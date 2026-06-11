MLB Rumors: Cardinals surprise trade chip and a threat to Dodgers deal for Skubal

The Cubs could shop Seiya Suzuki at the deadline, and they have their reasons.

The latest MLB Rumors? Oh, you bet they're heating up. Mid-June is when the MLB trade deadline really starts to come into focus, and we can separate myth from reality. For example, a Tarik Skubal trade has been put on hold for now, especially with the Tigers hot start to the month. That conclusion could change quickly, though, with Skubal scheduled to return from injury and Detroit set to travel to Cleveland this weekend.

While 2026 is the Skubal deadline, he will not be the only big-name player dealt. In a crowded NL Central, teams hovering near .500 like the Cardinals, Cubs and Pirates must decide whether they're in or out. Often that depends on things like competitive timeline and the health of the farm system. For St. Louis and Chicago specifically, that means a tough conversation with fanbases that expect to win now and win big.

Cubs reportedly could trade Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs v Colorado Rockies | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

Seiya Suzuki's up-and-down player has him on the trade block

As the Cubs continue to struggle, Suzuki's name will keep circulating

The Cubs could benefit from a lineup shakeup. Like many stars the Cubs thought they could count on heading into the 2026 season, Seiya Suzuki has not performed up to par. As Ken Rosenthal notes, Suzuki's .742 OPS doesnt tell the complete story, as he was dreadful in May and hasn't looked much better as we near the midway point of June.

There was plenty of trade interest in Suzuki last offseason as any team that acquired him would've received a full season of play. There were also relatively few right-handed bats available. The Cubs said no back then. Later in the offseason, they extended Nico Hoerner, which suddenly makes Suzuki expendable. While the two don't play similar positions, signing Hoerner long term means the Cubs have less money to play with this winter. Whether they decide to trade Suzuki or he leaves voluntarily in a few months, this is more than likely his last season in Chicago.

"Perhaps Suzuki could bring back a starting pitcher who also is a potential free agent, helping the club fill a more dire need. If the Cubs keep Suzuki and he departs as a free agent, they would receive only a draft pick as compensation, assuming they made him a qualifying offer. A trade could yield considerably more value," Rosenthal wrote.

The first point is a good one. The Cubs need starting pitching, and if they can find another contender in need of a power bat, it could be a win-win trade for both teams.

Cardinals likely to shop outfielder Lars Nootbaar

Tampa Bay Rays v. St. Louis Cardinals | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

The Cardinals will buy and sell at the MLB trade deadline

One player they could sell is 28-year-old outfielder Lars Nootbaar

One of the more intriguing contenders at the MLB trade deadline will be the St. Louis Cardinals. Few executives are privy to the Cardinals discussions and where they lean, as Chaim Bloom could buy and sell in early August. This strategy makes sense for the Cards, as they don't want to mortgage long-term assets for short-term gain. However, selling on expiring contracts still makes sense for them as long as it doesn't impact the current on-field product too much. These are the sorts of mental gymnastics Bloom will do in the coming months.

One such player who could get the boot is, rather surprisingly, Lars Nootbaar. The argument for trading Nootbaar is about the return he could land. Much like Brendan Donovan, who was traded to the Seattle Mariners last winter, Nootbaar is a valuable bat in any lineup. He's just 28 years old and has another year left on his contract.

"The Cardinals ultimately might view Nootbaar the way they did Donovan, as a player whose age and service time puts him outside their timeline. President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom will need to decide whether the acceleration of that timeline alters the equation," Rosenthal wrote.

Bloom is in a tough spot. He can't make everyone happy, but he can do what's best for the Cardinals organization.

Rays loom as Dodgers threat for Tarik Skubal

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers | Nic Antaya/GettyImages

The Dodgers are the favorite to land Tarik Skubal

The Rays have emerged as a solid No. 2 option for Skubal

As Jon Heyman pointed out, the Rays don't really need starting pitching. Drew Rasmussen returned recently. Nick Martinez has been tremendous. Their rotation is deep and could be scary come October. However, just imagine what Tarik Skubal would add to it.

The old Rays rarely went out of their way to blink an eye at high-priced star players. However, of late, the Rays have surprisingly been a player for a couple og game-changing talents. Considering Skubal is on an expiring deal anyway, why not take a chance?

"They looked at Freddie Freeman. They looked at Ohtani. They looked at Soto," Jon Heyman said. "This is a rental and they have new ownership. A new ownership that would like to win in their first year and for that reason they're No. 2 in my rankings behind the Dodgers."

As Heyman notes, Skubal is going to test free agency no matter where he signs. The Rays would be signing up for that half-season as an arranged marriage with an expiration date.

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