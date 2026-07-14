Bryce Harper just made the 2026 All-Star Game bittersweet for baseball fans

Harper's public stance on key issues has made this All-Star week a reminder of deeper tensions affecting the sport's future.

The performance came just months before a potential work stoppage that could shut down the entire league.

Even those on the other side of Philadelphia likely heard Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber’s moonshots during Monday’s Home Run Derby. At this time next year, Citizens Bank Park — and every other MLB ballpark — might be closed for the summer.

The growing threat of a work stoppage continues to loom over Major League Baseball. Owners are expected to lock the players out when the collective bargaining agreement expires in December.

By no fault of his own, Harper made All-Star Week incredibly bittersweet by reminding fans of what’s likely to come this winter.

Bryce Harper all but guaranteed an MLB lockout

2026 Home Run Derby | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

For the unfamiliar, the key talking points of the ongoing labor dispute involve a salary cap and major changes to the draft process. Major League Baseball has never had a salary cap, and the players continue speaking out against such a system.

As for the draft, the league’s latest pitch is preventing high school players from declaring for the draft. Instead, prospects would need to be at least 20 years old.

Harper is arguably the face of the anti-salary cap movement, having confronted MLB commissioner Rob Manfred last summer. At one point, Harper cursed at Manfred and told him to leave the Phillies’ locker room. Asked about the proposed cap and overhauled draft, Harper remained firmly against both ideas.

“I think the opportunity for players to get paid is what this is all about,” Harper said. “You know, that's why we have no cap, and what we've done for so long, starting with Curt Flood.

“So, we owe it to the guys that have come before us to do the same thing,” Harper continued, “and all the young guys that are going to go through everything else.”

To be clear, I am strongly against a salary cap. The problem is owners refusing to spend in free agency and typically citing market size. Then, they watch as fans complain about the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees fielding such extremely high payrolls. Unfortunately for baseball fans, there is no reason to believe the owners will drop their salary cap stance. Harper and the players have continuously reiterated they do not plan to back down and accept any sort of cap.

MLB lockout couldn't come at a worse time for baseball

2026 All-Star Legacy Veterans Multi-Service Center renovation | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

As a well-respected veteran and likely Hall of Famer, Harper’s words carry immense weight. The salary cap isn’t a simple conundrum with a likely compromise. Outside of expansion, it’d arguably be the sport’s most significant non-DH rule change since the advent of free agency itself.

Major League Baseball hasn’t canceled games because of a work stoppage since the 1994-95 players’ strike. Although the 2021-22 lockout resulted in a delayed start to the season, the league made those games up in September.

A lockout would come as Major League Baseball is perhaps its most relevant since the 1998 home run chase. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have helped catapult the sport back into the worldwide consciousness, especially domestically.

Shohei Ohtani aura is incredible man



Walks up to the plate, every single fan gets on their feet, first pitch and BAM, its gone



Ohtani was made for the bright lights of the LA Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Z4oysRPvIC — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) April 3, 2025

Objectively, it’s unfortunate to think we’re legitimately at risk of a delayed — or even outright canceled — 2027 season. But Harper and the players’ association are standing firm, and the owners have openly wanted a salary cap for years.

At least Monday’s Home Run Derby gave us a reminder of why we love baseball. The Cardinals’ Jordan Walker showed out in front of a global audience and properly put himself on the map.

Fingers crossed we’ll be having similar conversations next July.