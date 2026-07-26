This new Brewers trade package for Tarik Skubal feels needed after Lance McCullers move

The Milwaukee Brewers need starting pitching depth. What better way to address that than a trade for two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal? Matt Arnold has already tried to work around the edges — whether it be relying on prospects like Logan Henderson and Brandon Sproat, or trading peanuts for World Series heroes past their prime like Lance McCullers. These quick fixes won't help Milwaukee in the postseason.

Injuries to Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester (among others, including Kyle Harrison) could soon take their toll. Even Jacob Misiorowski has been tested, as the Brewers would prefer to keep his innings count down in hopes of making a postseason run. Thus, Milwaukee needs another workhorse, especially after they DFA'd McCullers on Sunday.

The Brewers designated Lance McCullers Jr. for assignment. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 26, 2026

What a Brewers trade for Tarik Skubal would cost

Make no mistake about it, Skubal will not come cheap. He is also a good bet to leave at the end of the 2026 season to enter free agency, where he'll make a small fortune, lockout or not. This is less than ideal for the Brewers, which would be going against the organization trend of adding starting pitchers with control, however flawed they may be.

The Tigers are seeking proven MLB pitchers with contractual control in return. There are no if's, and's or but's about it, losing Skubal will hurt. However, if they can add a young starting pitcher who is essentially plug-and-play in return, it'll stop the bleeding.

Would the Brewers make this trade?

Milwaukee values Henderson immensely, make no mistake about it. In his early MLB career, he has a 3.05 ERA in eight starts. Assuming he continues at that clip, he would be THE centerpiece in any deal for Skubal, and could actually lessen the overall return for Milwaukee. Henderson projects as a mid-rotation starting pitcher, but he he is arbitration-eligible through 2029.

As for the other pieces in this deal, the inclusion of Henderson helps Milwaukee avoid giving up any top-100 prospects. Letson has a 60-grade fastball and a lot to get excited about for Tigers fans. Ragsdale has a .995 OPS in Double-A and a 70-grade run tool. He is no slouch. Overall, though, this isn't all that much to ask of Milwaukee for the best pitcher in baseball. It ought to be expected.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Tigers make this trade?

2025 Grapefruit League Spring Training Media Day | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

That, it would seem, fully depends on the Tigers' expectations. If they enter Skubal trade talks expecting multiple top-100 prospects, or one young, proven MLB pitcher under team control plus a top-100 prospect, then the Brewers probably aren't the best suitor. Milwaukee can develop most young starting pitchers with the right tools into capable rotation pieces. Just imagine what they could do with Skubal?

Scott Harris knows what he's up against. Skubal is all but guaranteed to leave whichever team he joins in early August, unless it's the Dodgers. Even then, Skubal will test his market in free agency. The left-hander may very well be the best rental to ever be available this late in the season. He's certainly up there. But a couple months of Skubal is only worth so much, especially if the end result isn't a World Series. That's exactly why the Tigers would consider trading Skubal in the first place. If the bidding is high enough, then perhaps the Brewers offer can be beaten.

Verdict: Depends on the bidding war

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