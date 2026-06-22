This updated Yankees trade package for Tarik Skubal could meet Tigers demands

This proposed trade package demands a mix of high-upside prospects and immediate help, but the cost may outweigh the Yankees' other needs.

GM Brian Cashman is under immense pressure to help the Yankees end their lengthy World Series drought. That could turn New York into big time buyers ahead of this year's trade deadline. Tigers hurler Tarik Skubal is potentially the most impactful player who will be dealt in the coming weeks.

The confluence of those facts makes it obvious that the Yankees will have interest in Skubal if he does hit the trade market. Adding a starter pitcher isn't New York's biggest need, but it's never a bad idea to add a pitcher like Skubal who can turn a postseason series around with one dominating outing.

What would it cost the Yankees to acquire Tarik Skubal?

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Detroit would love to hang on to Skubal, but his impending free agency makes that an unlikely outcome for a team that seems to be miles away from title contention. The upside for the Tigers is that they can spark a lucrative bidding war for Skubal if they're forced to part company with him.

The Yankees have the farm system to field a competitive offer. The applicable question is just how far Cashman might be willing to go to add the biggest fish in this year's trade market. Recent reports suggest the Yankees (or any interested party) would have to offer a top-100 prospect in all of baseball, alongside another top-10 team prospect and more. That's a lot to offer for a player on an expiring contract, but Skubal is a two-time AL Cy Young winner. Those don't grow on trees.

The headliner in this potential deal is the inclusion of the Yankees No. 3 prospect, Dax Kilby. He is just the sort of potential All Star the Tigers should demand in any potential Skubal deal. The Yankees do value Kilby highly, but they'll need to give up at least one premium prospect to complete this sort of blockbuster. All-Star

It's going to take Kilby several years before he's ready to handle a major league starting spot. Zach McKinstry will not be an obstacle to Kilby's potential ascendancy. Detroit would be wise to be patient with Kilby even though they might feel pressure to rush his development after parting with a fan favorite like Skubal.,

Ben Hess would give the Tigers one more lottery ticket to inject into their farm system. He's a big-bodied starter whose mid-90s fastball flummoxes hitters in the minors. Hess needs to improve his command to stick as a starter in the bigs, but it's a gamble worth taking on for Detroit.

The last piece of this deal, Wilson Rodriguez, would give the Tigers an athletic outfielder to add to their minor league system. He may not have quite enough speed to handle center field, but he can be a plus outfielder in either corner due to his quickness. If his body fills out as some scouts believe it can, he also projects to be a 20-plus homer guy at the major league level.

Will the Yankees trade for Tarik Skubal?

The Tigers are justified to ask for a massive haul like this in exchange for one of MLB's best starters. That does not mean the Yankees need to feel pressured to pay it. They should focus their energies on filling other needs ahead of the deadline.

Securing upgrades at catcher and in the bullpen might be more beneficial for New York's World Series equity this year. Those upgrades can certainly be had at a lower price point.

The idea of the Yankees adding Skubal to their rotation is a fun thought exercise, but they should not pay the price to land such a premium rental if it is indeed this high. Such a trade helps the Tigers far more than it does Cashman and the Yankees.

Verdict: A Skubal trade to the Yankees is farfetched and unlikely.

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