When is the next Field of Dreams Game? MLB fans may have to wait

Major League Baseball is headed back to Iowa, as the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins will participate in the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game on Thursday night. The spirits of the cornfield will be watching Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and the Phillies continue their playoff push against Byron Buxton and a Twins team chasing its first AL Central title since 2023.

The Field of Dreams game was a hit among fans when it debuted in 2021, though this is the first year that we’re experiencing the game since 2022. Those expecting the event to be a regular part of the MLB rotation, though, might be out of luck.

When is the next MLB at Field of Dreams game?

General view of the MLB at Field of Dreams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Major League Baseball recently announced its 2027 schedule, it did not include a Field of Dreams game. That’s nothing new, though, as the league announced the Phillies-Twins matchup last November.

Assuming that Major League Baseball wants to keep the mid-August date, it’s worth noting the Yankees and Reds have a three-game set in Cincinnati beginning Aug. 13, 2027. Both have previously played in the Field of Dreams game, and the logistics work out from a travel standpoint.

Alternatively, the league could consider treating the Field of Dreams game similarly to the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game. The Dodgers host the Phillies, and former All-Star second baseman Chase Utley appeared on 59.1 percent of ballots last year. Fittingly, Utley played for both teams, and his Hall of Fame stock is skyrocketing.

Obviously, though, none of this would matter if a lockout impacts the 2027 schedule. All signs point to a work stoppage beginning in December, and the players have made it clear that they refuse to accept a salary cap. Several owners have publicly spoken in favor of a cap, especially amid the Dodgers’ continued heavy spending.

Major League Baseball has not had games outright canceled because of a work stoppage since 1995. Although the 2022 lockout resulted in a slightly delayed Opening Day, teams made up the missed games later in the year. The Yankees, for example, closed the regular season against the Rangers in Texas, where they would have begun the year if not for the work stoppage.

As for the possibility of replacement players, the legal hurdles make that scenario incredibly unlikely. For us to see meaningful MLB games in 2027, the owners and players need to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement. Things are that simple, though it’s also far easier said than done.

The ghosts in Dyersville might not be much help, but we’ve seen stranger things. If the ghost of Obi-Wan Kenobi could steer Luke Skywalker to Dagobah, then what’s stopping Shoeless Joe Jackson and Moonlight Graham from brokering peace between Bryce Harper and Rob Manfred?