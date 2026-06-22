The Los Angeles Angels already lost the MLB trade deadline

The next moves will test whether the front office can acknowledge an 11-year playoff drought or continue down a failing path.

The Angels front office is holding out for unrealistic returns while fans see a deeper strategic failure.

The Angels are facing criticism for its approach to the trade deadline despite clear signals of decline.

Chances are that if you put 100 Major League Baseball fans in a room and told them to fix the Los Angeles Angels, the vast majority would start in the same place: Reid Detmers.

With the Angels all but assured of their 11th straight losing season, Detmers is understandably the subject of trade rumors. Talented left-handers with several years of team control don’t grow on trees.

In fact, we’re willing to argue that 99 of those 100 participants would already be taking calls on Detmers. That one exception? Angels general manager Perry Minasian, who is too busy living in a fantasy world.

Perry Minasian and the Angels are botching the MLB trade deadline

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hope springs eternal and all that, but that doesn’t quite apply to the Angels. Not for anyone who has watched baseball over the last decade. The only fun parts of watching the Angels are Jo Adell’s defense and the occasional Mike Trout home run — and even then, the latter is on pause after Trout hit the injured list yet again.

This might be difficult for younger fans to believe, but the Angels were once a perennial playoff team. Those mid-2000s squads with Garrett Anderson, John Lackey, and Francisco Rodriguez were postseason mainstays.

In fairness, a Detmers trade on its own wouldn’t save the Angels. If they couldn’t win with the Trout and Shohei Ohtani duo, what gives anyone faith that they’ll turn things around anytime soon?

Trading Detmers, and potentially Adell, would at least signal that the Angels understand that their latest attempt at even being mediocre has failed. As of June 22, the Angels are well on pace to lose at least 89 games for the fifth straight year.

Yet, the Angels are reportedly asking for a massive package in return. Minasian must realize that he only has so much leverage. Even those in the Angels’ building likely know they’re a hopeless organization that can’t even take advantage of a winnable AL West.

The Angels have to trade Reid Detmers at the deadline

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers | William Liang-Imagn Images

Unlike the Rockies, the Angels actually have assets worth trading. You take what you can get from Detmers and Adell, and you move forward onto the newest rebuild attempt.

Who are the Angels fooling? Do they truly think that Detmers and Adell are the keys to a 2027 playoff run? I cannot stress enough that, barring an incredible second half, the Angels are on pace for an 11th consecutive losing season. Do you know how difficult that is in any sport?

Let’s not pretend that the AL West has been Murderer’s Row over that time, either. Just because it was the Astros and everyone else for several years doesn’t mean the Angels couldn’t have at least finished with 81 wins once. But, hey, Minasian knows best. The Angels will probably stick with him for 2027 and feed the baseball world some nonsense about how much they believe in him and the team’s future.

We’d call the Angels the New York Jets of Major League Baseball, but that’s overly insulting to the Jets.

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