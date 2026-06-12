The best trade chip from the 10 worst teams in the MLB standings

Ten MLB teams currently sit at the bottom of the standings, each holding at least one valuable trade asset despite their records.

We've reached mid-June, which means that while there's still a little less than two months before the MLB trade deadline, it isn't exactly early, either. The teams that are still among the worst in the majors might hope to push their way into buying status, but for now, with the records that they have, how can they realistically justify such a mentality?

The one small silver lining that each of these likely sellers has is that they all possess at least one intriguing trade chip. While the likes of Mike Trout, Rafael Devers and Yordan Alvarez almost certainly aren't going anywhere, here's the best realistic trade chip from each of the 10 worst teams in the majors right now.

Colorado Rockies

Current record: 26-43

26-43 Best trade chip: Antonio Senzatela

Before the season began, I wouldn't have been surprised to see the Colorado Rockies DFA Antonio Senzatela, one of the worst starting pitchers in the league in recent years. Well, the Rockies moved him to the bullpen, and it's been smooth sailing from there. Senzatela has a 2.11 ERA in 20 appearances and 38.1 innings of work, throwing as hard as he ever has and striking out more batters than he ever has.

He even has a respectable 3.50 ERA at Coors Field, not letting the most hitter-friendly park in the sport impact him too much. Senzatela figures to be one of the best relievers available, and he even has a club option for 2027, only making him more desirable. Assuming the Rockies choose to hold onto the likes of Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak, Senzatela is likely to generate most of the interest.

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Current record: 27-42

27-42 Best trade chip: Reid Detmers

The Los Angeles Angels could and probably will dangle their rentals like Jorge Soler and Kirby Yates, but can we talk about what they should be doing? The Angels have the worst record in the American League and one of the worst farm systems in the sport. A Mike Trout trade isn't happening, but why not consider trading a guy like Reid Detmers?

Detmers is under control through 2028, and while his 4.00 ERA in 14 starts isn't anything special, he's struck out nearly 30 percent of the batters he's faced and his numbers under the hood suggest he's much better than his ERA would indicate. Detmers could easily be a stout mid-rotation arm on a contending team, and given that and his years of control, the Angels can get a ton in return.

Will they trade him? Probably not. The Angels refuse to commit to a full-on rebuild for reasons I cannot fully explain. Should they, though? Absolutely. They're unlikely to win with him in the next couple of years, and they can sell incredibly high on him right now.

San Francisco Giants

Current record: 28-41

28-41 Best trade chip: Luis Arraez

The San Francisco Giants would likely love to trade at least one of their expensive veterans like Rafael Devers, Willy Adames or Matt Chapman, but the odds of another team willingly taking any of those contracts on are fairly slim, if not none. This leaves rentals like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray as the Giants' best and most likely candidates to get dealt during what's been a lost season.

Ray is a valuable commodity as a reliable starting pitcher, but Arraez is having a great year. Not only is he hitting .327, but Arraez, a notoriously awful defender for much of his career, has played a Gold Glove-caliber second base for San Francisco this season. He still doesn't walk much or hit for any power, but Arraez's contact and defense up the middle could be valuable for a contender in need of such things.

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Current record: 28-41

28-41 Best trade chip: Michael Wacha

The Kansas City Royals will probably wind up trading veterans on expiring contracts like Matt Strahm and Kris Bubic, but with the team in last place in arguably the weakest division in the sport, it'd make sense for Kansas City to consider a bigger move, like trading one of their starters with an additional year of control.

Both Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo fit that description, and both will likely be of interest to contending teams. Wacha's advanced metrics are better than Lugo's, so he's the player worth highlighting. He isn't flashy, but Wacha has a 3.58 ERA in an AL-leading 88 innings of work, and he's trending towards his fifth straight season of at least 23 starts with a sub-4.00 ERA.

That kind of consistency is hard to find, and with Wacha set to make a very reasonable $17 million in 2027, the Royals should be able to sell pretty high on him. The Royals have more than enough rotation depth for 2027 to make such a deal, assuming a high asking price is met.

Boston Red Sox

Current record: 27-39

27-39 Best trade chip: Aroldis Chapman

Jarren Duran, a former All-Star outfielder with a couple of additional years of cheap club control is probably the Boston Red Sox's best trade asset, but I'm not fully convinced that Craig Breslow would be willing to trade him, after holding on for this long. With that in mind, let's talk about Aroldis Chapman.

There's a good chance Chapman will be the best reliever available. He has allowed just one run on nine hits in 19.2 innings of work, posting a 0.46 ERA with a 33.8 percent strikeout rate in 20 appearances. Chapman was dominant as Boston's closer in 2025, and he's been even better, even at age 38, this season. He can help any contender, and given what relievers have been traded for in recent years, he'd bring back a haul.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Current record: 29-40

29-40 Best trade chip: Tarik Skubal

Duh! I hate to say it. I really wanted the Detroit Tigers to win with Tarik Skubal. With that being said, even with winning seven of their last nine games, the Tigers are 11 games under .500 and one of the worst teams in the sport. Are they out of it? Thanks to a weak AL, no, but does anyone really think this team is anywhere close to winning a World Series this season? That'd be the only justification for keeping Skubal past the deadline.

The Tigers probably won't get the kind of haul they would've had they traded him in the offseason, especially after his injury, but if Skubal returns and looks anywhere near his Cy Young self, the Tigers will still land at least one incredibly valuable asset. He'd still be the best player available by far, and their package would reflect that. That's not such a bad outcome in a lost season, especially when considering their slim-to-none odds of re-signing him in the winter.

New York Mets

Current record: 30-38

30-38 Best trade chip: Freddy Peralta

What makes this season especially painful for the New York Mets is that in addition to underperforming, they don't exactly have a ton of players worth moving at the trade deadline. Their roster is made up of untouchable superstars like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, young rookies like Nolan McLean, Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, and bad contracts like Bo Bichette, Sean Manaea and Marcus Semien. It's hard to find many valuable assets they'd be willing to trade, but Freddy Peralta, a player they just traded for this offseason, does come to mind.

A Peralta trade would sting, as the Mets almost certainly wouldn't get the same value back for him as what they gave up, but there's reason to believe he'd bring back a good amount of value. Peralta, even in a bit of a down year, remains a durable frontline starter with a solid track record, and perhaps most importantly, he's making only $8 million.

Skubal will be the player who gets the most attention, but his $32 million salary could be a roadblock for some contending teams unwilling to spend much money. Peralta is a player any team can realistically afford, though, meaning that while he isn't going to be the best starter available, he might have the most potential suitors, which bodes well for the Mets.

Houston Astros

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Current record: 31-39

31-39 Best trade chip: Jeremy Pena

The Houston Astros won't trade Yordan Alvarez, and I hesitate to think they'd even trade Jeremy Pena, but I do think this is something they'd consider. We've seen the Astros trade a star player they thought they'd lose in free agency before, as they traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs ahead of the 2025 season. Pena isn't a free agent at the end of this season, but he is at the end of next, and while that probably means they wait to move him, trading him now, when the Astros are eight games under .500 and they can get a lot more for the shortstop than they would in the offseason, would make sense.

An extension is not happening with Scott Boras now representing Pena, and teams would be willing to give up a haul for a two-way shortstop with an additional year of cheap control. Knowing these things, I expect the Astros to listen, at the very least.

Minnesota Twins

Current record: 31-39

31-39 Best trade chip: Joe Ryan

The Minnesota Twins refrained from trading Joe Ryan at last year's deadline or this past offseason, but now feels like the right time to move the right-hander. The Twins are unlikely to do much in the postseason, if getting there is even a realistic possibility, and Ryan's team control is running out. He's a free agent after the 2027 season, which means now is the best time to move him.

If the Twins were to trade him, they'd be sure to receive a haul. Ryan would be the best starter available not named Tarik Skubal, and the fact that he is making only $6.1 million this season and is under control in 2027 as well makes him a fit for any contending team. I'm not fully convinced Minnesota will actually trade him, as the Twins have held onto him this long, but he should be available.

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Current record: 33-37

33-37 Best trade chip: Adley Rutschman

If the Baltimore Orioles decide to sell (and that's probably a big if), rentals like Taylor Ward and Trevor Rogers are the most likely players to move. If they decide to sell, though, they should be open to trading more than only rentals. Adley Rutschman is a player who comes to mind as a player the O's should shop.

Rutschman has re-established himself as an elite catcher this season for the Orioles, so it's not like they should be giving him away, but there's reason to believe they'd be wise to move him. They'd receive a massive haul in return, Rutschman is a free agent after the 2027 season, and the Orioles have Samuel Basallo, a worthy replacement, already in-house.

It's probably unlikely that a deal comes to fruition, but he shouldn't be untouchable, making him their best trade chip at this year's deadline.

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