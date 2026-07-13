MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates, scores, longest HRs and more

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby takes place tonight at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia with eight elite power hitters competing.
- The field includes Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero, St. Louis' Jordan Walker, Chicago's Munetaka Murakami and Philadelphia's Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.
- All eyes will be on the home crowd and one of baseball's most homer-friendly stadiums to see who hits the longest blast and claims the title.
The Home Run Derby is one of the most entertaining nights of the MLB calendar and a highlight of All-Star Weekend every year, but that figures to be especially true on Monday night in Philadelphia. This eight-man field is absolutely loaded with some of the most powerful sluggers in the sport, freaks of nature like Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker and Chicago White Sox sensation Munetaka Murakami. But as if that all weren't enough, we also get to see a raucous home crowd at Citizens Bank Park try to will Philadelphia Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber all the way to the final.
The stars will be out, and you know that one of baseball's best environments and one of its most homer-friendly stadiums will provide plenty of fireworks. All that's left is to sit back, figure out your Netflix situation and enjoy the show.
Who will win the 2026 Home Run Derby? What about the longest home run, or the most homers in a single round? And how will this brand-new format shakeout? We've got you covered all night long with live updates from Philly.
Home Run Derby leaderboard: Most HRs in a single round, farthest HR
Most home runs in a single round
Player
Homers
Round
Willson Contreras
13
First round
Jordan Walker
13
First round
Longest home runs
Player
Distance
Round
Willson Contreras
490
First round
Willson Contreras
487
First round
Willson Contreras
482
First round
Willson Contreras
479
First round
Jac Caglianone
477
First round
Live updates and scores from every Home Run Derby matchup and round
Updates will be in reverse chronological order, with the most recent at the top.
Player
Home run total
Longest home run
Willson Contreras
13
490 feet
Jordan Walker
13
470 feet
Jac Caglianone
8
477 feet
Munetaka Murakami
Ben Rice
Junior Caminero
Bryce Harper
Kyle Schwarber
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