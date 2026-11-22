The New York Mets did it. Tarik Skubal is a New York Met. Per Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Mets have signed the two-time Cy Young award winner to a nine-year, $450 million dollar deal. This shatters the previous salary and AAV records for a pitcher, and gives the Mets the ace they've really lacked since Jacob deGrom was in town.

It goes without saying that the Mets got an unbelievable player, but at an absurd cost. With that, how good was the deal? Let's dive in.

Projected Mets rotation with Tarik Skubal shows why he was needed

New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets hoped Freddy Peralta would fill their ace void, at least for one season, but that backfired spectacularly, and despite some strong showings from their young arms, the Mets ranked 23rd in the majors with a 4.47 ERA. It goes without saying that Skubal fills a major need and makes the rotation much better.

Rotation Order Pitcher SP1 Tarik Skubal SP2 Nolan McLean SP3 Christian Scott SP4 Zac Thornton SP5 Sean Manaea

Yet, it's still not the best rotation ever. Skubal is obviously awesome, and Nolan McLean has been brilliant since debuting late last season, but who else do you trust? Christian Scott has the stuff to be a viable mid-rotation starter, but he's never thrown more than 110 innings in a single season. Zac Thornton looked good to begin his big-league career, but he has just 15 big-league starts to his credit. As for Sean Manaea, he hasn't been a viable starter for the past couple of years.

This goes to show why Skubal was needed. The Mets needed an ace to lead the way, and they have that. And now, with another starter added to the back-end, this rotation can be as good as any in the sport.

Grading the Mets' Tarik Skubal signing

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be honest here. Is this a lot of money? Absolutely. Could this contract be an issue if a salary cap is implemented? You betcha. Do I care about this? Nope. At least not right now. And there's one reason why.

How often can you sign a pitcher of Skubal's ability for nothing other than money? I mean, the Mets didn't even have to pay the penalty for signing a player with the qualifying offer to get him, as they did to sign Juan Soto a couple of years ago. They obviously spent an absurd amount of money, and there's a good chance he won't give ace production for the full nine years, but when you have an owner worth over $20 billion who has shown time and time again that he's willing to spend boatloads of cash to try to field a contender, why does the money even matter? It's not mine!

And even if a salary cap is added (which wouldn't be ideal for a team like the Mets), it's not like this contract is detrimental. Not only is a solid chunk of the deal coming in the form of a signing bonus and deferrals, but the Mets are set up nicely to deal with a cap. The only players under contract after 2028 are Soto, Francisco Lindor, A.J. Ewing and Darwinzon Hernandez. They'd need to get creative to plug roster holes and hope young prospects continue to develop, but the Mets don't have the same kind of capital committed to the long-term future as the Dodgers did.

Giving the 30-year-old a nine-year deal drops the deal down from an A+ to an A, but anytime you can sign arguably the best pitcher on the planet in free agency, you do it and figure the rest out from there, especially if you need a starter, like the Mets clearly did.

Tarik Skubal contract grade: A