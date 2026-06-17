MLB Insider: Matt Chapman, Giants chatter and trade deadline tidbits

Multiple high-impact players with several years of team control will draw serious interest from playoff-chasing clubs before the July deadline.

MLB trade deadline speculation is heating up with several teams signaling they may become sellers this summer.

The MLB trade deadline isn’t for another month and a half, but the speculation on potential buyers and sellers is already ramping up.

Everyone across baseball is watching what the Detroit Tigers will do with Tarik Skubal or what the New York Mets will do with Freddy Peralta. Beyond those two, the San Francisco Giants have become more open to listening on their stars while the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals are trending toward waving the white flag after their slow starts.

Here’s the latest I’m hearing from Major League sources.

Matt Chapman is a name to watch in San Francisco

After reports surfaced that the Giants were willing to consider moving on from big names like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, multiple rival executives opined that Chapman is the most appealing of the group.

“Between especially defensive and offensive value,” the executive said, “Chapman in particular should be most appealing to teams who play in hitter's parks where his power will play better. Based on where some of these free agent deals are going in terms of AAV, $25 million for .425-.450 SLG and competent defense isn’t crazy numbers anymore, at least for big-market teams.”

The major hurdle to trading either (or both) Chapman and Adames is that each have full no-trade clauses. Chapman, in particular, told The San Francisco Standard that he’d prefer to remain with the Giants. He’s played 10 MLB seasons, and eight of them have come in either San Francisco or Oakland. He’s owed $100 million through 2030, while Adames is signed for $140 million through 2031.

Devers, meanwhile, is signed to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract through 2033 which still owes him $211 million after this season. Trading him just a year after acquiring him in a Father’s Day blockbuster would be admitting a mistake, and would likely require the Giants to eat significant money to facilitate a trade.

It’s why the most likely scenario, at least for now, is that the Giants don’t trade their big three and instead look to move on from rentals on expiring contracts like Robbie Ray and Luis Arraez. Another trade candidate figures to be outfielder Harrison Bader, who is signed to a two-year, $20.5 million contract and has only played in 30 games this season after being on the Injured List twice.

If Matt Chapman is traded, where could he go?

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies | Hunter Martin/GettyImages

A rival executive thought that the Philadelphia Phillies make sense for Chapman, citing that the team has previously looked for reinforcements in the infield and that Alec Bohm is in the last year of his contract.

Over the offseason, the Phillies believed they were close to signing Bo Bichette to a roughly $200 million contract. The Mets, who were involved with Bichette the entire winter, swooped in at the 11th hour and signed the star infielder to a three-year, $126 million deal, leaving their division rivals scrambling. Philly signed J.T. Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million contract later that day, but they never found the infield solution, with Bohm hitting .223/.276/.367 with a .643 OPS, nine home runs and 38 RBI. Chapman would provide certainty through 2030 at the position.

But again: the fact that Chapman is signed for another four years and $100 million — his age-34 to age-37 seasons — is a significant hurdle for the Phillies, or any other team, potentially involved. It’s part of what makes moving any of the Giants’ stars so difficult.

Another name in San Francisco that could make sense for Philadelphia: Bader. The Phillies are reportedly looking for more outfield help, and the team acquired Bader at last season’s deadline, with the 10-year veteran hitting .305/.361/.463 with an .824 OPS, five home runs and 16 RBI over 50 games.

Reid Detmers will be popular at the deadline

Los Angeles Angels v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta and Joe Ryan will dominate the headlines in July and early August. But the other pitcher that teams are incredibly enticed by is Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers.

Detmers, 26, has the fourth-most strikeouts among starters in baseball. He’s not a free agent until 2029, meaning he comes with at least 2.5 seasons of control. He drastically improved his hits per nine innings allowed (6.5 this season; 8.2 last season) and walks per nine innings (2.5 this season; 3.5 last season) and his 2.81 FIP is the best of his six-year career.

There’s skepticism that the Angels ultimately move Detmers or even Jo Adell, considering their past history of holding onto emerging young players in hopes of competing. But almost every contending team will check in here, and if L.A. gets presented with an offer for Detmers they can’t refuse — much like the Nationals did with MacKenzie Gore — they shouldn’t hesitate on pulling the trigger and getting started with a rebuild that’s been needed for years.

Jacob Young an under-the-radar name who could draw interest

Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks | Norm Hall/GettyImages

The Washington Nationals listen to everything. That’s how Paul Toboni operates.

At the Winter Meetings last year, Toboni said: “I think it would just be kind of negligent to not entertain it. CJ (Abrams) or otherwise, we’ll have our ears open. And the worst that can happen is we say ‘no’ and we go back to having our regularly scheduled programming and go from there.”

It’s how the Nationals were blown away with the Gore package that netted them five prospects, including Gavin Fien, from the Texas Rangers. It’s why the Giants and others contacted them about Abrams in the offseason, hoping to pry the talented shortstop out of Washington. It’s also why outfielder Jacob Young also drew interest in the winter — and after a strong start in 2026, those same teams likely will come calling again.

Young, 26, is one of the elite defensive outfielders in the game, with his nine Outs Above Average ranking tied for seventh in baseball and third among center fielders. He’s also hit a career-high eight home runs in 72 games this season while hitting .235/.285/.394 with a .679 OPS. He isn’t a free agent until 2030, and with teams placing a premium on run prevention, it would hardly be a surprise if Young drew interest once again.