How an umpire stole Kazuma Okamoto's thunder on his historic night

Just days after Doug Eddings made headlines for all the wrong reasons, umpires are in the news again — albeit for a similar offense. Blue Jays slugger Kazuma Okamoto hit his 30th home run of the season on Tuesday night, making MLB history in the process. Okamoto became just the fifth Japanese player to hit 30 home runs in a season, joining Hideki Matsui, Shohei Ohtani, Seiya Suzuki and Munetaka Murakami.

Kazuma Okamoto reaches the 30-HR mark! pic.twitter.com/0OrdvNEJvI — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2026

That, again, should've been the storyline from Tuesday's game. And perhaps in Tokyo and Okamoto's hometown of Gojo, it is. For the rest of us — and for the commenters on r/baseball — what took centerstage was a different Okamoto at-bat.

Kazuma Okamoto's challenge attempt gone wrong

MLB home plate umpire umpire Bill Miller (26) Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okamoto's failed challenge, which took place in a separate at-bat, wasn't supposed to be a challenge at all. Rather, the Blue Jays third baseman was trying to adjust his helmet in the middle of an at-bat, and home plate umpire Bill Miller mistook that motion for an ABS challenge. Okamoto protested, but also appeared confused as to why Miller thought he challenged in the first place. Unsurprisingly, the Jays challenge was wasted, and the strike remained on the board.

⚾ ABS Challenge! Toronto Blue Jays vs Athletics



Top 6 | Toronto Blue Jays challenges

🏠 HP Umpire: Bill Miller

🎯 Chris Roycroft to Kazuma Okamoto

📢 Original call: Called Strike (96.9 mph Sinker)

❌ Result: Call stands.#MLB #BaseballTwitter #ABS #LightsUpLetsGo #Athletics pic.twitter.com/d6O7DQJoqm — MLB ABS Tracker (@MLB_ABS) September 9, 2026

The video of Okamoto's at-bat, which can be seen here on reddit, does show a striking similarity to a challenge attempt. Frankly, it's tough to blame Miller for assuming Okamoto was challenging. Okamoto appeared just as confused, which is how we got from A to B. MLB would be wise to consider a different challenge motion this winter to make

All of this comes just days after a similar umpire snafoo — this time with far more egregious consequences — between Doug Eddings and the St. Louis Cardinals involving a baseball cap. Perhaps it's time umpires worry more about the field of play, and less about the hats and caps the players wear.

Kazuma Okamoto deserves all the headlines

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say what you will of Okamoto defensively — he has just -1 OAA and lacks range in the field — he has been as advertised at the plate. The Blue Jays signed Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million contract this past winter primarily for his bat. On that end he has delivered.

Okamoto has a .762 OPS and 30 home runs to his name, and primarily hits fifth or sixth in the Jays lineup. For a team that has been lacking power from its star in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., receiving an early power surge from Okamoto has been invaluable.

The Blue Jays are chasing the third and final AL Wild Card spot. As Okamoto enters the conversation of MLB's elite international stars, he could be what stands in the way of his fellow countrymen — Murakami and Ohtani — of the league's ultimate prize.