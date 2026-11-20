With less than two weeks until the dreaded MLB lockout, we're about to get a free agency speed run, with several marquee names expected to fly off the board in rapid succession. Others may need to wait weeks, even months, to finally put pen to paper.

ESPN's David Schoenfield recently published his predicted destinations for 11 of MLB's top free agents still on the market. Accounting for fit, upside and risk, let's grade these hypothetical signings.

LHP Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: New York Mets

Grade: A+

Every MLB team should sign Tarik Skubal. On balance, he's the best pitcher in the world and the rare 30-plus-year-old pitcher who's probably worth a nine-figure deal and the associated risk that comes with such a commitment. New York struck out on the Freddy Peralta trade last winter; Nolan McLean and Christian Scott headline a talented group of young future aces, but the Mets lack depth and consistency in their rotation. Skubal raises the floor (and ceiling) for this team considerably, plus New York is the one franchise with enough financial firepower to offset the downside of this signing (assuming, of course, MLB does not institute a strict salary cap).

RHP Michael King

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: San Diego Padres

Grade: B

Michael King and San Diego have a good thing going. The Padres are also restocking a bare cupboard when it comes to their rotation, so bringing back their No. 1 starter — who pitched brilliantly in the playoffs — seems like a no-brainer. King is probably slightly overrated at this point, but it's hard to knock his consistency over the past three seasons. His comfort level with San Diego is a plus. The only question is: how much pitching can San Diego add after re-signing King?

LHP Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: Toronto Blue Jays

Grade: B+

For my money, Trevor Rogers is the best available starter after Skubal. He's attached to a qualifying offer, which means Toronto would need to sacrifice multiple draft picks and bonus pool money, but the 29-year-old southpaw has strong underlying metrics and the potential for a half-decade of No. 2 starter equity behind Dylan Cease. Toronto has greater needs in the lineup, which lulled across the board last season, but MLB has shown us that too much pitching depth is never an issue. At worst, signing Rogers just means the Blue Jays can potentially trade a controllable starter (see: Trey Yesavage) for a major bat down the road, if need be.

RHP Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: Baltimore Orioles

Grade: C

Freddy Peralta was so dominant down the stretch in Tampa — including an ALCS MVP award for his trophy cabinet — that it seems MLB front offices are prepared to overlook his nightmare first half of the season in New York. The metrics point to imminent regression for the two-time All-Star, however. Plus, signing the guy who "found himself again" with the Rays and their brilliant coaching staff is historically an unwise gamble. Baltimore just does not have the same track record when it comes to maximizing their talent on the bump. The O's desperately need a proven ace to carry water in the regular season, but Peralta feels destined to underperform, especially if he gets a nine-figure deal or something close to it.

RHP Kaima Taira

Japan pitcher Kaima Taira | Yuichi Masuda/GettyImages

ESPN's projected landing spot: Chicago Cubs

Grade: C+

The Cubs will get internal help on the mound with Justin Steele, Cade Horton and Ben Brown all returning from injury (plus Edward Cabrera hoping to put a nightmare 2026 campaign behind him). Then again, it's hard to trust a rotation built on such a volatile foundation. The Cubs are losing several of their most dependable veteran arms to free agency. ESPN also predicts that Chicago will re-sign Clay Holmes (a positive), but Kaima Taira feels like the great boom-or-bust pitching acquistion of this cycle. He only just turned 27, with sensational stuff. But he also fits nontraditional starter mold at 5-foot-8, and there's a huge adjustment curve for pitchers making the leap from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball to MLB. Taira's upside could make the Cubs look very smart; his downside, however, could leave Chicago looking for bandaids over a bullet hole at the trade deadline (again).

OF Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: Philadelphia Phillies

Grade: A-

Randy Arozarena is coming off a career year in Seattle. Given the dearth of quality right-handed hitters in the marketplace — especially in the outfield — Philadelphia would do extremely well to land Arozarena. He adds much-needed power and protection behind Bryce Harper, while giving the Phillies a stable solution at a position of need. He does not address their defensive woes, nor is a potential four- or five-year contract risk free, but the fit is too strong to nitpick. There aren't many better options on the market and the Phillies are desperate for foundational change.

OF Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: San Diego Padres

Grade: A

The Padres are extremely limited in their ability to improve via trade or internal promotion, as their farm system is one of the worst in MLB. That means ownership needs to spend in free agency, and thankfully, it seems that San Diego's new leaders are very comfortable running up a tab. Seiya Suzuki is the best position player available for my money, with strong defensive metrics and a remarkably consistent track record at the plate. The Padres have been the second-best team in the National League pennant race for a few years now. Suzuki could tip the scales in their favor.

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: Toronto Blue Jays

Grade: B+

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a deeply imperfect star; he strikes out too often and he's prone to boneheaded mistakes, both in the field and on the bases. Even so, he's only 28 years old, with overwhelmingly positive defensive metrics, elite speed and top-notch power for his position. The Blue Jays need to spice up their lineup after a dour campaign. Chisholm packs arguably the greatest upside of any free agent not named Tarik Skubal. Chisholm also brings great joy and competitive spirit to a clubhouse, two traits Toronto gravely lacked in 2026.

2B Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: New York Yankees

Grade: B+

Brandon Lowe is an older second baseman who has struggled mightily on defense in recent years — except for last season, when he was suddenly among the best in his position in outs above average (15). Can the Yankees trust Lowe to continue on a Gold Glove path? Probably not, but he's also an uncommonly productive and consistent hitter for his position, with a ton of pull-side power that should play up at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees' desire to move on from Chisholm is understandable at this point. Lowe is the best-case scenario for a replacement, unless New York has a blockbuster trade up its sleeve.

3B Teruaki Sato

Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: Los Angeles Angels

Grade: A+

Teruaki Sato has earned a ton of Munetaka Murakami comparisons of late, so it's easy to compare this to Murakami's decision to join the White Sox last winter. That's not to say Sato will immediately transform the Angels into a postseason contender — Chicago built a much stronger foundation pre-Murakami — but Anaheim is desperate for a real difference-maker. Paying up for Sato would be a promising signal from new ownership, and it gives the Angels a much higher baseline if Zach Neto, Reid Detmers and other upstarts are kept around.

LHP Adrian Morejon

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's projected landing spot: Los Angeles Dodgers

Grade: B

Sure! The Dodgers are one of the few teams where a four- or five-year contract for a reliever actually makes financial sense, although the recent ups and downs from both Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz highlight the risk of such investments, too. Los Angeles does not really need to pour more money into the lineup or the rotation and Morejon's youth — on top of his sustained dominance in high-leverage spots — makes him a perfect seventh- and eighth-inning haymaker in a bullpen that could lose several key contributors this winter.