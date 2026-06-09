One struggling player from the Braves and White Sox doomed to get benched at the MLB trade deadline

Safe to say that, back before Opening Day, few people had a series between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox in early June circled on their calendars. The Braves were coming off a profoundly disappointing 2025 campaign and were already set to start the year with Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep all on the IL. The White Sox, meanwhile, had made some real strides forward last season ... all the way to a 60-102 record.

Yet here they are, both occupying playoff spots as Atlanta heads to the South Side of Chicago for the start of a three-game set on Tuesday night. And while these two teams are at different points in their contention cycles — the Braves have been arguably the best team in baseball to date, while at 34-31 the White Sox are more "pleasant surprise" than "no-doubt title contender" — both of them should be in a position to add big-league talent when this summer's trade deadline rolls around. Where should those upgrades come? Here's one obvious place to start for each team.

Atlanta Braves: RHP Grant Holmes

This is less a criticism of Holmes, who's pitched better than anyone could've expected just months removed from having his 2025 season cut short by an elbow sprain, and more just the reality of life on a loaded roster. His 3.86 ERA is perfectly fine for a No. 4 or 5 starter, but his numbers are down across the board from last year, and his underlying metrics (double-digit walk rate, sky-high barrel rate, 4.53 xERA, 5.11 FIP) suggest he's been pretty lucky so far.

Shortstop would be the other area to target for Atlanta at the deadline, but the reality is that 1) there aren't a ton of compelling options, barring a shocking CJ Abrams blockbuster and 2) the rest of this Braves lineup is so good that they really just need a viable glove at that spot anyway. For as good as this rotation is, there's a ton of injury risk between Chris Sale, Strider, Holmes, Schwellenbach and Waldrep — and one more arm as insurance should be the top priority for Alex Anthopoulos. That arm would likely come at the expense of Holmes, who already has plenty of bullpen experience during his time in Atlanta and has a wicked slider that should play up in relief.

Chicago White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins | David Berding/GettyImages

The White Sox are in a bit of a different position, admittedly; while Atlanta should be doing whatever it takes to meaningfully upgrade their roster for the stretch run, Chris Getz's plan was always for 2027 and beyond. But it's also worth noting that this team has genuinely accelerated the timeline with its play so far this season. This is a legitimately good offense with a real foundation to build around, and given how wide-open the AL is this year — and how long it's been since Chicago was relevant — there's nothing wrong with trying to add to the roster in ways that will also benefit you in the future.

Getz will need to make serious improvements to this starting rotation if he wants to make real noise starting next year. Fedde, in particular, has been a liability, with an ugly 4.94 ERA and 6.11 WHIP. He has no place on a contending staff, so why not get a jump on that process at the trade deadline?

The White Sox won't have any interest in a rental, and they almost certainly won't shell out huge prospect capital for a big name with more team control like Sandy Alcantara. But someone like Angels lefty Reid Detmers, with enticing stuff and two more years of arbitration remaining after 2026, would allow Chicago to see what it has in the heat of a playoff chase while also better positioning it to contend for real next season.