How much are World Series tickets? Brewers fans might save by flying to Tampa

You'll hear a lot over the next few days about how this is a small-market World Series, with the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays both ranking among MLB's tiniest media markets (and, not for nothing, payrolls). But if you're trying to conflate that smaller scale with a lack of interest, well, think again — because getting a ticket to one of these games is shaping up to cost a record amount of money.

The demand in Milwaukee is shaping up to be particularly historic, as you might imagine for a fan base that has never experienced a title (and is welcoming back World Series baseball for the first time in over four decades). So much so, in fact, that it might actually be cheaper for Brewers fans who aren't lucky enough to own a Timeless Ticket to fly to St. Petersburg, stay in a hotel and buy a ticket for Games 3, 4 or 5 at Tropicana Field.

How much are Brewers World Series tickets? Get ready for record prices

If you're trying to snag a seat at American Family Field, good luck. According to TickPick as of Tuesday afternoon, the get-in price for Game 1 on Friday night is a whopping $2,549; for context, the get-in price for recent World Series has typically hovered around $1,000, and the get-in price for Super Bowl LIX two years ago in New Orleans settled at $2,600 just before the Big Game.

Seriously: A World Series game is set at a similar price point as the preeminent sporting event in America, a downright shocking statistic that shows just how hungry Brewers fans have been for this moment. Of course, not every Brewers fan who wants to attend will be able to; those prices are no joke. But we have some good news on that front: Getting a ticket to Games 3, 4 or 5 at the Trop might not be cheap, but it's at least a bit more reasonable.

How much are Rays World Series tickets? Tropicana Field has been a pleasant surprise

Championship Series - Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game 6 | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Let's not sugarcoat it: Tropicana Field does not have the greatest reputation, nor do Rays fans more broadly. That reputation has never been particularly fair; the Trop is located in St. Petersburg rather than Tampa, in an area that's notoriously difficult to get to when dealing with rush-hour traffic, and there have been some surprisingly strong crowds during this postseason run (especially during the ALDS against the New York Yankees).

But the fact remains that the market for World Series tickets isn't nearly what it is in Milwaukee. The get-in price for Game 3 at Tropicana Field is currently $746, below the recent World Series average. That means that, if you're trying to come from Milwaukee, you'd still have some $1,800 to book a roundtrip flight, find a room and rent a car before you even sniffed what a Game 1 ticket would cost at American Family Field.

Will any intrepid Brewers fans actually attempt that trek? Who knows. But there are certainly a good number of Midwest snowbirds along the Gulf Coast of Florida, and it wouldn't be surprised if they made their voices heard and turned the Trop crowd into something more of a mixed bag.