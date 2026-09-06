This isn't the first time MLB umpire Doug Eddings has made a fool of himself

In the span of two days, Doug Eddings went from an afterthought (frankly, the way most MLB umpires like it) to the next Angel Hernandez. Eddings made a big fuss about Cardinals pitcher Hancel Rincon's hat, subsequently ejected Oli Marmol, then claimed he started this fight in part due to Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, who denied ever bringing it to the forefront. Eventually, Eddings bowed to public pressure and apologized. There you have it.

Were this a one-time offense for Eddings, I'd consider dropping the story altogether. After all, umpires are human, and often have to insert themselves into the storylines of our favorite sports protgaonists. It's not an enviable position to be in. Yet, Eddings seems to do so for sport. A quick search for Eddings on social media will of course come with all sorts of unhealthy language thrown his way from Cardinals fans, but also some moments from his past he shouldn't be too proud of.

Remember when Doug Eddings made the ALCS all about him?

We've spent all season discussing Cal Raleigh's handshake snub at the World Baseball Classic. Yet, in last season's ALCS, Eddings refused to acknowledge Raleigh, and wouldn't hand him the baseball to throw back to the Mariners pitcher. Why? Well, we're not all that sure, but can assume it has something to do with controlling the pace of play.

This is Doug Eddings. Even in the middle of the American League Championship series he tries to be the main attraction and do bullshit like this to leave his stamp on a game.



Generational loser who thinks the fans pay money to watch him pic.twitter.com/yS9VhOEczM — Johnny (@JohnnyGiunta_) September 5, 2026

Umpires are at their best when we do not notice them. These days, the challenge system gives MLB players the final word on controversial strike or ball calls. It also provides umpires with an out. If the players fail to notice the call, then it must have been the right one. Eddings, though, takes the opposite approach. He needs to be the main attraction.

When Doug Eddings stared down Pirates ace Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then in the midst of a historic rookie season, Paul Skenes made an otherwise unremarkable start against the New York Mets in September of 2024. Pittsburgh, of course, did not make the postseason that year, but Skenes was chasing an NL Rookie of the Year campaign and was still a new sensation in MLB at the time. For most fans in Queens, this was their first time watching Skenes. It was also Eddings first time calling a Skenes start, which meant he had to leave his mark. Remember, these games aren't about the players — they're about him.

Doug Eddings getting mad at Paul Skenes for walking off like it was a strikeout.



Skenes looks like a kid who just got in trouble in class. 🤣



"He started to walk off the mound like he thinks it's a strike...you talk to him then." pic.twitter.com/itpYZGyxsk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 4, 2024

Skenes took a couple steps towards the dugout, assuming he had struck out the last batter of the innings. Eddings was right on one front — the pitch was high and outside, rather than in the strike zone. Where he was wrong is what followed.

Eddings made a huge deal out of nothing, staring down Skenes who took the umpire's actions better than most. Skenes smirked and quickly walked back to the mound, knowing he had more work to do and little could be gained by matching eyes with Eddings. The same cannot be said of the then-Pirates manager, Derek Shelton, who got in a screaming match with Eddings. It doesn't take a lip-reader to interpret what Shelton, who now coaches the Twins, told Eddings in this exchange.

The point of this article is to establish a pattern of behavior with Eddings, who now must face his own mistake and, for the first time in his professional career, learn from it.