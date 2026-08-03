Projected Red Sox lineup and trade fit if Adley Rutschman shocker goes through

Craig Breslow was the most hated man in New England just a month or two ago, but we're willing to bet the mood has changed. On Monday afternoon, reports began to surface that the Boston Red Sox were deep into talks on a trade that would land star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles, with the New York Post's Jon Heyman saying that there's a "very good chance" the deal gets across the finish line.

You can never take anything for granted at this time of year, especially not with a player with Rutschman's injury history (he's currently on the IL with a wrist sprain, and medicals could be the final hurdle here). But if he does in fact ship up to Boston, it would be an earthquake in the AL pennant chase, the hottest team in the league acquiring a two-way star at a position of need — and, just as importantly, keeping him from their arch rivals.

What the Red Sox lineup would look like with an Adley Rutschman trade

Player Position Anthony Seigler 2B Ceddanne Rafaela CF Adley Rutschman C Willson Contreras 1B Wilyer Abreu RF Caleb Durbin 3B Masataka Yoshida DH Andruw Monasterio SS Jarren Duran LF

There are several ways interim manager Chad Tracy could look to build his new-look lineup. But Seigler and Rafaela have been spark plugs at the top of late, and while Rutschman is an on-base machine when he's right, I don't think they want to bump Rafaela given the way he's swung the bat of late.

Instead, dropping Rutschman to the No. 3 hole allows Tracy to still run out a very formidable heart of the order while also alternating handedness so as not to provide opponents with an easy runway of righties or lefties to target late in games. Are there still weak points here? Sure; there's a reason why all the talk around the Red Sox of late has focused on acquiring a shortstop, especially with Curtis Mead on the IL with a wrist fracture, while Jarren Duran could well find himself on the move before 6 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Overall, though, Rutschman's presence would give Boston's offense some much-needed depth and another dangerous middle-of-the-order hitter to place around Willson Contreras. And Rutschman being a switch-hitter — one who's been better against lefties than righties in his career — would be a god-send for a Red Sox team that was in need of more righty pop. With the way Boston has been pitching lately, Rutschman should make them more than dangerous enough at the plate to vault toward the very top of AL contenders.

Adley Rutschman trade would give Boston the edge in the AL East race while Baltimore rebuilds

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers | Luke Hales/GettyImages

The fit for Rutschman in Boston is obvious. He's a very good two-way player at a premium position, one at which the Red Sox have been relying on the uninspiring duo of Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong. Rutschman easily clears both as a hitter and a defender, and his profile would check a ton of boxes for this team as it gears up for a deep October run.

But that would be just the tip of the iceberg here. The other teams most seriously in on a Rutschman deal just so happened to also be contenders from the AL East in the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, both of which have desperate need for more offensive competence at catcher. With Rutschman off the board, Shea Langeliers hurt and Hunter Goodman reportedly costing a fortune, the realistic options now shrink to pretty much just the Twins' Ryan Jeffers and the Reds' Tyler Stephenson.

Both of them are useful players, no doubt, but they're not in Rutschman's league as an all-around player. The Red Sox were already looking like arguably the team to beat in the American League moving forward. They might be about to get a whole lot better, and what's more, they might do so at the expense of their direct competition.

For the Orioles, meanwhile, it's hard not to read the writing on the wall, as rumors of a Rutschman trade swirl while outfielder Taylor Ward gets shipped to the Seattle Mariners. The O's are technically still alive in the playoff hunt, but at 54-58 with a -35 run differential, it was clear this team wasn't going anywhere significant this season. With Rutschman entering a contract year in 2027 and Samuel Basallo the catcher of the future, selling now while he has two postseason runs remaining was the prudent play. Now we just need to wait and see what Mike Elias managed to get in return — and who might be on the move next.