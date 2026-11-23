The New York Mets went above and beyond on Sunday, signing Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million deal. Did the Mets overpay? Almost certainly, but that overpayment got them arguably the best pitcher in baseball — a pitcher that teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres tried to sign themselves.

With that in mind, while the Mets are celebrating, where do the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Padres go from here? With an expected lockout less than two weeks away, there isn't much time for them to figure that out. Here's what they should be doing.

Dodgers should turn their efforts to their bullpen

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dream addition: Adrian Morejon

Missing out on Skubal hurts, obviously, but if there's one team that can be just fine losing a pitcher of Skubal's caliber, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even without Skubal, the Dodgers' rotation might be the best in the league, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow alongside a lot of depth. The bullpen, however, isn't quite as deep.

Edwin Diaz had a rough debut season with the Dodgers. Tanner Scott had a brutal year in 2025 with L.A. Edgardo Henriquez is very good, but he's only made more than 22 appearances once. Evan Phillips already signed with the Braves, and there's a real chance Alex Vesia signs elsewhere too. This bullpen needs more stability, and whether that comes in the form of Adrian Morejon or a different reliever, the bullpen should be prioritized.

Blue Jays can ill-afford to miss out on a big bat

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dream addition: Seiya Suzuki

The Toronto Blue Jays pursuing Skubal made sense given how good he is, but even without him, their rotation has a lot of talent, thanks largely to Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage. Their first priority must be improving a lineup that finished dead last in runs scored and home runs, especially now that he's off the board.

A better year from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and better injury luck involving guys like Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger would help, but this lineup very clearly lacks thump. Only two players hit 15 or more home runs, and one of them, George Springer, is a free agent. The Jays need multiple big bats, and with Skubal off the board, can ill-afford to miss out.

The Padres should be all-in on high-end starting pitching

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dream addition: Michael King

The San Diego Padres being in on Skubal is a sign that their new ownership group is very serious about competing and willing to go to great lengths to field a contending team. Missing out on him hurts, but if we're being honest, while Skubal would've helped a ton, the Padres have a need for multiple starters. Their best starters right now are Joe Musgrove, who hasn't started a game since 2024, and Randy Vasquez, who has never thrown 145 innings in a single season and has 4.02 career ERA.

Having Musgrove and Vasquez at the back end of their rotation is fine, but if the Padres want to seriously compete for a World Series title, they're going to need to sign multiple high-end starters. From Michael King to Freddy Peralta to Trevor Rogers to Clay Holmes, there're certainly several exciting starters worth pursuing. It's on A.J. Preller and Co. to get one or two major deals done.