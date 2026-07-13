MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates, scores, longest HRs and more

All eyes will be on the home crowd and one of baseball's most homer-friendly stadiums to see who hits the longest blast and claims the title.

The Home Run Derby is one of the most entertaining nights of the MLB calendar and a highlight of All-Star Weekend every year, but that figures to be especially true on Monday night in Philadelphia. This eight-man field is absolutely loaded with some of the most powerful sluggers in the sport, freaks of nature like Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker and Chicago White Sox sensation Munetaka Murakami. But as if that all weren't enough, we also get to see a raucous home crowd at Citizens Bank Park try to will Philadelphia Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber all the way to the final.

The stars will be out, and you know that one of baseball's best environments and one of its most homer-friendly stadiums will provide plenty of fireworks. All that's left is to sit back, figure out your Netflix situation and enjoy the show.

Who will win the 2026 Home Run Derby? What about the longest home run, or the most homers in a single round? And how will this brand-new format shakeout? We've got you covered all night long with live updates from Philly.

Home Run Derby leaderboard: Most HRs in a single round, farthest HR

Most home runs in a single round

Player Homers Round Willson Contreras 13 First round Jordan Walker 13 First round

Longest home runs

Player Distance Round Willson Contreras 490 First round Willson Contreras 487 First round Willson Contreras 482 First round Willson Contreras 479 First round Jac Caglianone 477 First round

Live updates and scores from every Home Run Derby matchup and round

Updates will be in reverse chronological order, with the most recent at the top.

Player Home run total Longest home run Willson Contreras 13 490 feet Jordan Walker 13 470 feet Jac Caglianone 8 477 feet Munetaka Murakami Ben Rice Junior Caminero Bryce Harper Kyle Schwarber