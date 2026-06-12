Craig Breslow's job is safe, but these Red Sox are playing on borrowed time

Several other players on the roster are expected to be moved, with multiple contending teams already identified as potential suitors for these assets.

Aroldis Chapman has openly stated his willingness to be traded, but there is a specific team he will not join due to past grievances.

The Boston Red Sox are facing a rebuild after firing their manager and are likely to make several trades before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Back in March, there was a very strong chance that some of us just might have predicted the Boston Red Sox would win the World Series.

And that, friends, is why you stick to betting $5 and not $500.

The Red Sox rank among the league’s most disappointing teams, and their slow start has already cost Alex Cora his job. Lead baseball executive Craig Breslow appears to be safe, though, and he’ll continue running the show.

A fire sale feels inevitable ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, though it might be sooner than expected. Breslow proved with last year’s Rafael Devers trade that he’s not afraid to make pre-All-Star Break blockbusters.

For this list, we’ve identified several Red Sox veterans who should find themselves on new teams within the coming weeks. We’ve also proposed potential fits, though perhaps the Red Sox’s most valuable trade chip already signaled where he doesn’t want to go.

Aroldis Chapman, RP

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Chapman all but confirmed he’s open to being traded, specifically saying he wouldn’t go to the Yankees unless general manager Brian Cashman apologizes for how his previous Bronx ended.

The Yankees omitted Chapman from their 2022 playoff roster and accused him of skipping a workout to go to Florida. Chapman had already lost his closer role to Clay Holmes.

Although Chapman’s walk rate is up, he’s allowed only one run in nearly 20 innings. The 38-year-old figures to be a popular name on the trade market, and his 2027 mutual open could make him more than a rental.

A reunion with the Pirates makes sense, and we can never rule the Dodgers out. Just don’t plan on seeing Chapman in pinstripes again.

Isiah-Kiner Falefa, IF

Boston Red Sox third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa | David Butler II-Imagn Images

As I pointed out earlier this week, it’s interesting that Kiner-Falefa has only played a single game in the outfield since the start of 2024. He’s become a full-time utility infielder, though we’re sure he’d provide competent outfield defense if needed.

The Dodgers should absolutely make a play for Kiner-Falefa. However, assuming that they stay in the playoff race, I’d really like to see the White Sox pursue the former Gold Glove winner. Kiner-Falefa would bring postseason experience to a young White Sox team outperforming expectations.

Masataka Yoshida, DH/LF, AND Jarren Duran, OF

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates with designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) | David Frerker-Imagn Images

We may as well lump Yoshida and Duran together, given that both are impacted by the Red Sox’s outfield logjam. The duo is also mired in underwhelming seasons, with Duran looking like he’s in desperate need of a reset elsewhere.

Yoshida primarily profiles as a designated hitter, but he’s also due $18 million next year. If they can get the Red Sox to eat some of that money, could the Braves target Yoshida? He’d certainly help if Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest hamstring injury lingers throughout the summer.

As for Duran, we previously suggested him as an option for the Pirates. But what about the Padres? They have arguably the league’s most disappointing offense, and their championship window feels like it’s rapidly closing. Duran’s presence would also benefit the Padres’ outfield situation, given that Fernando Tatis Jr. is temporarily playing second base.

Tommy Kahnle, RP

Tommy Kahnle | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Outside of Boston, you’re forgiven if you didn’t even realize that Kahnle plays for the Red Sox now. After signing a minor-league deal in March, Kahnle finally received a big-league promotion in early June.

Kahnle turns 37 in August, and he should come cheap. He makes perfect sense for the Cardinals, who are widely expected to go all-in on a postseason push.

Which players do you think the Red Sox will trade this summer? Let us know in the comments.

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