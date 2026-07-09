Lauren Shehadi will bring nostalgic energy to Netflix's Home Run Derby broadcast

The Home Run Derby has lost its luster, gained it back, re-energized itself and faltered again more times than we can count over the past several decades. This year, with a new home on Netflix, it's time for another alteration to the flow - but one that can hopefully earn back some of the types of moments that made it can't-miss for baseball fans in the first place.

After a rebirth based on the usage of the clock/timer as a line of demarcation or rounds instead of the old "swing until you make 10 outs/keel over" method, that has proven to be even more grueling for the game's best sluggers. They exert more energy, they peter out in the later rounds, and we can't even fully process things on the broadcast because, as one moonshot is landing, there goes another.

This year's version of the Derby is a little simpler - and much simpler to film. 20 swings in the first round. 15 in Round 2. 15 in the Finals. If you're homering and homering while down to your final "swing," keep on homering.

"I was talking with our producer and he's a baseball purist and he said 'I just love the camera, the crack of the bat,' the things we grew up watching," Shehadi told FanSided about the new/old/hybrid Derby. And after years of shying away from the majesty, it sounds like this year's edition is finally appealing to that childlike nostalgia of sitting on the couch (or maybe a cushion on the floor, or maybe standing) and cheering 'til you're hoarse as Sammy Sosa, Josh Hamilton, or Jason Giambi simply refuses to go down.

Netflix's Lauren Shehadi picks a World Series winner - but don't ask her to predict the Derby

With a stacked field that's growing deeper everyday, Shehadi knows what she looks for in a great Derby contestant - but begged us not to ask her to pick a winner (of course we won't).

Her divining rod comes from who does or doesn't have ice water in their veins. Jac Caglianone told her point blank he's ready on MLB Network. Ben Rice, as Shehadi noted, has contended with it in New York all year. Why would the Derby be any different?

And, by the way, both are having their dads pitch to them. That helps.

When the curtain rises on the production in Philly, one thing's for sure: Shehadi will have a welcoming home crowd. While she declined to pick a Derby victor, she's been locked in on the Phillies as World Series champions. Since March. Several years in a row.

If Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper (or both!) want to cement that prediction by committing to the Derby, putting on a show, and igniting a second-half run based on Don Mattingly's foundation, that wouldn't be such a bad way to create a little synergy.

More MLB news and analysis: