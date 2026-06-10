MLB trade deadline: Latest trade candidate rankings as Cubs, Reds lose ground

A lot can change in an eye-blink over the course of a 162-game MLB season. For example: When FanSided's first trade deadline big board was published just after Memorial Day, the Detroit Tigers looked like sure-fire sellers. While that could still be the case, the Tigers winning six of their last seven with Tarik Skubal's return imminent means it's far from a guarantee that Skubal and others will be dealt.

Instead, other teams many thought would be in contention, like the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, are slipping. With that in mind, let's dive into the latest edition of FanSided's MLB trade deadline big board.

1. LHP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

The name atop the big board remains the same. Yes, I know the Tigers have been playing well of late, but they're still 11 games under .500, tied for the third-worst record in the AL and 8.0 games out of first place in the AL Central. While Detroit obviously doesn't want to trade Skubal, does it make sense to hold onto the pending free agent as things stand right now? Perhaps if the Tigers keep this up and claw their way back to .500, an argument can be made. But for now, it'd be malpractice to do anything but trade Skubal for what could still be a massive haul.

2. LHP Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox are in an even worse position than the Tigers, as they sit 11 games under .500 and 12.5 games back in the AL East. They're only 4.5 games back of a Wild Card spot, but the Red Sox have not looked like a playoff team at all this season. Assuming they're willing to sell off at least some parts, Aroldis Chapman, a 38-year-old reliever on an expiring contract, figures to be likely to get dealt. Fortunately for Boston, with how well he's been pitching for the past couple of years now, they're in a position to get a hefty return.

3. RHP Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

The New York Mets have won six of their last 10, but they're still eight games under .500 and 5.0 games back of a playoff spot. Perhaps the Mets have a magical run in them when they get healthier (Francisco Lindor should be back within the next couple of weeks), but given how their lineup continues to struggle, it's hard to take this team seriously. It makes far more sense for David Stearns to sell his best asset, and even though Peralta hasn't had his best season, his $8 million salary makes him one of the most desirable players at this year's deadline.

4. RHP Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Marlins are only 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot, so it isn't a guarantee that they'll sell, but it feels very Peter Bendix-like to take advantage of what should be a seller's market by finally trading Sandy Alcantara in his best chance to do so. Alcantara doesn't quite look like the ace of old, but he's been better this year than last and is at worst a durable innings-eater whom contending teams will value. Trading Alcantara now, while suitors would be trading for two playoff runs instead of one (he has a club option in 2027 before hitting the market), would fetch Miami a strong return.

5. OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Even with a tough start to June, Jarren Duran has rebounded following an abysmal start to his season, potentially playing his way into trade discussions. It'd make sense for the Red Sox to consider moving him whether they're buyers or sellers given their outfield logjam. While he won't have the value he would've had a year or two ago, Duran is still young enough, talented enough and has enough club control for a team to be willing to give Boston a lot in return for the outfielder. Trading Duran for prospects and/or players who can fill other needs is Boston's best course of action.

6. RHP Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Michael Wacha is never going to wow anybody, but you know exactly what you're going to get from him. He has a 3.44 ERA in 13 starts this season, pacing towards his fifth straight season of at least 23 starts and a sub-3.90 ERA. Wacha is mostly durable, and while he won't strike many guys out, he'll give his team a chance to win most of the time he takes the mound. The Kansas City Royals would presumably like to keep him, especially since he's under contract for next season as well, but at 28-39 they have no choice but to at least listen to offers. If the right one comes along, don't be surprised to see Wacha moved.

7. 2B Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants

Luis Arraez is suddenly back to being a productive player. Not only is he hitting well over .300 after a rare down year at the plate in 2025, but he's playing by far the best defense of his career — and at second base, nonetheless. The Giants have the second-worst record in the majors, making them likely to sell off their veterans on expiring contracts. Arraez is the best of that bunch with how he's been playing.

8. RHP Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Casey Mize has quietly broken out this season to the tune of a 2.27 ERA in nine starts for the Tigers. Injuries are always a concern, but his numbers under the hood look excellent, and he's on a cheap $6.15 million expiring contract. If Detroit is going to trade Skubal, there's no reason to hold onto Mize — and with how well he's been pitching, the return might be stronger than some might think.

9. OF Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

It's time to be concerned about the Chicago Cubs, who have not won a series in over a month. They've gone from 27-12 to 34-33, a 7-21 mark over their last 28 games. The Cubs have the talent to turn things around, but the longer this losing continues, the more we have to consider the possibility of them selling. Seiya Suzuki is on an expiring contract, is a player Chicago is probably unlikely to re-sign and could be the best right-handed hitter available, making him the ideal player for them to move if it comes down to that.

10. LHP Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Like Arraez, Robbie Ray is a veteran on an expiring contract who is almost certainly going to be wearing another uniform after the trade deadline. He might not be the Cy Young-caliber pitcher he once was, but Ray remains a mostly reliable mid-rotation arm who can eat innings and maybe start a playoff game, making him an enticing trade candidate.

11. RHP Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo is in virtually the same position as his teammate Wacha. Both of these right-handers are mid-30s innings eaters on nearly identical contracts. Wacha's advanced metrics are a bit better, which is why he's higher on this list, but Lugo is himself a viable back-end starter. It's hard to envision the Royals trading Wacha and Lugo, with the goal of competing in 2027 in mind, but trading one of them in what figures to be a seller's market would make a lot of sense.

12. LHP Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Why not add another Royals starter while we're at it? If the Royals are selling, it's most likely that Bubic — arguably the best starter of the three listed here, but on an expiring contract — will be traded. He's knocked down on the list a bit because he's still on the IL with elbow soreness and he wasn't having his best year before the injury, but when healthy, he could be a strong mid-rotation arm for a contending team.

13. RHP Clay Holmes, New York Mets

Speaking of which: Prior to his injury, Clay Holmes was in the midst of a breakout campaign, posting a 2.39 ERA in nine starts and sporting a 55.3 percent ground ball rate. His fractured fibula is expected to keep him out until August, and that will likely impact his market. But if the Mets are willing sellers, Holmes, a player likely to reject his $12 million player option for the 2027 season, could make a lot of rotations better.

14. 3B Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Reds were 20-11 at the end of April, but they've gone just 12-23 since, entering Wednesday's action two games under .500 and in last place in the NL Central. There's still time for the Reds to turn things around, and getting Hunter Greene back sometime soon will obviously help, but this team seemed fluky when they were playing well and have since nosedived back to Earth. Assuming this season continues to spiral, Eugenio Suarez, a veteran who has been traded several times before and is currently on an expiring contract, feels likely to get dealt. He's had a down year, but many contenders could use his right-handed power, and he's the kind of guy who can carry a team when he's hot.

15. C Ryan Jeffers, Minnesota Twins

Ryan Jeffers was performing like one of the best catchers in the sport before he too got hurt, posting a .949 OPS. He's probably still around a month away from returning, but coming back in July should give him time to show that he's still one of the game's best righty-hitting catchers who can help many contenders. I'm not fully sold that the Twins will sell, as they're just 3.0 games back of a playoff spot, but they probably should, and Jeffers being on an expiring contract makes him easy trade bait.

16. SS Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros have played better lately after their horrific start, pulling to within 2.5 games of a playoff spot, but they're not entirely out of the woods yet. Their pitching staff is still in rough shape, even with Hunter Brown's return imminent, making them tough to trust. A Yordan Alvarez trade isn't going to happen, and a Jeremy Pena trade is probably unlikely. But if the Astros lose some of the ground they've made up, it'd make sense for them to consider trading the free-agent-to-be after the 2027 season — knowing that with Scott Boras representing him, an extension isn't in the cards.

17. RHP Antonio Senzatela, Colorado Rockies

Antonio Senzatela has been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2026 season thus far, posting a 1.93 ERA in 19 appearances — all of which have come in relief. Senzatela, a 31-year-old who was likely on DFA watch entering the year, has revitalized his career in the bullpen thanks to an uptick in velocity, making himself a prime trade candidate. The Colorado Rockies are one of MLB's few clear sellers, and Senzatela having an extra year under contract only makes him more desirable.

18. RHP Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If the Twins are clear sellers, Joe Ryan will be at or near the very top of this list, but as mentioned above I really don't know what the team's direction will be. As long as Minnesota is in the hunt, they probably won't trade Ryan, a free agent after the 2027 season. But if they fall out of contention, he becomes perhaps the crown jewel of the deadline when considering his extra year of control and cheap salary for this season.

19. C Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Right when it looked like the Baltimore Orioles were getting back into the postseason picture, they lost four in a row to fall to six games under .500. They're somehow only 2.0 games back of a Wild Card spot, but the O's are going to have to play better than this to become buyers, no? If they don't play their way there, listening on Adley Rutschman, a free agent after next season, would make sense. Rutschman has reverted to star form, so the O's shouldn't be rushing to move him by any means, but with Samuel Basallo looking the part of a future star catcher (if he isn't one already), the Orioles can trade Rutschman, a player they might not be eager to pay anyway. It's probably unlikely as of now, but it can't be ruled out if the O's fall out of contention.

20. RHP Kenley Jansen, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Don't let the 4.80 ERA fool you: Kenley Jansen is still a rock-solid reliever. He isn't the dominant force he once was, and is definitely walking too many batters, but Jansen has gotten unlucky with home runs and has struck out over 30 percent of the batters he's faced. He probably shouldn't be closing on a contending team, and he's currently on the IL, but assuming Jansen pitches well when he comes back, he could be an interesting trade candidate. He has a ton of big-game experience and shouldn't cost too much as a 38-year-old on an expiring contract.

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