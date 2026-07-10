Every Home Run Derby participant confirmed for the 2026 field

All-Star Weekend is almost upon us, and that means watching some of the most dangerous sluggers in baseball swing for the fences in the Home Run Derby. This year's edition figures to be electric, thanks to what should be a raucous crowd at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park — the fifth-friendliest stadium in the league for long balls, according to Statcast's Park Factors.

The 2026 Derby will look a little different than in years past, as MLB ditches the clock to go back to a swing-based format. But which stars will be taking those swings on Monday night? Seven of the eight spots in the bracket have been filled — here's every confirmed participant, as well as who the final two might be.

2026 Home Run Derby field

DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Homer total: 32 (first in MLB)

32 (first in MLB) Derby history: 2018, 2022

It's only fitting that MLB"s home run leader takes part in the Home Run Derby. The fact that he'll do so in front of his home fans — and with his Phillies teammate Bryce Harper also in the bracket, the first time two players from the same team will be in the same Derby since Schwarber and Javier Baez did so in 2018 — is just the cherry on top. Schwarber even won the 2018 edition, to boot, though he got bounced in the first round in his second go-round in 2022.

1B Ben Rice, New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Homer total: 28 (third in MLB)

28 (third in MLB) Derby history: None

Rice broke out for the Yankees last season, but he's been even better so far this year, with two more homers in Tampa on Thursday upping his total to 28 — third in all of the Majors. He's rapidly become one of the brightest young stars in the sport, so it's only fitting that he finally get his Derby moment, especially with teammate (and former Derby champion) Aaron Judge unavailable due to a rib injury.

Judge was the last Yankee to win the Derby, doing so at Marlins Park back in 2017. Three others have won the event for New York: Tino Martinez in 1997, Jeremy Giambi in 2002 and Robinson Cano in 2011.

3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Homer total: 27 (t-fourth in MLB)

27 (t-fourth in MLB) Derby history: 2025

Caminero is one of the hottest hitters on Earth right now, with a downright preposterous 12 homers over his last 16 games. That's got him up to 27 on the year, as he attempts to match the 45 he hit last season. That power performance earned him his first Derby berth, and he nearly won the whole thing before falling to Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the finals at Truist Park in Atlanta.

No Ray has ever won the Derby, though then-Tampa outfielder Randy Arozarena sits second on the all-time list of single-Derby homer totals with 82 back in 2023.

OF Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Homer total: 22 (10th in MLB)

22 (10th in MLB) Derby history: None

This time last year, Walker appeared to be on his way out of the Majors entirely. But he's been one of the best stories of the season so far, making good on all of his prospect hype while slashing .294/.354/.539 and powering a surprisingly frisky St. Louis offense. His reward? A spot in the Home Run Derby, where he'll attempt to become the first Cardinals player ever — not Albert Pujols, not Mark McGwire — to take home the trophy.

OF Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Homer total: 20 (t-15th in MLB)

20 (t-15th in MLB) Derby history: 2013, 2018 (won)

Harper initially waffled when asked whether he'd be interested in taking part in a Derby in his home stadium. But in an Instagram post on Thursday, he kept it short and sweet: “Derby at home? Sure why not? #HRD”. Ironically enough, the last time Harper participated in the event was also in front of a home crowd, when he won the whole thing while a member of the Nationals in Washington, D.C. back in 2018. This will be his third Derby overall, as he also took part in 2013 (when he finished as the runner-up behind Yoenis Cespedes).

1B Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v. Los Angeles Angels | Tony Macon/GettyImages

Homer total: 20 (t-15th in MLB)

20 (t-15th in MLB) Derby history: None

Contreras was added to the All-Star roster as a replacement for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and now he's added the Derby to his weekend itinerary after a first half in which he's posted a .921 OPS as one of the lone bright spots in Boston's lineup. This is his maiden Derby voyage, and shockingly enough it's the first time any Red Sox player has been in the event since both David Ortiz and Adrian Gonzalez did it in 2011.

OF Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

Homer total: 14 (t-50th in MLB)

14 (t-50th in MLB) Derby history: None

His 14 homers so far this season might not look like much, but don't get it twisted: Caglianone is very live to win this whole thing. He's built like a linebacker at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, and he hits the ball as hard as just about anyone, ranking in the 96th percentile in average exit velocity and the 98th percentile in max exit velocity at 116.1 mph. He's also been red-hot of late, with a .901 OPS since June 1. No Royal has ever won the Derby, and Caglianone is the first Kansas City player to take part since Bobby Witt Jr. two years ago.

Players who won't be participating in the 2026 Home Run Derby

We have seven confirmed participants, which leaves one spot remaining to be filled. Who will be the last hitter to enter? We have some idea of who it won't be, as some of the biggest sluggers in the sport have already either removed themselves from consideration or currently find themselves on the IL.

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (declined)

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (declined)

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves (declined)

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (injury)

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (injury)

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, Nationals outfielder James Wood and White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery are the three hitters in the top 10 in homers at the moment who have yet to declare one way or the other.