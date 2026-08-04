How the Yankees flubbed the trade deadline, according to an MLB insider

With a critical series against a division rival looming, the pressure is on the front office to justify its strategy before the postseason begins.

The Yankees front office faces criticism for not addressing several key positional needs despite multiple opportunities to upgrade the roster.

Are the New York Yankees content to settle for a wild card rather than the American League East title?

It is an easy question to ask now that the MLB trade deadline passed on Monday. The Yankees didn’t make any splash moves, certainly none that would singlehandedly make up the 3 ½-game gap between them and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the division standings.

The Yankees might not be able to hold off the Boston Red Sox, who are two games behind them. The Red Sox outbid the Yankees for a key player on Monday when they acquired catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees’ only trade on Monday was acquiring right-handed hitting outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants for two prospects. On Saturday, the Yankees offloaded reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates for two prospects, then got first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals on Sunday for reliever Jake Bird and three prospects.

Did the Yankees add enough hitting?

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees | Caleb Bowlin/GettyImages

The Yankees needed hitting as left fielder Cody Bellinger (left hamstring strain), right fielder Aaron Judge (stress fracture of the right side of the first rib) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (right calf strain) are on the injured list. Stanton could return by mid-month, but Bellinger and Judge aren’t expected to be back until September, and Judge might miss the remainder of the season.

The trio has combined for five MVP awards – three by Judge and one each for Bellinger and Stanton – and 16 All-Star Game berths. In that context, Blanco and Garcia can’t completely make up for the loss of three standout hitters.

Ramos is hitting .264/.304/.424 with nine home runs in 72 games. Garcia homered in his Yankees’ debut on Monday night off the St. Louis Cardinals’ George Soriano and is having a breakout season with a .285/.315/.568 slash line and 24 homers in 105 games. However, Garcia is a bit of an odd fit on a roster that already has two first basemen in Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt.

Yankees missed out on two big names

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

The deadline was more about who the Yankees didn’t get, notably Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal and Rutschman. Skubal wound up being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees didn’t necessarily need Skubal because they have a strong starting rotation. However, they could have used an upgrade behind the plate over Austin Wells, who hit his eighth home run of the season on Monday night but is batting just .167/.269/.290 in 78 games.

“We talked to Detroit,” Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said in a videoconference with reporters on Monday night. “They set a high price, and to be honest, that was not something we were unable to get them off of what they said might work, but at the same time they were communicating that it also might not even win the day, and then they went silent, I think after they got what they were looking for.

“We had many conversations with Baltimore but were unable to meet the price, obviously. So, they did their business elsewhere, and we kept grinding through it, but ultimately, at the end of the day, no opportunity existed that we felt good enough about to be able to push through on.”

Robert Murray’s reaction to Yankees’ deadline moves

The Yankees hold a comfortable six-game lead for the first AL wild card, but many people in baseball thought they would do more, including FanSided Baseball Insider Robert Murray. This is his synopsis:

"The industry reaction to the Yankees' deadline ranged anywhere from meh to bleh. The haul included Luis Garcia Jr., Heliot Ramos, and then shipping Camilo Doval to Pittsburgh. The confusion in the industry stemmed from the lack of a splash and the lack of catchers being acquired. Their rival Boston Red Sox landed Adley Rutschman, a player the Yankees liked, while New York came up empty and still has a glaring need behind the plate. That was a deadline miss by Brian Cashman and could very well come back to bite him, and the organization come playoff time."

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