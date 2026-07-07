Realistic Tarik Skubal trade packages for the Phillies, Dodgers and Rays

One could argue every MLB contender should be in on Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, Skubal is the cream of the crop, and will likely be moved barring an unforeseen Tigers run to the top of the AL Wild Card standings.

The asking price for Skubal is said to be at least one top-100 prospect and then some. He will not come cheap, despite playing on an expiring contract this season. As a two-time AL Cy Young winner, expect Skubal to have plenty of suitors at the deadline, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies.

A Dodgers trade package for Tarik Skubal

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

The Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches at the MLB level, but don't discount their farm system, either. Los Angeles has a litany of young players who could help the Tigers right away, even if the sport as a whole might suffer with Skubal joining a loaded Dodgers roster. Andrew Friedman has a choice to make as it pertains to Skubal: Should the Dodgers trust their young arsenal and oft-injured starting rotation featuring the likes of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani, or is it worth adding another lethal arm to the mix?

River Ryan is 27 years old and coming off a major elbow injury, but he remains a top-100 prospect and is on the road to recovery. Ryan could contribute to the Tigers rotation as early as this season. Given the unpredictable nature of Ryan, though, the Tigers could ask for some insurance. That's where Zazueta, another top-100 prospect per MLB Pipeline, comes in. Zazueta has a 60-grade fastball and a solid out pitch in his changeup. Ehrhard, meanwhile, would add more organizational depth to the crowded Tigers outfield.

Don't count out the Phillies in the Tarik Skubal chase

MLB: MAR 21 Spring Training Blue Jays Prospects at Phillies Prospects | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

After a brutal start to the 2026 regular season that forced Dave Dombrowski to fire manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies have bounced back with a vengeance. Philadelphia is within striking distance of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. While starting pitching isn't their biggest need — especially thanks to the excellent play of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler, among others — adding Skubal to the mix could put them over the top. This trade has Dombrowski written all over it.

Phillies fans would, rightly I might add, assume this is a lot for less than half a season of Skubal. However, Dombrowski tends to swing big, and the Phillies World Series window is closing by the day. Wood was a first-round pick just last season, and could make his way to the majors in 2026. The Arkansas product is a top-100 prospect and the prize of this deal. Nori is a fellow top-10 prospect in the Phillies system and is rising through the Phillies system at a rapid pace. He projects to make his MLB debut in 2027, and could serve as outfield depth for Detroit. DeMartini is a bit of a wild card, but the Tigers don't have an answer at third base these days, especially with the struggles of Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry.

Rays are the ultimate Tarik Skubal sleeper pick

Spring Breakout - Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets | Diamond Images/GettyImages

The Rays are still in search of their first World Series title. Trading for Skubal might be a necessity if they hope to break that streak in 2026. Tampa Bay's rotation is strong overall — they rank in the top-5 in team ERA on the season — but they're relatively thin beyond Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan. Adding Skubal to the mix would fix that and make them a prohibitive favorite in the American League. It'd also keep Skubal away from the Yankees, which is a win in itself.

In this trade, the Tigers are chasing quality over quantity. It's understandable why the Rays would be hesitant to trade Gillen, their top prospect and the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, for Skubal. The two-time Cy Young winner is certain to test the free agent market after this season, which doesn't bode well for Tampa Bay. Gillen is still a couple of years away from reaching the majors, but the 20-year-old is raking in Double-A. He's a star in the making.

Forret, meanwhile, could make a couple appearances in the Tigers rotation as early as this season. He has a 3.24 ERA in Triple-A as of this writing. It's a lot to give up for Skubal, but if the Rays hope to beat out the likes of the Dodgers, Brewers and more contenders for his services, this deal would surely get it done.

More MLB news and analysis: