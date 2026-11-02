5 moonshot Phillies trade packages for Ketel Marte and more

The Philadelphia Phillies are a consistent force in the regular season, but it increasingly feels like any World Series aspirations are futile. The front office is saddled with a overstuffed cap sheet, headlined by aging stars who can't check all the boxes like they used to. Philadelphia's rotation is an incredible floor-raiser, but unless the Phillies can overhaul the lineup in a meaningful way, you're probably looking at another first- or second-round exit, at best.

Given their exorbitant payroll (fourth-most in MLB at $291.9 million) and the long-term uncertainty baked into a Dec. 1 lockout, it's hard to imagine the Phillies landing prized free agents like Tarik Skubal or Seiya Suzuki. It's not impossible, but Dave Dombrowski will probably be outspent. The trade avenue isn't much easier, as the Phillies are light on premium prospects, but with a creative mindset and a willful attitude, anything is possible. Let's get in the kitchen and cook up some ambitious trade proposals.

Phillies trade proposal for Ketel Marte

The Ketel Marte situation continues to achieve new levels of toxicity for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That does not necessarily mean the Diamondbacks will actually trade Marte after years of stubbornness, but the groundwork is laid for a transformative move — one that can allow Arizona to retool, shed salary and build for a more sustainable future around Corbin Carroll.

Given his age (33), contract (five more years, $87.5 million) and his scandalous reputation, there's a decent chance the Phillies can get into the Marte business without paying an absolute premium. He remains one of the most complete infield hitters in MLB, though, especially relative to his positional peers at second base.

The Diamondbacks get two blue-chip infield prospects in return — Aidan Miller, on the verge of his MLB debut, and Tyler Spangler, Philadelphia's 2026 first-round pick. Miller is more or less an immediate replacement in the Diamondbacks lineup, assuming he stays healthy. Marte, meanwhile, gives the Phillies a right-handed slugger their lineup desperately needs.

Phillies trade proposal for Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene - Cincinnati Reds | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Greene underwent his second Tommy John surgery this past summer, which raises obvious concerns. In five MLB seasons, he has only pitched 150 innings once. Granted, Greene finished eighth in NL Cy Young voting that season, and when healthy, he looks capable of finishing much higher. His five starts in 2026, sandwiched between crippling ailments, were a 6.83 ERA slog, but Greene was stellar in 2025. He finished the prior campaign with a 2.76 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, recording 132 strikeouts in 107.6 innings.

This would be a bet on more favorable health (a dangerous bet) and Philadelphia's incredible track record of pitching development. If Greene has an even higher gear, or a gear he can settle into without further rampaging his elbow, the Phillies ought to find it. He would complete a monster postseason rotation on paper, joining Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo. Of note: The Phillies need to plan for life beyond Wheeler, who might retire after next season.

The Cincinnati Reds acquire a former top prospect in Andrew Painter, whose rookie campaign started with a thud and ended with a bang. Painter was brilliant after the All-Star break, posting a 3.65 ERA and 3.78 FIP in 61.2 innings. He turned a corner; Cincinnati can hope he achieves that once-promised ace status. Throw in Bryan Rincon, a potential successor to Elly De La Cruz at shortstop, and Carson DeMartini with his .929 OPS in Double-A last season, and there's enough for the Reds to consider abandoning ship on Greene.

Phillies trade proposal for Mason Miller

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres already fell into this trap, ironically, purging a paper-thin farm system in pursuit of baseball's most glorious bullpen. It almost worked, except San Diego's rotation could not cover the necessary innings once October came around. In Philly, with Wheeler, Sanchez and Luzardo on call, the appeal of a Mason Miller-Jhoan Duran tag team is elevated.

San Diego gave up Leo De Vries — the No. 2 prospect in MLB — to acquire Miller, and would therefore charge a similarly severe toll to re-trade the All-Star closer this winter. Gage Wood, Philadelphia's current top prospect, is an absolute beast who can help the Padres' faulty rotation sooner than later. Francisco Renteria is only 17, but he's a gobsmacking talent with genuine superstar potential. It's worth the wait — and the risk.

Outfielder Caden Bogenpohl, Philadelphia's 2026 second-round pick, and left-hander Cade Obermueller, their 2025 second-round pick, are worthwhile developmental fliers, too. This puts the Phillies farm system in a bad spot, but Miller solidifies a bullpen that came up a few bullets short down the stretch.

Phillies trade proposal for CJ Abrams

CJ Abrams - Washington Nationals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Abrams is down to two years of club control and the Washington Nationals need to think long and hard about his future — and their future — after demoting Abrams to second base late in the season. The Phillies have made a living off of poaching talented players from D.C., either directly or indirectly. Why not abide by tradition?

The Nationals would need an especially sweet haul to trade Abrams within the division, which makes it tough considering Philadelphia's asset void. That said, Gage Wood and Aidan Miller — two of Philadelphia's three top-100 prospects, per MLB Pipeline — form a juicy return package. Both could debut next season. Miller probably replaces Abrams' spot in the lineup on Opening Day, with Wood slated for a midseason call-up if his rapid development on the mound continues.

Miller flashes major five-tool potential, assuming he can stay healthy. Wood is one of the most violent throwers in baseball. Toss in Obermueller, another developmental arm for a Nationals club in dire need of pitching, and the front office in D.C. would at least need to pick up the phone. Philly has the money to one day extend Abrams; plus, it's rare for 26-year-olds of his immense talent level to be made available.

Phillies trade proposal for Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of improbable intradivisional trades: The Atlanta Braves need to make a decision about Ronald Acuña Jr.'s future with two years left on his contract. He was awesome down the stretch of the regular season — particularly against the Phillies — but he no-showed in October. Given his lack of availability in recent years, it's fair to wonder if Atlanta might want to reallocate resources elsewhere.

That does not mean the Braves would send Acuña to the Phillies. Then again, I never really considered the possibility of the Celtics trading Jaylen Brown to the Sixers either. Sometimes what's best for business takes precedence over what's best for optics. If the Phillies come with a strong enough offer, outbidding teams that are angsty over Acuña's mounting knee and hamstring troubles, perhaps Atlanta does listen. We are dealing in pipe dreams here.

If you were to ask what the Phillies need most of all, it's a right-handed outfield bat with power and speed. Acuña checks those boxes, while immediately providing a certain joie de vivre the Philadelphia clubhouse can sometimes lack. This proves to Bryce Harper and to everyone in the organization that the Phillies are serious about winning.

It would come at a steep cost, with plenty of assumed risk. The Braves line up much-needed infield reinforcements with Aidan Miller and Bryan Rincon, who are the Phillies' best minor league shortstops. Dante Nori disappointed in 2026, but he's a speedy outfielder with a sharp hit tool and tremendous defensive instincts, which the Braves can cultivate. Ruger Riojas, Philadelphia's 2026 third-round pick out of Texas, could climb the ranks quickly with an stout fastball-splitter combo and sharp command.