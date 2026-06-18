The one struggling player all 30 MLB teams should replace at the trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and that day represents the last chance teams have to drastically change their rosters. While not every team will look to get better in the coming weeks, every team should be looking to replace at least one struggling player on their roster.

With that in mind, here's a look at one player each team would be better off trading, demoting, or simply benching at the trade deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Ildemaro Vargas

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ildemaro Vargas was one of MLB's best stories in the first month of the season. In fact, after a 4-for-4 day at Wrigley Field on May 1, Vargas raised his average to over .400 through a fairly large sample. Since then, though, he's come crashing down to earth, hitting .162 since May 2, and going 5-for-68 (.074 BA) in his last 24 contests. His versatility makes him an intriguing bench piece if he can get going offensively, but the Diamondbacks need more offensive firepower, and with how Vargas has performed for the last while, he should probably lose his spot.

Athletics: LHP Jeffrey Springs

The Athletics need pitching in the worst way. While I'm not convinced they'll part with Jeffrey Springs, a veteran who looked pretty good in April and is making $10.5 million this season, it's worth noting that he's allowed an AL-leading 19 home runs, has a 6.79 ERA in his last 11 starts, and has struggled mightily at home. Guys like Gage Jump, J.T. Ginn and even Aaron Civale have been mostly reliable, but it's hard to envision the A's holding onto a Wild Card spot with Springs taking the ball every fifth day.

Atlanta Braves: RHP Grant Holmes

This is no knock on Grant Holmes, who has pitched mostly well for the Braves (although his 5.27 FIP indicates some upcoming regression) and is a perfectly fine back-end starter. This instead speaks to the Braves' need to add starting pitching, given their injuries and how well guys like Bryce Elder and Martin Perez have pitched this season. Holmes feels destined for the bullpen, and considering how much better he's been when facing hitters for the first time in a game (.583 OPS) than the second time (1.055 OPS) he might be a better reliever than he is a starter.

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Trey Gibson

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trey Gibson | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Starting pitching was a clear need for the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason, and that remains the case right now. Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz have been better lately and Brandon Young has been a nice surprise, but Trevor Rogers has regressed heavily, and Chris Bassitt has struggled when he's been healthy enough to pitch. Rookie Trey Gibson currently occupies Bassitt's spot in the O's rotation, but he's completed five innings in just one of his four starts. It'll be hard for the Orioles to make the playoffs relying on Gibson (or Bassitt) starting once every five days.

Boston Red Sox: OF Jarren Duran

Whether the Boston Red Sox are buyers or sellers, trading Jarren Duran makes sense. Duran is a star at his best, but he hasn't been at his best since 2024, and he's the odd man out of an outfield logjam once Roman Anthony comes back healthy. Plus, while Duran has been one of Boston's best power hitters this year, he has a 79 wRC+. It'd make sense for the Red Sox to trade Duran for a slugging infielder or even a pitcher. Holding onto him when he's a bad roster fit and would probably benefit from a change of scenery anyway makes no sense.

Chicago Cubs: RHP Colin Rea

It's no secret that the starting rotation is the Chicago Cubs' biggest weakness. Injuries have run rampant, and the healthy starters, including Colin Rea and his 5.35 ERA, haven't done much to help. For the Cubs to make it to the playoffs, the last thing they can afford to do is rely on Rea to start every fifth day, because while Matthew Boyd should be back sometime soon, it remains to be seen when or even if Justin Steele will be back. We already know Cade Horton won't be this season.

Chicago White Sox: LHP Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox have been an amazing story in spite of their starting rotation. Davis Martin has been great and Sean Burke has been mostly serviceable, but who else in this rotation can you trust? Anthony Kay has a 4.61 ERA, has completed six innings only twice in 15 appearances, and has allowed righties to hit .296 with a .879 OPS against him. A move to the bullpen feels inevitable if the White Sox want to win the AL Central.

Cincinnati Reds: OF Blake Dunn

Blake Dunn provided the Cincinnati Reds with a nice spark when he was first promoted to the majors in early May, and has been a clear upgrade over TJ Friedl, but he has a .637 OPS in June, and the Reds are in dire need of more offensive firepower. A lot of the improvements will have to come from internal options like Spencer Steer, Eugenio Suarez and Matt McLain, but the Reds should be eager to add a big bat, and Dunn is an easy player to replace.

Cleveland Guardians: 1B/DH Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins has an impressive 16.6 percent walk rate for the Cleveland Guardians this season, but he's hitting .182 with six home runs in 205 plate appearances. The walks are nice, but Hoskins' lack of run production has been noticeable. The Guardians could use a different right-handed bat to produce runs alongside the likes of Jose Ramirez, Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana.

Colorado Rockies: RHP Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Rockies' focus should be on 2027 and beyond, meaning there's no reason for Michael Lorenzen to continue to start games for them. Sure, he's a veteran who has had some success in the past, but he has a 7.13 ERA overall and an 8.44 ERA at Coors Field. He's on a one-year deal, and it's clear that he is not able to pitch in Colorado (to no real fault of his own). Even if the Rockies are unable to trade him, it'd still make sense to move on from Lorenzen, or at least move him to the bullpen, giving his rotation spot to a younger arm who might be able to help long-term.

Detroit Tigers: RHP Jack Flaherty

The Detroit Tigers are hoping to hang around in the AL Wild Card race, but doing so will be easier said than done with the state of their rotation. Sure, Tarik Skubal is now back and healthy, but Jack Flaherty is now injured, and to be honest, it's not like he was pitching well before his injury. The right-hander had a 5.35 ERA on the year and had completed six innings only twice prior to his injury. Flaherty is on an expiring contract, making him an easy player to trade if they're sellers and an easy player to look to replace if they plan on contending.

Houston Astros: RHP Bryan Abreu

Bryan Abreu has been better of late after an alarmingly awful start to his season, but he still has a 6.66 ERA overall and has issued nearly as many walks (24) as innings pitched (24.1). At his best, Abreu is as dynamic a setup man as any in the sport, but he has not been at his best this season, and is not even consistently pitching in high-leverage spots. Whether the Houston Astros are competing or not, Abreu is hard to trust, and the fact that he's on an expiring contract makes him even easier to replace.

Kansas City Royals: LHP Matt Strahm

Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals hoped that Matt Strahm would be an important piece of their bullpen, but the team has struggled, and so has Strahm, who has a 5.73 ERA in 24 appearances. Strahm has allowed at least one run in eight of his last 10 outings, and he's blown two saves in that span. This fit, for whatever reason, has not worked out, and Strahm is on an expiring contract. The Royals should be selling, and since Strahm almost certainly won't be back in 2027, it makes sense to replace him ASAP.

Los Angeles Angels: OF Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler is currently injured, but it's not as if he was playing all that well (.702 OPS, 31.3 percent strikeout rate) when he was healthy. Perhaps his bat would perk up on a contender, but Soler has a .690 OPS in parts of two seasons in Anaheim, and it's not as if the reeling Los Angeles Angels have any real reason to hold onto a 34-year-old on an expiring contract anyway. Give his spot to a younger player who might help in 2027 and beyond.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Blake Treinen

Admittedly, it's tough to find a struggling player that the Los Angeles Dodgers should be eager to replace. Blake Treinen hasn't exactly been struggling, and I doubt the Dodgers would actually replace him, but they could use a reliever, and left-handed hitters have owned him this season to the tune of a 1.089 OPS, making him hard to trust with the three-batter minimum in place.

Miami Marlins: OF Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Owen Caissie was a top prospect for a reason, and he's shown flashes this season, but he has a .652 OPS and a whopping 40.4 percent strikeout rate for the Miami Marlins as their primary right fielder. In addition to his overall struggles, Caissie doesn't play against lefties and he's gone 3-for-33 with 14 strikeouts in June. By no means should they give up on him fully, but giving him a reset in Triple-A could make sense for a Marlins team that's pushed its way back into the Wild Card race and could use more offense.

Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Brandon Sproat

Expectations were high for Brandon Sproat, who was in the Freddy Peralta trade, but he has a 5.94 ERA in 14 appearances (12 starts), and he's completed five innings only five times. I'd argue that a big bat is the Milwaukee Brewers' biggest trade deadline need, but Sproat is clearly the player struggling the most on the roster, especially after the Brewers DFA'd Luis Rengifo. Brandon Woodruff's looming return could, and should, solve this issue.

Minnesota Twins: LHP Taylor Rogers

If the Minnesota Twins want to go on a postseason push, they'll need to improve their bullpen, and that could mean parting with the most recognizable name in that 'pen, Taylor Rogers. The 35-year-old Rogers was once a solid closer in Minnesota, but his second tour of duty with the club has not gone nearly as well, as his 5.27 ERA would indicate. Rogers has done well keeping the ball in the yard and hasn't walked too many hitters, but he's far too hittable (32 hits in 27.1 IP, 20.0 percent strikeout rate). He isn't good enough if the Twins are competing, and it makes no sense to keep him given his age and expiring contract if they're not.

New York Mets: LHP David Peterson

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson | John Jones-Imagn Images

As bad as the New York Mets' offense has been virtually all season long, their rotation is an even bigger issue right now, thanks largely to injuries to Christian Scott and Clay Holmes. Despite those ailments, David Peterson still doesn't have a spot in the Mets' rotation, speaking to his struggles. Peterson has a 5.91 ERA this season and a 6.11 ERA since last year's All-Star break. Whether the Mets choose to promote a prospect like Jonah Tong or Jack Wenninger or make a trade, it'd be foolish to even rely on Peterson in long relief with how he's pitched for nearly a full calendar year now.

New York Yankees: C J.C. Escarra

J.C. Escarra has had a couple of good offensive games since Austin Wells was placed on the IL, but Wells shouldn't be out for too long, and once he does, he'll almost certainly be the starter again. As the New York Yankees have seen this season, a duo of Wells and Escarra does not work, since neither left-handed-hitting catcher can hit left-handed pitching. Replacing Escarra with a right-handed hitting option (one better than Ali Sanchez) should be a deadline priority.

Philadelphia Phillies: OF Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. homered in his first at-bat at Citizens Bank Park, but he's gone 0-for-13 otherwise in four games as Adolis Garcia's replacement. That's not going to cut it for a Philadelphia Phillies team trying to win a World Series. The Phillies needed an outfielder before Garcia's injury, and Ricnones' early struggles should only result in them being even more aggressive when it comes to acquiring the help they need.

Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Brandan Bidois

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Brandan Bidois | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates' bullpen has been such a disaster for well over a month now, to the point where you can really make your pick as to who from that unit, not named Gregory Soto, they should look to replace. Brandan Bidois has good stuff and can go more than an inning if needed, but command (11 walks in 14 innings) is an issue.

San Diego Padres: RHP Griffin Canning

Offense is a major issue for the San Diego Padres, but I don't realistically see a way for that to improve without their high-paid stars producing. One area to improve is their rotation, as beyond Michael King, it's not very good. Griffin Canning did just pitch well in a bulk reliever role his last time out, but he has a 7.17 ERA in eight appearances as a starter. That's not going to cut it.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants would love for a guy like Willy Adames, who is just three for his last 36 and has been a massive disappointment, to be on this list, but it's hard to envision anyone taking on that contract. I don't know if anyone will be interested in Adrian Houser either, as he has a 5.73 ERA in 14 starts and hasn't completed five innings in a month, but that would be more feasible. The Giants are likely sellers, and whether it's Trevor McDonald or Carson Whisenhunt to replace him, there's no real reason to give Houser starts any longer.

Seattle Mariners: OF/DH Rob Refsnyder

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Rob Refsnyder | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I loved the Rob Refsnyder signing in the offseason, but he has simply not performed for the Seattle Mariners. He was brought in specifically to crush lefties as he had done in Boston, but Refsnyder has a .500 OPS against lefties and a .455 OPS overall. The Mariners could use another right-handed bat, and barring an immediate hot streak, Refsnyder's spot should be in jeopardy.

St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Kyle Leahy

Kyle Leahy hasn't been bad in his first year as a converted starter for the St. Louis Cardinals, as he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 14 starts this season. He hasn't given much length, though, completing six innings only twice, and only getting worse as he gets deeper into his outings. The Cardinals could use a rotation upgrade, and given Leahy's previous success as a reliever, it makes a ton of sense for St. Louis to add a starter and move Leahy to a relief role.

Tampa Bay Rays: OF Victor Mesa Jr.

The Tampa Bay Rays could use an outfielder. While I wouldn't blame you for suggesting Chandler Simpson needs a reset, it's not like Victor Mesa Jr. is providing much offense, as his .653 OPS would indicate. Mesa never hit much in the minor leagues, so his struggles at the dish in the majors aren't shocking.

Texas Rangers: INF/OF Josh Smith

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Josh Smith's versatility and track record of success make him a player worth keeping around, but should he really be a starter for the Texas Rangers? Smith just returned from a long IL stint but it's not as if he was hitting before his injury, as his .556 OPS would indicate. The Rangers are in dire need of offense, and once Corey Seager returns from the IL, they could easily move Ezequiel Duran to second base to replace Smith. Having Smith as a bench player is far more feasible if the Rangers plan on competing.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin has been much better than anyone could've anticipated, posting a 4.57 ERA in 13 starts for the Toronto Blue Jays. With that being said, he's completed six innings only once this season and has an 8.49 ERA in his last three starts. He's been a nice story, but Corbin is not a guy the Blue Jays should want to start games for them for much longer. They hope to get Shane Bieber back from the IL soon, but they should be on the prowl for more starting pitching.

Washington Nationals: LHP Mitchell Parker

You can honestly take your pick as to who the Washington Nationals should replace in their bullpen, but after a decent start to his season, Mitchell Parker has imploded lately. The southpaw has allowed at least one run in nine of his last 11 appearances, pitching to an 8.50 ERA in that span. He has a 6.09 ERA overall in 18 appearances and 34 innings of work. The fact that he can eat innings is a plus, but is that valuable when he's pitching as poorly as he has been in those innings? The Nationals must address their pitching staff if they plan on remaining in the Wild Card race, even with their offense being as good as it's been.

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