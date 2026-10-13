Guardians vs. Rays player stats, live box score and match stats for ALCS Game 2

Just a week or so ago, the Cleveland Guardians were on the brink, losing the first two games of the ALDS at home and coming face-to-face with another early postseason exit. Fast forward a few days, and they're suddenly the hottest team in baseball.

After storming back to win three straight over the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland came into Tropicana Field and took Game 1 of the ALCS against the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. Even more impressively, they did so against Rays ace Drew Rasmussen, as a plucky Guardians lineup continues to overperform thanks to a long-awaited star turn from Jose Ramirez.

Now it's suddenly Tampa who's feeling the heat, and Cleveland who's sending an ace to the mound in Game 2 in star lefty Parker Messick. The Rays have responded to adversity all season long; can they do so one more time? Or will the Guardians take firm command of this series and head back to Progressive Field with a 2-0 lead? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Guardians vs. Rays live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Guardians vs. Rays