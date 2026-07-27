The biggest trade deadline mistake all 30 MLB teams can still avoid

The MLB trade deadline brings with it unfair expectations for contenders. Should they mortgage the future for a postseason run, even if the player they receive in return is a rental? Also, how much is controllable talent worth? On the other end of the spectrum, selling teams must determine which players are worth investing in for the future, and who is running on borrowed time. These aren't easy questions to answer, especially for teams stuck in the middle.

For the latter point, look no further than the Detroit Tigers, a team with a surplus run differential that sits six games under .500. Should they trade Tarik Skubal, one of the best pitchers in baseball, and thus admit defeat on the 2026 season? That answer and more can be answered by a simple question: What mistake must your favorite MLB team avoid at all cost?

Arizona Diamondbacks: Trading Ketel Marte

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Marte can be a headache for Diamondbacks fans. He is also one of their most productive bats, and this team is right in the midst of an NL Wild Card push. It helps that the rest of the NL West division minus the Dodgers are either selling or out of the Wild Card race entirely. But the Diamondbacks should be in the business of buying, rather than selling, or at the very least adding controllable young talent for 2027 and beyond.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com director

Athletics: Not trading a young bat

Shea Langeliers’ ill-timed injury means he’s no longer a candidate here, but how about someone like Tyler Soderstrom? The A’s are desperate for more pitching, and at a certain point they’ll need to dip into their position player core to get it barring some miraculous developmental gains. First-round pick Drew Burress should be ready to backfill Soderstrom’s spot in the outfield sooner than later, and you’ve still got enough in Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Jacob Wilson and the coming Leo De Vries to score a lot of runs.

-Chris Landers, FanSided.com editor

Atlanta Braves: Standing pat with starting pitching

I'm not saying the Braves have to trade for Tarik Skubal, but Atlanta's rotation is injury prone, as they've found out this season. Spencer Strider could go down at any point. The same can be said of Chris Sale. No matter their accolades, Atlanta could use another proven starting pitcher to add to their postseason rotation. Thankfully for the Braves, there are plenty of options, including some rentals if they'd rather keep those rotation spots open long term.

-MP

Baltimore Orioles: Buying

Baltimore has shown signs of life this month to get back towards .500 and the final Wild Card spot. But the playoffs are still a long shot, just a 21.3 percent chance according to FanGraphs, and the odds of a deep run are much lower. This is a team with a negative run differential and a 51-55 record; does anyone actually believe they’re a move or two away, especially considering that they don’t have the sort of rich farm system to land a real difference-maker? This team can be competitive in 2027, and flipping rentals like Trevor Rogers and Taylor Ward can jump-start that process.

-CL

Boston Red Sox: Not adding one more infielder

Yes, I know Craig Breslow has already added Curtis Mead. But Mead is not a shortstop, and the situation there is still untenable even with Trevor Story reportedly beginning a rehab assignment soon. Boston’s offense isn’t quite ready for prime time yet, despite the Mead deal and despite their recent surge. Someone like Zach Neto would be a dream for this team, and there’s plenty of pitching and prospect depth to get it done even without Connelly Early.

-CL

Chicago Cubs: A cautious approach

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leave it to Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins to have Cubs fans wondering if they'll even buy at the MLB trade deadline. The Cubs have a firm grasp on an NL Wild Card spot and one of the best managers in baseball in Craig Counsell. Pete Crow-Armstrong is an NL MVP candidate. What they're lacking is pitching depth, and they ought to go all-out to acquire some. That includes Skubal and Freddy Peralta, among others.

-MP

Chicago White Sox: Getting too precious with your prospects

Yes, the White Sox are well ahead of schedule, and yes, they’re a cut below the likes of the Rays and Yankees – not to mention the beasts of the NL. But Chris Getz is reportedly loath to give up much of any future value for the sake of contending now, and I think that would be a real mistake. Pitching questions aside, everything about this team’s resume suggests they can be genuinely dangerous in the American League playoffs. You never know how many chances you’ll actually get in October; just ask the 2023 Orioles. Don’t sell the entire farm, but don’t be afraid to take a swing either.

-CL

Cincinnati Reds: Keeping Brady Singer

This one ought to be a no-brainer. Singer is a former first-round pick who is due $13 million this season. He's also on an expiring contract. Singer's 4.53 ERA makes him a sound mid-rotation option for potential buyers. Given the number of starting pitchers who may not be traded this deadline (think Sandy Alcantara, Joe Ryan and even Skubal), the Reds could get a surprising haul for Singer, who's likely to leave at the end of the season anyway.

-MP

Cleveland Guardians: Doing the same thing you always do

Once again, Cleveland has the pitching to make a real World Series push. Once again, they’re treading water but not much else thanks to a complete inability to score runs. Will this deadline pass them by like all the others, resulting in at best a token ALDS appearance? Or will the Guards finally take a swing and get Jose Ramirez some help?

-CL

Colorado Rockies: Trading Hunter Goodman

Goodman has been the best power hitter in the National League so far this season. There are severe question marks about his defensive ability behind the plate, which could limit the perceived return the Rockies could get for him. Goodman is also under contract for the next several seasons, so unless the Rockies are blown away in the next week, they should keep him around. Goodman is the exact type of building block Colorado is looking for.

-MP

Detroit Tigers: Not trading Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If I’m going to ask it of the Twins, I have to ask it of Detroit as well. It will hurt a lot to see Skubal go, and Scott Harris (as well as the players themselves) deserve the recriminations that are coming. But this Tigers team simply is not a serious contender, not with a dismal bottom half of the lineup and an untrustworthy bullpen and Framber Valdez consistently tripping all over himself. It’s time to bite down hard and start building the next era of Tigers baseball.

-CL

Houston Astros: Trading Jeremy Peña

Peña’s name has been persistent in trade rumors for weeks if not months now, and I understand why. The Astros have had a bumpy ride this season, and he’s about to enter his walk year with no extension in sight. But Houston has as good a shot as anybody of making a pennant run in the AL if they can find an outfielder and some pitching at the deadline, and they simply don’t have the depth to stomach losing a player of Peña’s caliber and staying above water. It’s going to be tough given the lack of prospect capital at his disposal for Brown to really get aggressive, but Yordan Alvarez deserves a chance to play meaningful baseball down the stretch.

-CL

Kansas City Royals: Not trading Michael Wacha

Kansas City has hinted that it’s comfortable keeping Wacha, who’s under control through at least 2027 with a team option for 2028. But here’s hoping that’s just a negotiating tactic, because seriously: Come on, man. This team isn’t going anywhere as currently constructed, and they desperately need offense. Wacha is a fine mid-rotation arm, but he’s not moving the needle for a team as far away as the Royals are. Much better to try and hit on a prospect who can hit behind Bobby Witt Jr. for years to come.

-CL

Los Angeles Angels: Not kicking off a true rebuild

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like we’ve been here before with this team, which has refused to ever come to grips with reality under Arte Moreno’s ownership. But if any organization needs to be rebuilt from the ground up, it’s this one. Reid Detmers? Time to sell high. Jose Soriano? Ditto. Zach Neto? Sure. Flip everything that isn’t nailed down – read: anyone who doesn’t have more than two or three years of team control remaining – and find a new executive not named John Mozeliak so you can finally start over. It’s long past time.

-CL

Los Angeles Dodgers: Not chasing history

The Dodgers could become the first National League team in the modern era to three-peat as World Series champions this season. While Los Angeles has the best roster top to bottom in all of baseball — and the highest payroll to boot — that does not guarantee them another title. Rather, the Dodgers should hone in on their weaknesses to make another run. It's not like they're lacking in resources, after all.

-MP

Miami Marlins: Keeping Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara has been on the trade block for as long as I can remember. The former NL Cy Young winner is also injury prone. While he's bounced back to have a nice 2026 season, the Marlins recent losing streak (12 games and counting) has forced them out of the NL Wild Card race. Alcantara has another year left on his contract after this season, meaning his value will never be higher than it is at this trade deadline.

-MP

Milwaukee Brewers: Not chasing Tarik Skubal

The Brewers are uniquely positioned to make a 2026 World Series run. What they lack is starting pitching thanks to injuries to Quinn Priester and Brandon Woodruff. Skubal would be a rental, which is a tough pill to swallow for Matt Arnold and goes against their front office philosophy, but the time is now to go all-in. Much like when the Brewers traded for CC Sabathia in 2008, these opportunities don't come around often.

-MP

Minnesota Twins: Not trading Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I get the frustration from Twins fans, really. They’ve exceeded all expectations this year, just a game out of a playoff spot, and yet media and rival fans can’t stop wishcasting their best players onto teams with similar records. And yet … I mean, does anyone really think this team has a World Series push in them? Because if they don’t – as their record and run differential suggest – then some sober self-examination is in order. Ryan will get significantly less valuable this winter, with just one postseason run remaining rather than two; cash in now and reap the rewards moving forward, as an enticing farm system begins to bear fruit.

-CL

New York Mets: Keeping Freddy Peralta around

Peralta all but admitted that Sunday would be his final start in a Mets uniform, and he ought to be proven right on that account. The Mets traded for Peralta to go all-in on the 2026 season. It's been an abject disaster so far. New York's payroll doesn't match their talent level, and Peralta's 4.99 ERA signifies that. Sure, Peralta won't fetch as strong of a return as he did for Milwaukee, but the Mets still have time to get something for him. That's better than nothing when Peralta inevitably tests the free-agent market after the season.

-MP

New York Yankees: Letting injuries scuttle your plans

New York is just trying to tread water right now, with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton all on the IL and the offense struggling as a result. But that’s a reason to get more aggressive at the deadline, not less. All three of those hitters, plus Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt, should be healthy by September. And when healthy, we know how good this team can be. You only have so many bites at the apple while Judge is still an elite hitter; do what you have to do to land the biggest bat and biggest reliever available.

-CL

Philadelphia Phillies: Going all-in for Tarik Skubal

The Phillies are not among the Skubal favorites, but have been floated by some pundits as a potential option. Given what it would cost to acquire Skubal — a controllable starting pitcher and then some — the Phillies ought to trust their current rotation instead. A postseason trio of Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo is more than competent enough. Dave Dombrowski has work to do, but the rotation is rather set.

-MP

Pittsburgh Pirates: Let money get in the way

Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Nutting isn't a big spender, but if the Pirates plan on making the postseason (ever?), the time to invest is right now. While Bob Nightengale floated a rumor last week that Pittsburgh hoped to add at the deadline without tacking on payroll, the Pirates front office quickly debunked that. It's a good sign for a fanbase desperate for a winner. If Nutting and Cherington add star power for a playoff push, they'll make up their money and then some with added attendance at PNC Park in September and October.

-MP

San Diego Padres: Holding AJ Preller back

Padres fans might not like what Preller does on Aug. 3, but they'd be better served to trust their veteran executive. Preller's been doing this for a long time, and understands the pulse of this team. As much star power as the Padres have, do we really believe they'll make a run in the NL postseason? Likely not. If that means trading Mason Miller to restock a barren prospect cupboard, then so be it.

-MP

San Francisco Giants: Admit defeat on major acquisitions past

If Buster Posey can find a take for Rafael Devers or Willy Adames, he should. Those contracts look worse by the day. However, the far more likely avenue for the Giants could be dealing from a position of strength. Robbie Ray, for example, shouldn't be on this team after Aug. 3. That may sting given what the Giants thought they were getting in Ray — a pitcher who could lead them into the postseason — but it's fine to admit defeat every now and then, especially if it means adding valuable pieces for the future.

-MP

Seattle Mariners: Not trading one of your big arms

Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (58) Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has been sleepwalking all season long, but this team is simply too talented – and the division and AL overall too winnable – to not take a big swing at the deadline. Enough with trying to finesse your way out of Luis Castillo’s contract; if the deadline passes without Jerry DiPoto flipping someone like Emerson Hancock or even George Kirby or Bryce Miller for a true difference-maker in the lineup, it’ll be a huge missed opportunity. The Mariners have loads of pitching depth no matter who they part with, and opportunities like this don’t come around very often.

-CL

St. Louis Cardinals: Buying without selling

I really, really wanted to believe in this young Cardinals team. Perhaps they'll prove me wrong yet, but their recent play suggest St. Louis will sit on the outside looking in come playoff team. Still, there are plenty of young pieces to build around in this organization, like Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt. The key to this trade deadline for Chaim Bloom will be adding controllable young talent who can help the Cardinals beyond 2026, while facing reality with those on the roster who won't.

-MP

Tampa Bay Rays: Playing it safe

The American League may never again be as wide-open as it is this year, with the Yankees suffering from a bevy of injuries and the AL West imploding in on itself. No one expected the Rays to be here, and yet here they are, with the best record in the league and the inside track to the No. 1 seed. They have the prospect capital to land just about anybody on the market, Tarik Skubal included, and now is not the time to let future considerations or two months of salary get in the way of your best shot at a first World Series title.

-CL

Texas Rangers: Not trading for Luis Arraez

The Rangers have a golden opportunity, as the AL West is begging for a team to step up and win it. Texas needs to add one more relief arm at the very least, but the really pressing need is for a bat – and Arraez stands out as a perfect fit. Texas is getting very, very little production from its infield at the moment, and slotting Arraez in at second base would hopefully help change that once Corey Seager and Josh Jung get back healthy. He’s a perfect fit for that spacious home park, and he’d be a needed shot of on-base ability.

-CL

Toronto Blue Jays: Selling low on Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto are clear sellers, there’s no debating that. And that should make Gausman, a free agent this winter, very much available. But with the righty suffering through his worst season in quite some time, it’s unclear just what his demand will be on the market – and if it bottoms out, the Jays would do well to try and work out a short-term extension rather than moving him just for the sake of moving him. The Jays should have hope of contending again in 2027, and Gausman figures to be more important to that mission than a low-level prospect. If Toronto can get something of real future value, by all means, go for it and hope to re-sign him in the offseason.

-CL

Washington Nationals: Trading CJ Abrams

There are few hotter hitters on the planet right now than CJ Abrams. The Nationals slugger has 27 home runs and a .942 OPS as of this writing. Still, Abrams has been floated in trade rumors, and Washington could get a haul for him in return. I'd argue that's a bad idea. Abrams still has two seasons after 2026 left on his contract, and Washington isn't all that far away from fielding a competitive team. At some point, the rebuild has to end, no?

-MP

More MLB news and analysis: