This White Sox-Orioles trade for Adley Rutschman could speed up Chicago's timeline

The Chicago White Sox are a great story, but just how realistic is their path to an AL Central title. Standing in their way are the titans of the division, the Cleveland Guardians, who have won the Central in three of the last four seasons and 15 times since the entity was created in the mid-1990's. This includes last season, in which Cleveland overcame a 15.5-game deficit to steal the crown from the Detroit Tigers. Are the White Sox really built to overcome that sort of tidal wave?

The smart money is on Cleveland, and the rest of the American League waking up at some point or another. This includes Wild Card contenders like the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and perhaps even those pesky Tigers. If the White Sox are going to survive — both in the interim without their best hitter Munetaka Murakami and long term as attrition sets in — they'll need to swing big at the MLB trade deadline. A trade for Adley Rutschman, who fills a position of need and should make the AL All-Star team, would be a tremendous addition.

What a White Sox trade would Adley Rutschman would look like

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

Let's start by explaining why the White Sox should break the bank for Adley. His numbers, which come in at a .832 OPS and 134 OPS+, are some of the best at his positions. And it's not like Rutschman is a liability defensively. He has 33 defensive runs saved above league average in his career, and this season is just one behind the MLB pace.

Will he eventually have to consider switching positions or DH'ing more frequently than he'd like? Sure. For now, though, he remains far better than any catcher on the White Sox roster. Chicago has the fourth-lowest fWAR at catcher in MLB, in front of only the Angels, Rays and Nationals.

Would the White Sox make this trade?

The White Sox and Orioles are in a similar predicament. Hopefully Chicago can avoid making Mike Elias' mistakes. Baltimore once featured a loaded farm system full of a next generation of stars. What Elias failed to realize — and Chris Getz ought to learn from — is that the success rate of developing those same highly-rated prospects isn't all that high. Thus, using them as trade chips to acquire established talent makes a lot of sense.

The White Sox can afford to part with even Hagen Smith, who was the best left-handed pitcher in his draft class, if they can land an impact bat like Rutschman for the next two seasons. The other prospects are just throw-ins, including former international signing Perez, and can be replaced quite easily. Add in that Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and can take Roch Cholowsky, and you shouldn't feel all that bad for them.

Verdict: They really should

Would the Orioles make this trade?

Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

As painful as it'd be getting rid of Adley, who was once supposed to be the face of a new generation of Orioles stars, it might be necessary. Rutschman will enter a contract year in 2027, and there's little reason to keep him beyond then thanks to the emergence of Samuel Basallo. Elias is trading from a position of power. If the O's hang onto Adley, who has been one of their best hitters this season, the optics are good. Baltimore is merely chasing an AL Wild Card spot. If he trades Rutschman away, then he's planning for the future, and finally acquiring some elite starting pitching talent to boot.

Hagen Smith is the Orioles white whale. Their rotation is severely lacking, again, and they need top-end talent. Smith can be just that, as he's a top-50 prospect per MLB Pipeline who has a 60-grade fastball and slider. Smith was selected fifth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft and has already made his way to Triple-A. He's expected to make his big-league debut later this season on the south side, assuming he isn't traded. The Orioles can add to their rotation for the short and long-term, while clearing room for Basallo, a former top-10 prospect in baseball himself.

Verdict: Yes

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