How to watch the MLB Home Run Derby: Start time, TV channel, streaming, broadcast team and more

Fans need to tune in to see if a hometown favorite can claim the title or if a first-time participant will break a five-year streak of new champions.

The event features a brand-new format with unlimited swings in early rounds and tiebreakers based on longest home run distance.

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby has arrived, and Citizens Bank Park is in for a treat.

Hometown heroes Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber headline the eight-man Derby, which takes place on Monday night in Philadelphia. The Yankees’ Ben Rice and Munetaka Murakami of the White Sox are among the five participants competing in their first derby.

Will Harper win his second Derby, or will we see a new champion for the fifth straight year? Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 Home Run Derby.

Full Home Run Derby field and new format

Let’s start off with the eight players participating in the 2026 Home Run Derby.

Player Home runs Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies 32 Ben Rice, New York Yankees 29 Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays 28 Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals 22 Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox 20 Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies 20 Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox 20 Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals 15

This year features a new format, one without timers or outs. Instead, every player gets 20 swings in Round 1, 15 in Round 2 and another 15 in Round 3. Every swing, even a swing that results in a homer, counts against your allotment, although players can continue hitting if they homer with their final swing.

The players with the top four home run totals in the first round advance to the semifinals and are seeded based on their Round 1 total. For example, if Schwarber leads the pack with 20 home runs and Rice finishes fourth with 14 home runs, they’ll battle in the second round (while the No. 2 seed faces the No. 3 seed). Home run distance will determine first-round tiebreakers, though in the form of who hit the longest individual home run rather than total distance. The semifinals and finals will feature three-swing swing-offs until a winner is determined.

What time does the Home Run Derby start?

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero (13) during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Home Run Derby is expected to start at roughly 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PDT. However, as is typical with live events, don’t be surprised if it starts a few minutes after the hour.

Don’t feel bad if you’re slightly late to the couch. Major League Baseball received massive pushback during this past weekend’s draft after it took roughly 40 minutes before the No. 1 pick was announced. We must note, though, that NBC aired the draft’s first 10 picks, whereas Netflix will stream the Home Run Derby.

And speaking of Netflix …

The Home Run Derby is streaming exclusively on Netflix

As part of its new agreement with Major League Baseball, Netflix obtained the exclusive rights to Opening Night and the Home Run Derby. Netflix will also air the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa next month.

If you already own a basic Netflix subscription, you’re good to go. Although prices vary per country, Netflix offers three tiers: Standard with Ads ($9/month), ad-free Standard ($20/month) and ad-free Premium ($27/month).

Who is the broadcast team for the MLB Home Run Derby?

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Netflix is going all-out with its 2026 Home Run Derby coverage, with several former All-Stars serving as analysts.

Matt Vasgersian will serve as the Home Run Derby’s play-by-play voice, the first time he’s done so. Karl Ravech and Chris Berman previously called the Derby during its three decades on ESPN.

Albert Pujols, Anthony Rizzo, Barry Bonds and Hunter Pence are the lead analysts. Although Pujols never won the Home Run Derby, his 106 homers in the event rank fourth all-time. Bonds won the Derby in 1996 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, one of six total that he participated in.

This is what the Home Run Derby looked like the last time it took place in Philadelphia.



Crazy to think that it was a daytime event with plenty of open seats available at Veterans Stadium. Things will look a little bit different tonight. pic.twitter.com/d6WOkWPYe3 — Buzz (@dan_wilson4) July 13, 2026

Rizzo hit eight home runs in the 2015 Derby, losing to the Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson in the quarterfinals. Pence never competed in the Home Run Derby.

Additionally, Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia will be a rotating reporter. Although Sabathia obviously never competed in the Home Run Derby, he hit the occasional home run himself while with the Indians and Brewers.

Lauren Shehadi and Elle Duncan will also contribute to Netflix’s coverage.