No real Tigers fan should want Tarik Skubal traded at the deadline

With the Tigers trailing in both their division and wild card races, fans face the emotional toll of potentially losing their ace before the deadline.

For nearly a year now, we’ve heard Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal’s name associated with nonstop trade rumors. Such is the case when a two–time Cy Young Award winner is set to hit free agency following the 2026 season and is still on the right side of 30.

Skubal is widely considered the league’s top trade chip, even as a possible rental. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Skubal said he prefers to finish the season in Detroit if given the opportunity. However, he also directed any questions about a potential extension to the Tigers’ front office.

“I don’t know how they handle the business on that side,” Skubal told The Athletic. “Been around it a couple times and (other players) didn’t have any idea until about five minutes before you guys did. I assume that’s how it's going to be handled because that’s how most things are handled.”

Ouch. That should say pretty much all we need to know about Skubal pitching for the Tigers next year. And on the one hand, it's understandable for Detroit fans to just want this whole thing to be over: As great as Skubal has been, he and agent Scott Boras didn't exactly endear themselves by essentially shutting down extension talks, and it's hard to square that with his (no doubt sincere) public proclamations of love for the only big-league city he's ever known. Still, as he gets set to make what could be his last home start at Comerica Park on Friday night, fans should guard against taking their star lefty for granted.

Tigers fans may have complicated feelings about a Tarik Skubal trade

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels | Ryan Sun/GettyImages

Skubal lacks a no–trade clause, and it’s difficult to envision the Tigers really offering him a choice about his next stop. For as great as Skubal has been, this isn’t a Mike Trout or Byron Buxton scenario in which a franchise icon in their 30s has repeatedly and publicly said that they want to finish their career with the same team.

Based on the current playoff picture, the Tigers appear unlikely to trade Skubal within the AL Central. The Yankees and Dodgers remain linked to the two–time ERA champ, and both have the farm systems to make a move happen. I’m also not ruling out the Cardinals or Cubs, though the Braves’ trade deadline history leaves me skeptical they’ll make a play for Skubal.

Regardless, it’s important for Tigers fans to find a balance in how they emotionally approach the Skubal trade. He’s done everything in his power to carry some inconsistent Detroit teams to the postseason, and it’s crucial that fans not forget that fact while simultaneously hoping for a resolution to the continued trade conversations.

The greatest piece of advice that I could give Tigers fans is to make sure they understand the overall context. Skubal has said all of the right things about wanting to play in Detroit and, as wise players do, shifted blame on the situation onto ownership. He's been the single biggest reason for the team's turnaround over the last few years, and his reward for that was an arbitration hearing so acrimonious that he may or may not have avoided an offseason MRI on his pitching elbow so as not to give the Tigers more ammunition to use against him.

If Friday’s start is the final one Skubal makes in Detroit, then he’ll at least go out trying to extend the Tigers’ playoff hopes. But given that the 49–54 Tigers are four games back in the AL Wild Card race and six games behind the White Sox in the Central, they’re facing an incredibly difficult road to even end the year at .500.

In other words, Tigers fans should prepare for a hard–luck 2-1 loss to the rival Royals. So it goes.