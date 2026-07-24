What a new Dodgers-Tigers trade package for Tarik Skubal would look like to meet Detroit's asking price

As the Detroit Tigers weigh all possible avenues forward, Tarik Skubal's name continues to pop up in trade rumors. While Detroit would no doubt prefer to keep Skubal and mount an underdog run to the World Series, it feels less and less like these Tigers are capable of such a turnaround.

The American League is in a truly sad state of affairs nowadays, but the Tigers are six games below .500 with a paper-thin rotation, a comically bad bullpen and a lineup that's simply not consistent enough to compensate. Trading Skubal before he walks in free agency would net Detroit significant prospect capital. The most obvious trade partner: the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

This Dodgers trade package is enough to land Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will only trade Skubal for a package that allows them to compete now and in the future, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. That essentially means a controllable starting pitcher and significant prospect capital.

Los Angeles is uniquely positioned as the best, most expensive team in MLB while also possessing the deepest, most talented farm system. The Dodgers have seven prospects in FanSided's Top 100 rankings and nine in MLB Pipeline's Top 100.

Rosenthal cites 26-year-old Emmet Sheehan as a pitcher Detroit could covet. If it comes down to a bidding war, the Dodgers can comfortably attach more top-end prospects than any other team without bleeding their future dry.

Why the Dodgers do this trade

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not hard to figure out why L.A. does this trade. Tarik Skubal is... Tarik Skubal. The two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner and the best pitcher in the world. Skubal underwent elbow surgery and a record-fast recovery this season and did not skip a beat. He still exhibits total command over the strike zone, with some of the sharpest, nastiest stuff in the sport.

Los Angeles has no shortage of talent in its rotation, but healthy talent is another matter entirely. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have become regular fixtures on the IL, while Shohei Ohtani is on an indefinite reprieve from pitching as he works through a knee problem.

The Dodgers are relying far too heavily on the likes of Rōki Sasaki and Eric Lauer for a team with World Series ambitions. That could self-correct down the stretch, but the Dodgers shouldn't just bet on getting healthy. Adding an all-world talent like Skubal puts L.A. even further above their peers in the MLB totem pole hierarchy.

Skubal has a 2.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP this season, with 98 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. He immediately becomes the most dependable weapon in L.A.'s rotation. Moreover, the Dodgers actually have the money to re-sign Skubal in free agency. Other teams cited in the Skubal sweepstakes, such as Milwaukee, Tampa Bay or Atlanta, would essentially be paying a premium for a guaranteed rental. Los Angeles can get him in the door for a three-beat bid while also setting the stage for a possible free agency union.

Why the Tigers do this trade

Emmet Sheehan - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skubal is a souped-up rental, so this is as well as Detroit can hope to do under the circumstances. Emmet Sheehan has floundered a bit in his second season with L.A., but the metrics are better than his 5.13 ERA suggests. He still has 99 strikeouts in 87.2 innings. Batters chase the slider and buckle under the changeup. It's really his fastball that feels more hittable this season, but he's due for positive regression down the stretch.

Sheehan is under club control through 2029, and he has legitimate postseason experience with the Dodgers. Detroit can plug him into the rotation on day one and hope to refine a very promising talent.

Zyhir Hope is FanSided's No. 33 prospect in MLB, but he's the fourth-highest-ranked Dodger. All the names in front of him — Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero and Mike Sirota — are outfielders, too. That means Hope, who flashes all five tools and is enjoying an incredibly productive season in Double-A, might never get a fully clear runway in Los Angeles. The Tigers can acquire Hope with the hope (no pun intended) that he is ready to rumble with the MLB squad next season. He will at least get an extended audition in spring training.

River Ryan is a somewhat unique prospect, as he's 27 years old and made his debut for L.A. all the way back in 2024 before injuries sidetracked him for a while. Ryan has dealt with a nagging hamstring issue this season, but he still has some of the best pure stuff in the minors. If he's not ready to join Sheehan in Detroit's rotation this season — and frankly, the Tigers aren't needless — Ryan could become a proper staple in 2027. He's ready for the majors.

As if that's not enough, Detroit might even be able to squeeze out another top-30 prospect from L.A.'s system. In this case it's 20-year-old infielder Kellon Lindsey, their 2024 first-round pick. Lindsey is a hit-over-power guy who needs to clean up his approach somewhat, but he's one of the fastest players in baseball, with a plus-plus tool that should yield situational value in the majors one day, at the absolute least.

Detroit sets up its future quite nicely here, with two quality arms, a potential middle-order bat in Zyhir Hope, and a speedy developmental flier in Lindsey, who's enjoying one of many standout campaigns in the Dodgers' minor league system. Losing Skubal will hurt, no doubt, but he'd be gone in a few months anyway. Trading him to L.A. would leave a bad taste in every mouth, but it's strictly business for Detroit.

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