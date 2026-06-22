The perfect trade deadline fits for MLB's biggest buyers and sellers

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is less than six weeks away, and the names that will dominate the discussions are of course Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta and Joe Ryan. But there are countless others to consider.

Both the American League and National League are bunched up, meaning we'll have plenty of buyers and limited sellers. And while typical big market teams should be all over the big names, including Skubal, Ryan and even Matt Chapman, I'm thinking this feels like the year the Brewers and Rays consider big splashes. Who are the best fits for the 11 top buyers and sellers? Let’s dive in.

Milwaukee Brewers

Best fit: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

This feels like the year the Brewers should go for it. They have once again exceeded expectations, have an awesome 1-2 punch in Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison, and are a threat in the National League. Add another high-end starting pitcher to the mix and this is a team that is a legitimate World Series contender. Matt Arnold should seriously consider dipping into baseball’s best farm system to make it happen. After all, Milwaukee and team owner Mark Attanasio saw the impact CC Sabathia had in 2008.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Best fit: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

When it comes to the Dodgers, you always have to think big. Just look at the stars they’ve signed and traded for in recent seasons. Their roster makes them the heavy favorites to win their third consecutive World Series, and adding Tarik Skubal might put them over the top. With Skubal lingering on the market, the Dodgers will surely make a phone call to Detroit.

Philadelphia Phillies

Best fit: Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

Dave Dombrowski is always a name to watch closely at the trade deadline. When he trades, he often thinks big, and that could very well be the case with Philadelphia at 41-35 and only seven games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Skubal makes sense for them — Dombrowski loves pitching — but adding another bat, perhaps Alec Bohm’s future replacement, makes sense as the Phillies also look for another outfielder and starting pitching.

New York Yankees

Best fit: C.J. Abrams, Washington Nationals

This is a very winnable American League, and the Yankees should absolutely be thinking big. What that could look like remains to be seen as the trade market is still very much unsettled. But Brian Cashman should make a call to the Nationals to see what it would take to pry C.J. Abrams out of Washington. It may not be the most likely option with Paul Toboni not looking to trade the star shortstop, but Toboni wasn’t looking to trade MacKenzie Gore when the Texas Rangers came calling, and a deal was eventually reached. Who says Cashman can’t do the same with Abrams?

Chicago Cubs

Best fit: Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

The Cubs need pitching, pitching and more pitching. Oh yeah, did I mention pitching? Skubal is the obvious name and Robbie Ray will be available, but someone controllable would make more sense for Chicago. I expect Jed Hoyer and Co. to add at least one pitcher at the deadline after they added Edward Cabrera in the offseason. Sonny Gray is a name that makes sense here and so does Reid Detmers, but if Hoyer wants to swing big, he should look to make a splash with another team in the Midwest.

Tampa Bay Rays

Best fit: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

The Rays have attempted to swing big in previous years, trying to sign Freddie Freeman as a free agent and trade for Shohei Ohtani when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. And this is another case where I can see Erik Neander try to land the best available pitcher in baseball. Because Tarik Skubal, much like I said with the Brewers, could easily make the Rays favorites in a very winnable American League.

Chicago White Sox

Best fit: Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Chris Getz has done a masterful job getting the White Sox where they are. They’re fun, energetic and ahead of schedule in their rebuild to the point Getz is seriously considering buying at the deadline. If he does, Getz should target players who are controllable, not rentals, and adding to the starting rotation would make a ton of sense — and possibly bump Erick Fedde out of the rotation and give them a long-term asset to build around.

San Diego Padres

Best fit: Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels.

A.J. Preller is the most aggressive executive in baseball, and besides Jerry Dipoto, it may not be close. It’s why we have to always watch Preller at the deadline because he considers anything and everything. Just remember, it was only a few years ago when he was debating trading for Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani (he eventually got Soto). I’m not positive he takes that big of a swing this year unless he can ensure he keeps prized prospect Ethan Salas. But then again, it’s Preller.

Los Angeles Angels, sellers

Top trade chip: Reid Detmers

The two teams above I linked to Los Angeles Angels players … and neither may end up being traded. There are plenty of folks across baseball skeptical that Arte Moreno will move Mike Trout, Reid Detmers, Jo Adell or Jose Soriano and will instead prefer to move players such as Jorge Soler, Brent Suter and other players on expiring contracts. The Angels need to seriously consider a rebuild. I just don’t believe this is the year it comes.

Detroit Tigers , sellers

Top trade chip: Tarik Skubal

The Skubal rumors are going to dominate the trade deadline. They’re already loud and plenty of teams are wondering if the Detroit Tigers will trade the superstar left-hander. I believe there’s a decent chance he’s on the move unless things improve. Every contender is going to be involved here, as they should, and whoever acquires Skubal could very well win the World Series. That’s how important of a piece he is.

New York Mets, sellers

Top trade chip: Freddy Peralta

Never in a million years did anyone, especially the New York Mets, think they’d be in a position to sell at the trade deadline. Alas, here they are at 34-42 and last place in the National League East, and it has to be a serious thought. Still, David Stearns and the Mets insist that selling isn’t a consideration right now. They want to win and get back into contention. But at 15 games out of the division, that’s an extremely tall task.