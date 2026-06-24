Realistic Tarik Skubal trade packages for the Yankees, Braves and Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to trade for Tarik Skubal. MLB insiders have made no secret about that fact, as the Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in baseball and aren't afraid to deal from their strength. As MLB contenders like the Braves, Yankees and Brewers will learn at the trade deadline, if they hope to beat the Dodgers when it matters most, keeping Skubal away from Andrew Friedman is a must.

The good news for any team interested in Skubal is that the Dodgers will only go so far. Like any well-run organization, they have parameters. Skubal is only under contract through the end of this season. The Dodgers have the assets to acquire, say, a Joe Ryan-type instead, who is under control through 2027. That gives other teams a window, and it's one they should try to squeeze through while they have a chance.

A Yankees trade package for Tarik Skubal

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

The Yankees have greater needs than Tarik Skubal. They will also see what he's capable of on Wednesday night in Detroit. Skubal is a two-time AL Cy Young winner. Should his price come down enough to make Brian Cashman comfortable, he'd be wise to take a swing. Cashman is notoriously shy about giving away top-100 prospects. At this point, we know the asking price for Skubal will be at least one of those plus another top-10 prospect and perhaps more. Again, this is a deal that will also keep Skubal away from a possible Yankees World Series opponent in the Dodgers.

If I know Yankees fans, they will come out of the woodwork to find me on social media for this one. Elmer is New York's top-ranked pitching prospect. Jones is a fringe top-100 prospect with tremendous power. Carr is among the Yanks' top-ranked lefties as well. Yet, this is what it'll take to acquire a two-time AL Cy Young winner. Take it or leave it, Cashman.

What could the Braves offer for Tarik Skubal?

Atlanta Braves Announce Manager | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

The Braves don't have a direct path to Skubal. Unfortunately for Atlanta and Alex Anthopoulos, their farm system is a bit of a mess. JR Ritchie has not been as advertised thus far in the big leagues, and any trade for Skubal would likely include him. Skubal would transform the Braves rotation, and allow Atlanta to start Chris Sale, Spencer Strider (when healthy) and Skubal (ditto) in a five-game series. Those three could appear at least six times combined in a seven-game series if you count bullpen outings.

As I mentioned above, Ritchie has to be the centerpiece of this trade because the Braves don't have many other options. Ritchie has given up nine total earned runs in his last two starts. It's not great, which likely means he needs some low-leverage starts in Triple-A to find his game again. Hartman is the Braves' No. 3 prospect, but is likely a year away. Hernandez is among the Braves' top-ranked lefties, though dominating in Double-A hardly means much these days. Atlanta's system is not as strong as New York's. Thus, they have to give more up to acquire Skubal. I don't make the rules.

The Brewers have the assets to steal Tarik Skubal

Wild Card Series - New York Mets v. Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two | Aaron Gash/GettyImages

The Brewers lead the NL Central and could win the division for the fourth consecutive season. It turns out losing Craig Counsell wasn't that big of a deal after all. Still, Milwaukee's rotation took a hit recently. Quinn Priester is set to miss the rest of the season. Kyle Harrison hasn't quite been the same of late. A two-headed monster of Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski, the leader in the clubhouse for NL Cy Young, is too good to pass up. The Brewers were swept by the Dodgers in last season's NLCS. Matt Arnold and Pat Murphy haven't forgotten that.

The Brewers could opt to trade Jett Williams to Detroit as well. Milwaukee acquired Williams from the New York Mets in the Freddy Peralta trade, but he's struggled to acclimate to Milwaukee's system. Lara is a fast-rising prospect and is absolutely raking in Triple-A, where he has an .897 OPS. That makes him the centerpiece of this deal.

Letson is a stone's throw away from the majors, as well, and could get an opportunity to start the 2027 season in the Tigers rotation. Ebel, meanwhile, is only 19 years old and already ranked in the Brewers top-15 prospects. He is blocked on multiple fronts, though, with Jesus Made and Cooper Pratt at shortstop.

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