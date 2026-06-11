Braves haven't addressed the scariest part of Ronald Acuña Jr.'s latest injury

The Braves championship window still includes this player, but his long-term legacy now hangs in the balance.

Another year, another potentially serious injury for Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. After having the previous two seasons truncated by an ACL injury, Acuña returned to the IL on Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. He missed time last month with the same problem.

“I don’t think it’s as severe as the last one, but still going to need some time,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said.

Make no mistake, Acuña remains one of baseball’s most exciting players when healthy. He’s a five-tool player who has more than lived up to expectations since his 2018 debut. Unfortunately for baseball fans, we’ve gotten accustomed to invoking “when healthy” when discussing Acuña.

It’s time to have a candid talk about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s injuries

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Only twice in the last six seasons has Acuña played at least 100 games. He’s already missed 15 of the Braves’ 68 games, and that total will only increase over the coming weeks.

These aren’t minor injuries, either. Acuña has had two ACL tears, and now he’s working through what might be a lingering hamstring problem, given that it’s the same leg. Optimism only goes so far. Acuña turns 29 in December, and he’s had a significant amount of his prime taken away via injury. Eventually, you have that moment of clarity and realize that all these ailments and surgeries add up.

Acuña is on pace to enter an unfortunate tier of the “What Could Have Been” club. This obviously isn’t wasted potential, nor is Acuña a player like Fernando Tatis Jr., a perennial All-Star who nonetheless forever tainted their legacy by positive PED tests and poor off-field decisions. Instead, Acuña is in that group of elite players whose final numbers might come up short when they land on the Hall of Fame ballot. The “elite peak” argument won’t work at this rate because Acuña has missed so much time during those prime years.

A real-life comparison for Ronald Acuña Jr.'s career

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It’s admittedly not a perfect comparison, but the first player who comes to mind is Troy Tulowitzki. Acuña has the edge in hardware, having already won an MVP and Rookie of the Year, but both were easily among the best at their respective positions.

As Tulowitzki approached his late 20s, though, the injuries gradually increased. He had surgeries on his groin and hip before ankle problems helped derail his career entirely. Tulowitzki called it quits months before his 35th birthday, and no one was surprised.

Speaking candidly, Acuña’s career is already at that “Man, if he only stayed healthy” point. The only good part about Acuña’s situation is that he’s under team control for two more years. How lucky are the Braves that they’re not dealing with an Anthony Rendon scenario?

Baseball is a business, and the most successful teams bleed green, not red. Pointing out Acuña’s contract sounds harsh, but it needs to be acknowledged. Luckily for the Braves, they’ve already won a championship in the Acuña era, albeit when he was out in 2021. Come October, a healthy Acuña would go a long way in helping take down the Dodgers.

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