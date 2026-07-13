Quiz: Can you name every Home Run Derby winner since 2010?

As the 2026 MLB season pauses for All-Star Weekend, the festivities truly get underway on Monday night with this year's Home Run Derby. And with a star-studded field featuring sluggers like Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Junior Caminero, it figures to be one for the record books.

This also marks a new chapter in Derby history. Gone is the old, timed format, with each hitter being given a finite number of swings instead. How will that affect one of baseball's most storied institutions? And who will be left holding the trophy when all is said and done at Citizens Bank Park?

We'll have to wait for the answers to those questions. But you won't have to wait to test just how well you know your Home Run Derby history. Take the quiz below, and see if you can name all 15 Derby winners since 2010.

Home Run Derby quiz: Can you name every winner since 2010?

Who are the favorites at the 2026 Home Run Derby?

So now that we've established who's won the Derby in the recent past, which slugger stands the best chance of adding his name to the list on Monday night in Philadelphia? We've among the most stacked fields in recent memory on tap, but here are two names to keep an eye on.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Really, it would just feel wrong to start with anybody else. Not only does Schwarber lead baseball with 32 homers at the All-Star break — 19 of which have come at Citizens Bank Park, where he has a 1.044 OPS this season — but he'll be swinging in front of an extremely partisan home crowd. He's also out for a bit of revenge; Schwarber finished second in the Derby in his first go-round back in 2018, falling short to now-teammate Bryce Harper in a thrilling final. He's got a swing tailor-made for power, and we know he'll feel right at home.

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Caminero might not be the hometown hero, but he packs as big a punch as just about any hitter in baseball, and the thought of him going as hard as he can against batting practice fastballs should terrify everyone in the state of Pennsylvania. Caminero has the fastest bat speed in baseball and ranks in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity. In layman's terms: No one hits the ball with more force more consistently, a pretty good combination in a Derby context. If he gets into a rhythm, look out.