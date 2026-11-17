With two weeks until the MLB lockout, free agency should ramp up quickly. Several teams and players alike want to settle their accounts before the long layoff, especially as owners fight tooth-and-nail to place a cap (and a floor) on payroll.

Let's focus on FanSided's top 10 MLB free agents and pick not only a destination but also the team we expect to finish second in each bidding war.

C Ryan Jeffers

Ryan Jeffers - Minnesota Twins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected landing spot: San Diego Padres

Second place: New York Yankees

The current Ryan Jeffers buzz is focused on the New York Yankees and New York Mets, understandably so. But the Mets already have Francisco Alvarez on a cheap arbitration-rate deal. The Yankees need a right-handed bat and an upgrade at catcher, but Jeffers' qualifying offer means the Yankees would need to give up a draft pick and add Jeffers' contract — projected at three years, $71 million by ESPN — to their already sky-high payroll.

Enter the San Diego Padres. Top prospect Ethan Salas made a strong first impression last season, but the lefty has some lingering offensive question marks. Jeffers can split time between DH and catcher depending on the matchup, with a move to first base also in the cards as San Diego looks to replace the outgoing Ty France.

RHP Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta - Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected landing spot: Chicago Cubs

Second place: Baltimore Orioles

Freddy Peralta's electric postseason run, including an ALCS MVP award, completely salvaged his outlook in free agency. The overall numbers last season were quite troubling, but Peralta is a year removed from a top-five finish in NL Cy Young voting. The Chicago Cubs desperately need stability in their rotation; Peralta has made 32-plus starts in three straight seasons and he knows Craig Counsell well.

The Baltimore Orioles will probably get outspent at the top of the market, but their rotation also needs a major facelift. The front office has shown aggression in recent years, from the Corbin Burnes trade to the Pete Alonso signing. Peralta is the sort of proven vet Baltimore lacks, but the O's are fighting an uphill battle.

RHP Sonny Gray

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Projected landing spot: Atlanta Braves

Second place: Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray voiced his frustration with the Boston Red Sox' unwillingness to trust him deeper into their AL Wild Card loss to New York. At 37 years old, Gray's prime is comfortably behind him, but he was still the clear No. 2 in Boston's rotation last season behind upstart Payton Tolle. A reunion would make sense for a trade that sacrificed a lot of pitching depth at the trade deadline.

That said, Gray is a Nashville native and there's a lot of smoke about him preferring to play closer to home. The Atlanta Braves could use some additional depth with Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver are all coming off of major elbow injuries. The aging duo of Sale and Gray, both on short-term deals, could help Atlanta build a bridge while their younger arms develop.

LHP Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers - Baltimore Orioles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected landing spot: Chicago Cubs

Second place: San Diego Padres

Trevor Rogers is probably the second-best pitcher available this winter, behind Tarik Skubal. His age and strong underlying metrics could set up a lucrative four- or five-year deal. The O's probably won't spend on that level, but the Cubs are after multiple quality starters. Landing both Peralta and Rogers would go a long way toward solidifying Chicago's place in the NL hierarchy.

That comes at the cost of the Padres, who also need pitching and who could be eager to burn cash with new ownership (and precious few trade assets to work with). Rogers would potentially profile as San Diego's top ace, but alas, the competition is fierce.

2B Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe - Pittsburgh Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected landing spot: Toronto Blue Jays

Second place: New York Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates would love to keep Brandon Lowe, but the 32-year-old second baseman priced himself out of a reunion with a dominant 35-home run campaign. The Toronto Blue Jays are already well-connected to Lowe in the rumor mill; he'd add power to a scuttling lineup and potentially allow Toronto to rearrange its defense, bumping Ernie Clement to third base and Kazuma Okamoto to the outfield.

For the Yankees, second base is arguably their top priority this offseason. Jazz Chisholm Jr. ruffled enough feathers to render a new contract unlikely, and Lowe represents the most dependable slugger on the market. Plus, he massively improved his defense last season, which could appeal to a Yankees team in need of better run prevention. The Blue Jays are bolder with their payroll these days, however, so New York could end up shopping in a lower tier.

3B Teruaki Sato

Teruaki Sato - Hanshin Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected landing spot: Philadelphia Phillies

Second place: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies have tried hard to crack the Japanese market; Yoshinobu Yamamoto actually took less to sign with the Dodgers. Payroll is a bit tighter for the Phillies now, but Dave Dombrowski has acknowledged the need for foundational change. We can take such proclamations with a grain of salt given his recent track record, but Sato is the third power bat the Phillies desperately need behind Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Don't rule out a strong pursuit from the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course. The west coast location and a strong Japanese presence on the roster are easy selling points. Sato would presumably replace Teoscar Hernandez in the outfield or split time with an aging Max Muncy at third base. In any case, Los Angeles just has bigger needs and the lockout could spook even their front office.

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected landing spot: Detroit Tigers

Second place: Pittsburgh Pirates

The discourse around Jazz Chisholm Jr. can get a bit silly, but he should command significant interest from a wide range of teams. He's young enough to get a sizable four- or five-deal deal, with a blend of speed, power and defensive versatility no other free agent can hope to match. Yes, he makes some boneheaded errors on the base paths. And yes, he can fall into a deep, strikeout-fueled stupor at the plate. And still, the Detroit Tigers need the influx of talent and production opposite Kevin McGonigle in the infield.

Methinks the Pirates would like to make a splash, however, and Chisholm actually fits on their younger timeline. Ultimately, it's a money problem, as Pirates owner Ben Cherington is too cheap for his own good. After an earnest run at Kyle Schwarber last winter, the Pirates can finish second (again) for a top-ranked bat.

OF Randy Arozarena

Randy Arozarena - Seattle Mariners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected landing spot: Seattle Mariners

Second place: New York Mets

Several teams should inquire about Arozarena's services — Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, Chicago — but expect the Seattle Mariners to make an honest effort to re-sign him. Arozarena was the only spark in a miserable 2026 campaign, and the Mariners can't afford to let him walk without a fight (or a solid backup plan).

Do not discout the Mets either. On the surface, New York has three long-term outfielders in Juan Soto, AJ Ewing and Carson Benge. Soto is due for a move to DH sooner than later, however. The Mets have the money — and the desperation — to make it work with Arozarena, but the Mets will also be in line for a even more high-profile and expensive target (more soon).

OF Seiya Suzuki

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Projected landing spot: Toronto Blue Jays

Second place: Chicago Cubs

Toronto wants to spend. With George Springer, Shane Bieber and others coming off the books, adding both Seiya Suzuki and Brandon Lowe to stimulate the lineup is achievable. Especially if the Jays aren't in the ballpark for Tarik Skubal, at the end of the day.

The Cubs are set to lose both Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ to free agency. Given the lack of obvious internal replacements, Chicago should at least fight hard to keep Suzuki. He probably lands outside their financial comfort zone, at the end of the day. But he's also most familiar with the North Side, and leaving a top contender for a more volatile situation at 32 years old is a risk.

LHP Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Los Angeles Dodgers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected landing spot: New York Mets

Second place: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Mets are MLB's richest team. If there's a free agent New York will go above and beyond for, even after another disappointing campaign, it's Skubal. He's the best pitcher in the world and tethering him to Nolan McLean for the next decade is an exciting proposition.

That leaves the Dodgers, who'd reportedly prefer a short-term, high-AAV contract, bringing up the rear. There's a real chance for the Blue Jays to shake things up, but Skubal knows Los Angeles and he clearly wants to win. The Mets are going to put $300 million-plus in guaranteed money on the table, which will be too much to pass up, but don't expect L.A. to let him walk without a second thought.