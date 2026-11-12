MLB Rumors from the GM Meetings: Jazz Chisholm Jr. suitor, Phillies’ top targets and more

Not much usually happens during the GM Meetings, but this offseason feels different in that regard due to the looming lockout. With the league expected to shut down in early December, the Winter Meetings, when MLB offseasons usually really get going, are likely to be cancelled. That puts pressure on teams and players to get things done quickly — and given that, we've gotten more action at the GM Meetings this year than we normally do.

Not much in terms of actual moves have happened beyond Emilio Pagan signing with the Detroit Tigers, but rumors are flooding in. With that in mind, let's dive into the most pressing scuttlebutt from Las Vegas.

Blue Jays have met with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Toronto Blue Jays need to target big bats this offseason. They ranked dead last in runs scored, hit the fewest home runs and ranked in the bottom five in stolen bases this past season. Sure, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is coming off a down year, but he hit 19 home runs and stole a career-high 41 bases in 2026, and had a 30-30 year in 2025. Given that, it comes as little surprise that Shi Davidi of Sportsnet is reporting that the Jays met with Chisholm on Wednesday.

"Having already expressed interest in free-agent second baseman Brandon Lowe as the GM Meetings opened, they met Wednesday with representatives for Jazz Chisholm Jr., and are monitoring what the Arizona Diamondbacks do with Ketel Marte, who landed on the restricted list this season and has no-trade protection as a 10-and-5 player," Davidi wrote.

Both Brandon Lowe and Ketel Marte would be fantastic additions to the Jays as well, but I'd argue that Chisholm makes the most sense. Not only do Chisholm's strengths directly correlate to things Toronto needs, but he'd come cheaper than Lowe (who also has the qualifying offer attached), and would not require trading prospects like Marte would.

Chisholm shouldn't be the only position player the Jays sign, but he'd certainly be a welcome addition for Toronto.

Phillies interested in star position player free agents

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Phillies have made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons, but it feels like they've never been further away from winning a World Series during that stretch than they are right now. Sure, their rotation is elite, but their lineup, beyond Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, lacks depth and has a history of coming up short in October. The only way to take the Phillies seriously as true contenders would be if they were to improve that offense, and fortunately, per The Athletic's ($) Matt Gelb, that's what they're trying to do.

"The Phillies have expressed interest in the biggest outfield targets — Teruaki Sato, Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena — according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to publicly discuss ongoing negotiations," Gelb wrote.

When looking at their roster, the areas in which the Phillies are lacking most is their outfield, and a lack of right-handed hitters specifically. Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena are both star right-handed outfielders, and while Teruaki Sato is left-handed, he has as much power upside as anyone available, and he will be only 28 years old on Opening Day. He'd add needed youth to the Phillies' core.

Any of these free agents would be ideal additions to a lineup in dire need of a boost. It's on Dave Dombrowski to seal the deal.

Nationals unlikely to trade CJ Abrams

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Nationals are in an interesting spot. They were much better than anyone expected them to be in 2026, but with their pitching staff still in rough shape, some have wondered whether Washington will aim to sell high on a player like CJ Abrams, knowing that he's a free agent after the 2028 campaign and that the Nats are unlikely to get into World Series contention by then. According to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, Washington is likely to keep Abrams around through the winter, which is good news for Nats fans.

Plans can always change, but at the moment, people around MLB and those familiar with the Nationals’ line of thinking all feel it is likely that CJ Abrams remains with the team through the winter. From the GM meetings: pic.twitter.com/BLniSxLElg — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) November 12, 2026

Abrams is coming off a career year which saw him slash .261/.336/.497 with 33 home runs, 106 RBI and 34 stolen bases. He chipped in 30 doubles and amassed 3.7 fWAR. At just 26 years of age, this is a player that, even with his defensive concerns, the Nationals should be attempting to build around alongside James Wood and the rest of an exciting position player core.

With Abrams leading the way, the Nationals led the Majors in runs scored for much of the year and finished third in that category. This lineup has a ton of upside. If the Nats can add pitching (and lots of it), they can seriously compete for their first playoff appearance since winning it all in 2019.