflix intends to use next year, I’d personally like to see the batter and pitcher names have slightly larger text, but it’s not an end-all, be-all.

Otherwise, I have no complaints. As far as I’m concerned, Netflix is 2-for-2, but what about the announcers?

Studio/Commentary: B

Matt Vasgersian’s performance as the play-by-play voice drew mixed reviews on social media, with some Minnesota Twins fans accusing him of a pro-Phillies bias. Those viewers claimed that Vasgersian showed far more enthusiasm when talking about the Phillies, and they also complained that he was overly critical of Twins starter Taj Bradley.

Vasgersian turned heads on X/Twitter, though, when he referred to Twins owner Carl Pohlad and his family as “beloved.” On the one hand, Pohlad isn’t despised the way that the Mets’ Steve Cohen or the Trail Blazers’ Thomas Dundon are, but “beloved” isn’t the word that most Twins fans would use, especially given his penchant for penny-pinching and the team’s decades-long playoff futility.

A very cool conversation between Brandon Marsh and Hunter Pence 🥹#MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/f8RGSrJzZT — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 14, 2026

Social media users were pleased with analysts CC Sabathia and Hunter Pence, the latter of whom impressed during an in-game conversation with Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh. Above all else, it was refreshing to hear a national broadcast avoid taking the John Smoltz route of complaining that things were so much better when he played.

As for the “studio” coverage, that’s the most significant issue that Netflix must address ahead of the 2027 season. I understand that it’s the first year, but host Elle Duncan never meshed well with Albert Pujols, Anthony Rizzo, or Barry Bonds. Giving that role to someone like Chris Myers or Greg Amsinger, both of whom are longtime MLB hosts, would be a far safer option. It’s worth noting that Pujols and Amsinger work together on MLB Network.

Final grade for Netflix: B+

I’m in a good mood, so I’ll give Netflix a B+ for its Field of Dreams broadcast. Elle Duncan and the lack of chemistry between the host and panelists aren’t enough to drag down the final grade. Addressing the criticisms aimed at the scorebug and avoiding turning the broadcast into a giant Netflix advertisement definitely work in the service’s favor.

Assuming that the likely impending lockout doesn’t result in the 2027 season’s cancellation, Netflix will air Opening Night and the Home Run Derby next year. The service also has the rights to special events like the Field of Dreams game, though the league has yet to confirm the 2027 event or which teams would participate.