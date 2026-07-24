Ranking the 20 biggest MLB trade deadline candidates

Last weekend, it appeared that Tarik Skubal was staying put with the Detroit Tigers.



The Tigers were starting to surge following a season-long slumber. They were making a move in the American League Central and Wild Card standings, and it seemed they would keep Skubal and allow the reigning two-time AL Cy Young Award winner to become a free agent in November rather than trade him and receive something more than a draft pick in return.



However, there are indications that the Tigers might be changing their stance as they are six games out in the division race and four back in the Wild Card standings. With that in mind, Skubal stands atop the list of players who could be changing teams by the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

1. Tarik Skubal, LHP, Detroit Tigers

Likelihood of trade: Moderate

Moderate Potential suitors: Dodgers, Brewers, Yankees, Braves, Phillies

No realistic trade candidate this summer could make a bigger impact on a team’s World Series hopes than Skubal, arguably the best starting pitcher in the game. Skubal would not only become just about any team’s No. 1, but he also has the talent and competitiveness to carry you through a long postseason run. Skubal is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts so far this season, remarkable considering that he had a procedure to remove a bone chip in his elbow in May and then returned to pitch just six weeks later.

2. Shea Langeliers, C, Athletics

2026 MLB All-Star Game | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Moderate

Moderate Potential suitors: Dodgers, Brewers, Yankees, Braves, Phillies

Langeliers was the starting catcher for the American League in the All-Star Game. Still, the last-place Athletics are at least open to listening to offers after failing to sign him to the sort of long-term contract they'd previously reached with shortstop Jacob Wilson, left fielder Tyler Soderstrom, center fielder Lawrence Butler and designated hitter Brent Rooker. Langeliers doesn’t become a free agent until after the 2028 season, so there is no urgency to make a deal if the A's aren't bowled over, but catching-needy teams would love to add someone hitting .263/.333/.497 with 23 home runs in 92 games.

3. CJ Abrams, SS, Washington Nationals

Likelihood of trade: Low to moderate

Low to moderate Potential suitors: Yankees, Red Sox, Cardinals, Braves, Rays

Abrams’ name has been popping up in trade rumors for quite some time, and the speculation continues even after he was a National League starter in the All-Star Game. Despite a surprisingly strong start to this season, the Nationals aren’t bullish on their postseason chances. So, they would consider trading Abrams if they can get a haul back — which would be likely for a star at a premium position under team control through 2028. The Nationals would be selling high on Abrams as he has a .286/.359/.544 slash line, 24 home runs, an NL-leading 76 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 99 games.

4. Joe Ryan, RHP, Minnesota Twins

Arizona Diamondbacks v Minnesota Twins | Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Low to moderate

Low to moderate Potential suitors: White Sox, Dodgers, Rays, Brewers, Cardinals

The Twins aren’t necessarily set on trading Ryan for two reasons. One is they still hope to reach the postseason in a decidedly weak American League. Another is that he is under club control through next season as well. Still, Ryan would fit neatly in the middle of any contender’s rotation and is 6-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 21 starts this season, and Minnesota could command a far loftier price for two postseason runs of his services than one.

5. Mason Miller, RHP, San Diego Padres

Likelihood of trade: Moderate to high

Moderate to high Potential suitors: Yankees, Pirates, Mariners, Phillies, Rays

The Padres acquired the lockdown closer from the Athletics at last year’s deadline, giving up uber-prospect Leo De Vries in the process. San Diego isn’t ready to give up on making the postseason just yet, but they feel they can trade Miller for a bundle and backfill the closer’s role. (For what it's worth, our MLB insider Robert Murray doubts a trade happens.) It's been reported that the Padres are also wanting interested teams to take on the remainder of Xander Bogaerts' bloated contract, which could complicate any potential talks. Miller has been as good as it gets this season, as he has converted all 25 save opportunities while posting an 0.86 ERA in 40 games.

6. Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Low

Low Potential suitors: Braves, Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks, Cardinals

Buxton, who is under contract through 2028, has the right to veto any trade as a player with 10 years of MLB service and five with his current team. And he has been adamant that he wants to spend his entire career with the Twins. But sometimes things change, and if the Twins are once again selling — if they move Ryan, for example — Buxton might consider a deal to a team with a better chance of winning a World Series. He could help a contender with a .275/.330/.572 slash line and 25 home runs in 77 games.

7. Hunter Goodman, C, Colorado Rockies

Likelihood of trade: Moderate

Moderate Potential suitors: Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Pirates, Astros

Goodman has represented the Rockies in each of the past two All-Star Games, and they are under no pressure to trade a player who is controllable through 2029. However, Colorado owes it to themselves to see what kind of return they can get on a rare power-hitting catcher. Goodman has belted 31 homers in 95 games this season while slashing .258/.327/.563. His slugging percentage leads the NL.

8. Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies v. Detroit Tigers | Izzy Rincon/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Moderate to high

Moderate to high Potential suitors: Braves, Cardinals, Cubs, White Sox, Phillies

Even if the Tigers keep Skubal, as expected, Mize could be on the way out. The righty becomes a free agent at the end of the season, and prior to this year injuries and inconsistency had prevented him from living up to his billing as the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. Mize is 4-6 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts, and the Tigers want a big-league starting pitcher in return as part of any trade package. This could be a way to keep one eye on the future without having to take the PR hit of trading Skubal.

9. Taylor Ward, LF, Baltimore Orioles

Likelihood of trade: Moderate to high

Moderate to high Potential suitors: Phillies, Yankees, Braves

Getting traded from the Angels to the Orioles in the offseason hasn’t worked out for Ward, whose right-handed power has been swallowed by the deep left-field dimensions at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Ward has just seven home runs in 107 games after going deep 37 times last season. He is getting on base, though, with an AL-best 80 walks, which has led to a .251/.387/.359 slash line.

10. Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

Chicago Cubs v New York Mets | Adam Hunger/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: High

High Potential suitors: Cubs, Brewers, Rangers, Padres, Dodgers

The Mets acquired Peralta from the Brewers in a winter trade, anticipating he would be their No. 1 starter. But it hasn’t worked out, as the righty is 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA in 21 starts. Sometimes, players benefit from leaving New York, and that plus his considerable track record has teams still feeling like Peralta could be a huge addition for the stretch run.

11. Luis Arraez, 2B, San Francisco Giants

Likelihood of trade: High

High Potential suitors: Rays, Yankees, Mariners, Red Sox, Dodgers

The Giants would love to offload the contracts of first baseman Rafael Devers, third baseman Matt Chapman and center fielder Jung Hoo Lee but will have a hard time finding any takers. However, San Francisco is fielding many calls on Arraez, who is having a fine season, batting .323/.362/.450 with four home runs in 95 games. The most impressive part of Arraez’s performance is that he's provided strong defense at second base, a position he hadn't played regularly — or well — in years.

12. Kevin Gausman, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Moderate to high

Moderate to high Potential suitors: Braves, Phillies, Cubs

It seems counterintuitive for the Blue Jays to trade a frontline starting pitcher while professing to hope to reach the postseason. However, last year's pennant winners have fallen into last place in the AL East and should look to cash in Gausman before he becomes a free agent after the World Series. Gausman is having a down year with a 4.51 ERA in 21 games but could still be an intriguing addition for some team.

13. Michael Wacha, RHP, Kansas City Royals

Likelihood of trade: Moderate to high

Moderate to high Potential suitors: White Sox, Dodgers, Pirates, Rays, Cubs

Wacha isn't the sexiest option available, but he's in his fifth straight season with an ERA better than league average and is once again among the league leaders in innings pitched after averaging around 170 over the past two years. He can stabilize any rotation, and you wouldn't feel too anxious about having him start a playoff game either. Given how many teams need pitching right now, that's nothing to sneeze at.

14. Josh Hader, LHP, Houston Astros

Miami Marlins v Houston Astros | Jack Gorman/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Low to moderate

Low to moderate Potential suitors: Yankees, Padres, Phillies, Dodgers, Orioles

Hader’s name being on this list is a surprise, but the Astros will listen to offers on the closer if they decide to pull the plug on this season. He has been good when healthy in 2026, posting a 1.47 ERA in 20 games. Houston would likely have to pay down part of the $38 million remaining over the final two seasons of a five-year, $95 million contract.

15. Clay Holmes, RHP, New York Mets

Likelihood of trade: High

High Potential suitors: White Sox, Cubs, Braves, Brewers, Padres

Though Holmes is on the IL with a broken fibula sustained on May 15, starter-needy teams are willing to take a chance that he will be able to pitch by next month. The righty was 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA in nine starts before going down, and multiple teams are willing to take a flier, especially since he is on an expiring contract.

16. Ryan Jeffers, C, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Moderate

Moderate Potential suitors: Yankees, Rays, Cubs, Padres, Red Sox

Trading Jeffers would not constitute the Twins waving the white flag on their postseason aspirations, but they have enough depth behind the plate that they entertain trading the free agent-to-be for pitching help and still contending for a Wild Card spot. Limited to 43 games this year because of injury, Jeffers has still been very productive. He is slashing .287/.398/.552 with nine homers.

17. Reid Detmers, LHP, Los Angeles Angels

Likelihood of trade: Moderate to high

Moderate to high Potential suitors: Braves, White Sox, Guardians, Brewers, Tigers

Angels interim general manager John Mozeliak is deciding whether his team will try to win in 2026 or rebuild. A veteran executive, Mozeliak is leaning toward the latter, but he must also convince stubborn owner Arte Moreno. Detmers is a trade chip at the Angels’ disposal if they do indeed decide to tear things down while on their way to an 11th consecutive losing season. The lefty has shown flashes of brilliance, including throwing a no-hitter as a rookie in 2022. He has had plenty of ups and downs and is 3-7 with a 4.05 ERA in 21 starts this season. However, Detmers has two more years of contractual control and is seen by many teams as a perfect change-of-scenery candidate.

18. Jose Soriano, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins | Stephen Maturen/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Moderate

Moderate Potential suitors: Cardinals, Dodgers, White Sox, Cubs

Soriano is another attractive trade chip for Mozeliak if Moreno gives him the green light to rebuild. The righty has two years of club control remaining after this, which adds to his value. Not surprisingly, Soriano has cooled after going 5-0 and posting a 0.24 ERA in his first six starts this season. Yet he is 8-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 21 outings, and the 27-year-old still has some upside left — especially if he gets moved to a better infield defense than what he's dealing with in Anaheim.

19. Zach Neto, SS, Los Angeles Angels

Likelihood of trade: Moderate

Moderate Potential suitors: Red Sox, Braves, Yankees, Marlins, Blue Jays

If the Angels do blow their roster up, Neto should receive plenty of interest as one of the game’s top offensive shortstops. He is hitting .238/.326/.446 with an AL-high 69 runs scored, 19 homers and 13 steals in100 games. Making Neto even more desirable is that he still has three more seasons of contractual control.

20. Gleyber Torres, 2B, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs | Jessie Alcheh/GettyImages

Likelihood of trade: Moderate to high

Moderate to high Potential suitors: Red Sox, Brewers, Padres, Rays, Rangers

The Tigers have enough infield depth that they could trade Torres for pitching help without completely disrupting their lineup. Torres has reinvented himself from power hitter to table setter. In 45 games in 2026, the former Yankees All-Star is batting .280/.397/.390 with just four home runs.